The 20th Game Developers Choice Awards Nominees Are Here, Including Death Stranding, Control, and Outer Wilds

The 20th annual Recreation Builders Selection Awards (GDCA) will happen on March 18, 2020, and we now have the total record of nominees. The GDCA runs alongside the Recreation Builders Convention (GDC), which brings collectively creators, journalists, and fanatics, all within the title of video video games. To have a good time, the trade’s main creators collect collectively to acknowledge the earlier yr’s most necessary video games. 2020’s GDCA will acknowledge video games from 2019, together with Dying Stranding (which gained PSLS’s Recreation of the 12 months), Management, and Outer Wilds.

Kojima Productions’ Dying Stranding has seven nominations, together with Greatest Audio, Greatest Design, and Recreation of the 12 months. It was a divisive recreation amongst critics, with many praising its story and uniqueness, although not essentially its “fun.” We beloved it right here at PSLS, particularly its ending, message, and on-line performance.

Management, from developer Treatment Leisure, additionally has a number of nominations, like Greatest Narrative, Greatest Know-how, and Recreation of the 12 months. Like Dying Stranding, Management isn’t afraid to get bizarre, providing a wholesome mixture of acquainted gameplay with a fancy and interesting story. Right here at PSLS, we preferred it however criticized its efficiency points and cumbersome map.

It appears being distinctive has paid off for this yr’s nominees, as a result of Outer Wilds is yet one more entry that gives a… ahem… wildly completely different expertise. Delivered to you by developer Mobius Digital, Outer Wilds sends you thru the vastness of house with the aim of discovering the mysteries of the 22-minute time loop you end up in.

Listed below are all of the Recreation Builders Selection Awards nominees:

BEST AUDIO

Dying Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Leisure)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Management (Treatment Leisure/505 Video games)

Untitled Goose Recreation (Home Home/Panic)

Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

BEST DEBUT

ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)

Mobius Digital(Outer Wilds)

William Chyr Studios(Manifold Backyard)

Foam Sword Video games (Knights and Bikes)

Probability Company (Neo Cab)

BEST DESIGN

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Dying Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Leisure)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)

Untitled Goose Recreation (Home Home/Panic)

INNOVATION AWARD

Untitled Goose Recreation (Home Home/Panic)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Dying Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Leisure)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST MOBILE GAME

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Restricted)

Grindstone (Capybara Video games)

Sky: Youngsters of the Mild (thatgamecompany)

Name of Responsibility: Cellular (TiMi Studios/Activision)

BEST NARRATIVE

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Management (Treatment Leisure/505 Video games)

Dying Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Leisure)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Leisure/Personal Division)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

Dying Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Leisure)

Management (Treatment Leisure/505 Video games)

Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Apex Legends (Respawn Leisure/Digital Arts)

Noita (Nolla Video games)

BEST VISUAL ART

Management (Treatment Leisure/505 Video games)

Dying Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Leisure)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

BEST VR/AR GAME

Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)

Blood & Reality (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Leisure)

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Video games/Oculus Studios)

Boneworks (Stress Stage Zero)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Video games)

GAME OF THE YEAR

Dying Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Leisure)

Management (Treatment Leisure/505 Video games)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Untitled Goose Recreation (Home Home/Panic)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Which video games do you wish to win?

[Source: GDC]