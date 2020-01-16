The 25 most-watched TV shows of the decade are revealed

Cosy sitcoms, wildlife documentaries and a cookery contest have been among the many most watched TV programmes of the 2010s, new figures have revealed – proving that the large hitters of the previous decade weren’t all celeb or actuality reveals.

The likes of Nonetheless Open All Hours, Blue Planet II and The Nice British Bake Off all characteristic within the prime 25, which offers an interesting snapshot of the nation’s viewing habits over the previous 10 years.

The 2 greatest programmes of the last decade have been confirmed earlier this month, when the 2019 Christmas Day episode of Gavin & Stacey pulled in an enormous 17.1million viewers – simply in need of the chart-topping 17.7million for the 2010 remaining of The X Issue.

However now that full scores for 2019 have been revealed, the remainder of the chart may be confirmed.

No single style dominates the checklist, which has been compiled by the PA information company from figures revealed by Barb.

The largely forgotten BBC One sitcom Come Fly With Me is at quantity 14

As a substitute, the highest 25 options several types of programmes, from comedy and sci-fi to drama and pure historical past.

Each the large soaps make the highest 5, with EastEnders (third) two locations forward of Coronation Avenue (fifth).

Cookery contest The Nice British Bake Off is in fourth place.

The best-placed drama is Bodyguard at quantity six – one in every of half a dozen dramas to make the highest 25, together with the likes of Sherlock, Downton Abbey and Line Of Responsibility.

There are additionally six sitcoms on the checklist, together with Nonetheless Open All Hours, Mrs Brown’s Boys and Miranda.

Pure historical past is represented by two of Sir David Attenborough’s flagship sequence: Blue Planet II (in eighth place) and Planet Earth II (eleventh).

Science fiction comes within the form of Physician Who, which is in twelfth place.

The chart, which relies on the highest-rated occasion of every programme, is dominated by the BBC.

A complete of 19 of the highest 25 have been broadcast on BBC One, with the remaining six transmitted by ITV.

Unsurprisingly, the 2 greatest celeb reveals of the last decade seem excessive on the checklist, with Strictly Come Dancing at quantity seven and I am A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here! at quantity 9.

However there are some surprising entries within the chart.

The largely forgotten BBC One sitcom Come Fly With Me is at quantity 14, whereas BBC Sports activities Character Of The Yr is at quantity 25.

There may be even a information programme at quantity 24, within the form of a bulletin broadcast on BBC One on April 29 2011 instantly after the royal marriage ceremony of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The only greatest TV viewers of the 2010s, together with reside occasions, was for BBC One’s protection of the Olympics 2012 closing ceremony, which was watched by 24.5 million

The checklist proves it’s nonetheless attainable for programmes to draw bumper audiences, regardless of the rise of multi-channel TV and streaming providers, with all however two of the entries on the chart getting over 11 million viewers.

And people audiences have been simply as prevalent on the finish of the last decade as the start: three of the programmes within the prime 10 have been broadcast in both 2018 or 2019.

Enormous numbers of individuals are nonetheless prepared to tune in for conventional genres resembling sitcoms and documentaries, alongside newer codecs like actuality reveals and groundbreaking drama.

The chart solely contains programmes made for tv, and doesn’t embrace protection of reside occasions resembling sporting fixtures, concert events and royal weddings.

The only greatest TV viewers of the 2010s, together with reside occasions, was for BBC One’s protection of the Olympics 2012 closing ceremony, which was watched by 24.5 million.

Right here is the highest 25 in full. All figures embrace HD and 1 the place acceptable.

1. The X Issue (ITV, Dec 12 2010): 17.7 million

2. Gavin & Stacey (BBC One, Dec 25 2019): 17.1 million

three. EastEnders (BBC One, Feb 19 2010): 16.four million

four. The Nice British Bake Off (BBC One, Oct 26 2016): 15.9 million

5. Coronation Avenue (ITV, Dec 6 2010): 14.7 million

6. Bodyguard (BBC One, Sep 23 2018): 14.three million

7. Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One, Dec 18 2010): 14.three million

eight. Blue Planet II (BBC One, Oct 29 2017): 14.zero million

9. I am A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here! (ITV, Nov 18 2018) 13.7 million

10. Britain’s Obtained Expertise (ITV, Jun 5 2010) 13.5 million

11. Planet Earth II (BBC One, Nov 13 2016) 13.1 million

12. Physician Who (BBC One, Nov 23 2013) 12.eight million

13. Sherlock (BBC One, Jan 1 2014) 12.7 million

14. Come Fly With Me (BBC One, Dec 25 2010) 12.5 million

15. Downton Abbey (ITV Nov 6 2011) 12.four million

16. Nonetheless Open All Hours (BBC One, Dec 26 2013) 12.2 million

17. Line Of Responsibility (BBC One, Might 5 2019) 12.1 million

18.The Voice UK (BBC One, Apr 14 2012) 12.zero million

19. Mrs Brown’s Boys (BBC One, Dec 24 2012) 11.7 million

20. Broadchurch (ITV, Apr 17 2017) 11.6 million

21. Miranda (BBC One, Dec 26 2012) 11.5 million

22. Name The Midwife (BBC One, Feb 19 2012) 11.four million

23. The Royle Household (BBC One, Dec 25 2010) 11.three million

24. BBC Information (BBC One, Apr 29 2011) 10.eight million

25. Sports activities Character Of The Yr (BBC One, Dec 16 2012) 10.eight million