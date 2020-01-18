The 2000 cricket betting scandal: Ex-Delhi top cop Neeraj Kumar reveals

Former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar.IANS

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) workforce is at present in London to convey again bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who allegedly roped in lots of huge cricketers like late South African skipper Hansie Cronje and ended their careers.

What nobody is aware of until this present day is that Chawla’s racket within the betting scandal was revealed after years of toil by the previous CBI Joint Director Neeraj Kumar, who recovered the information associated to the worst scandal to hit world cricket, that have been buried deep in dusty police cabinets for nearly 13 years.

In an unique chat with IANS, Neeraj Kumar mentioned: “Chawla’s name first came to light in 2000-01 when Delhi Police busted the betting racket that involved international cricketers.”

A courtroom of inquiry was arrange by the Delhi Police and Cronje admitted to throwing matches. He was instantly banned from all types of cricket. He additionally named Saleem Malik (Pakistan), Mohammed Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja (India).

Two South African cricketers, Herschelle Gibbs and Nicky Boje, have been additionally listed as needed by the Delhi Police for his or her position within the scandal. Cronje died in a airplane crash in 2002.

Kumar mentioned: “In 2013, after I was the Police Commissioner of town, I made a decision to examine information associated to cricket betting racket, mentioned the previous cop.

“However was stunned to know that the information have been lacking and for the reason that starting of this case round 12-13 inspectors have been modified. Nothing could possibly be worse than that.

“Then I decided to find out all the missing files.”

“With only a few days left in my retirement, I talked to then Special Commissioner of Police Dharmendra Kumar and Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar (now retired). I told them that I am going to retire on July 31, 2013 and I want those files before I go,” Neeraj Kumar recalled.

“I was determined to file a charge sheet against Chawla and both Dharmendra Kumar and Alok Kumar proved ‘dark horses’ for me,” he mentioned.

“Then we collectively began looking information. We referred to as our officers and requested them to observe directions strictly, and discover these information anyhow.

“Thereafter, we started getting the records one by one. One will be surprised to know that we also recovered files from the almirahs of probe officers,” Neeraj Kumar mentioned.

He mentioned: “After we bought the information, there was an enormous problem of re-starting the probe. I can not overlook the assistance that Dharmendra and Alok has offered.

“I very a lot remembered that I signed on the cost sheet towards Chawla on the day of my retirement, it was my final venture in service.

“Now, my initiative will be fulfilled as the CBI team is in London to bring back Chawla,” he concluded.