The Academy triumphs in strong showing over Bruce Randolph

The Academy simply defeated Bruce Randolph by a rating of 77-19 on Saturday.

Jacob Marcus lead The Academy with 17 factors scored. Andrew Sterling helped the hassle by contributing 13 factors.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with The Academy heading to play Lake County and Bruce Randolph taking over Platte Canyon.

Bruce Randolph has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Put up in the present day



This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.