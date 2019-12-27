The 5 craziest reality TV moments of 2019

Right here’s a glance again on the most stunning actuality TV moments of 2019:

5. Controversial season of eliminations on DWTS

After 14 years on the air, Dancing with the Stars made some minor tweaks to the present’s elimination course of forward of its 28th season. However the newly-implemented “judges save” wasn’t sufficient to make sure the suitable pair went residence every episode. The newest spherical of the dancing competitors wound up being it’s most controversial but as week after week, viewer votes despatched front-runners like Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery and Sailor Brinkley-Cook dinner residence, whereas weak-link Sean Spicer sailed right through to Week 9. The veteran judging panel grew more and more pissed off with the stunning outcomes — most notably with James Van Der Beek’s exit. The Dawson’s Creek star was not solely one of many strongest dancers within the competitors, however he was shockingly ousted in the course of the week that his spouse had tragically suffered a miscarriage.

four. Bachelor Nation’s first same-sex engagement

Bachelor in Paradise made headlines this summer season when the present featured its first same-sex couple within the franchise’s historical past. Demi Burnett, who was paired up with Derek Peth throughout their getaway in Mexico, revealed that she was courting a lady again residence earlier than coming to the present — and he or she couldn’t get her off her thoughts. When Kristian Haggerty arrived on the resort, the couple reconciled and wound up engaged in the course of the finale — however break up this previous October.



Kristian Haggerty and Demi Burnett. (Instagram)

three. Huge Brother Winner Faces The Music

Jackson Michie might have received the 21st season of Huge Brother, however his victory was bittersweet. The 24-year-old Los Angeles-based server, who’s now $500,000 richer after being topped this summer season’s winner, was additionally the topic of a significant controversy after making statements that many followers thought to be racist and misogynistic. He tried to defend his remarks saying they have been solely primarily based on gameplay and spoke to Postmedia Community following his win, stating: “There were some tough questions regarding racism and respecting women and those are two things I take very seriously. I’m extremely not racist. I respect women more than anything. I know myself and I’m the first one to admit my mistakes. I’ve said things in that house under pressure. I’ve said things out of emotions and out of anger that I wish I hadn’t said,” he stated.

2. Hannah Brown dumps Jed on The Bachelorette

Hannah Brown’s journey for love as The Bachelorette was a messy one. After lastly accepting a proposal from 25-year-old singer/songwriter Jed Wyatt on the finish of the tumultuous 15th season, Hannah realized that her new fiance really had a girlfriend when he was solid for the present and was utilizing the platform as a promotional alternative for his music. She bravely appeared on the after present particular to declare she had damaged off the engagement and the pair have been now not collectively. Whereas Hannah should still be single, the 25-year-old former magnificence pageant moved on to Dancing with the Stars, the place she received the mirror ball trophy. “I wish I would have protected my heart a little more, absolutely,” she stated in a year-end interview with Individuals. “But being able to have that human connection is so worth it I’m really proud of that.”



Alan Bersten and Hannah Brown. (Eric McCandless through Getty Photos)

1. Dan Spilo Turns into First Ejected Participant In Survivor Historical past

For the primary time within the 39 seasons which have spanned almost 20 years, a participant was faraway from the sport of Survivor by producers for his or her behaviour. It was 48-year-old Los Angeles-based expertise supervisor Dan Spilo who was ejected this previous season when the sequence aired a imprecise disclaimer that learn: “Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player.” Fellow castaway Kellee Kim had first complained about Dan’s inappropriate touching earlier on within the season forward of his eviction and he was finally served a warning by producers. Host Jeff Probst refused to share any additional particulars in regards to the incident that led to Dan’s dumping following the episode. “In this situation, out of respect for privacy and confidentiality, I can’t say anymore,” Jeff stated in a remark to Leisure Weekly. “We have learned a great deal and it will inform our process and protocols on how to evolve moving forward. While we still want to maintain the competitive aspect of the game, above all, we want to ensure that all players always feel safe and respect.”

