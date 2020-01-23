News

The Academy crushes Lake County in lopsided victory

January 24, 2020
1 Min Read

The Academy simply put away the Lake County Panthers by a rating of 71-30 on Wednesday.

The Academy was lead in scoring by Aryanna Perez who put up 19 factors whereas additionally amassing six rebounds and 4 assists. Mikylah Espinosa aided the hassle by contributing 9 factors, three rebounds, and 5 assists.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Lake County will play host to DSST: Montview, whereas The Academy will journey to play Bennett.

Lake County has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with expertise supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is offered.

