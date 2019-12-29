The Apprentice’s Lottie Lion is criticised for supporting a hunt

She was pressured to disclaim accusations of racism, bullying and homophobia made towards her when showing on this 12 months’s The Apprentice.

And it appears Lottie Lion, 20, has prompted recent controversy after sharing an image of a fox hunt over the weekend.

In a latest Instagram story, the previous librarian, from Taunton in Somerset, posted a snap of a hunt, with the caption: ‘Very proud to be part of this neighborhood. Unhappy I’m not on horseback this 12 months.’

Lottie was embroiled in a race row on the BBC’s actuality TV programme this season, after she was accused of telling fellow contestant Lubna Farhan to ‘Shut up Gandhi’ in a WhatsApp group dialog.

The Apprentice’s Lottie Lion, 20, has prompted recent controversy after sharing her assist on-line for a hunt (pictured)

And social media customers reacted with fury after studying she was a eager hunter herself.

One individual wrote on Lottie’s Instagram web page: ‘Was a fan of yours till I noticed that you simply supported the fox hunt.’

One other mentioned: ‘Searching? Pathetic’, whereas a 3rd added: ‘This was her precise plan she wished Alan Sugar to put money into. Terrible lady.’

Nevertheless, some steered there was nothing mistaken with killing foxes and different animals as a sport, with one individual commenting: ‘So? Anybody who eats meat and says they’re anti-hunting are hypocrites.’

MailOnline has contacted Lottie Lion for remark.

Lottie has beforehand posted photos to her Instagram account of her posing with a rifle and lifeless pheasants in addition to snaps from a shoot.

Social media customers had been fast to criticise the TV persona after studying she was a eager hunter herself

Followers had been lower than impressed with the images, with one individual writing: ‘Revolting. Harming birds for sport. Pathetic.’

Upon showing on this 12 months’s The Apprentice, Lottie got here in for criticism after telling fellow contestant Lubna Farhan, 33, to ‘Shut up Gandhi’ and warning ‘I’ll f*** you up’ in a WhatsApp group dialog.

Lottie, who denies accusations of racism, bullying and homophobia, mentioned Miss Farhan had misquoted Gandhi and made a merciless remark a couple of pal who had died.

The BBC mentioned of the spat, which began in October: ‘Her comments were wholly unacceptable.’

Nevertheless, some steered there was nothing mistaken with supporting hunts, with one individual commenting: ‘So? Anybody who eats meat and says they’re anti-hunting are hypocrites.’

The TV persona admitted that ‘shoot days are her glad days’ in certainly one of her captions, pictured above

Lottie was embroiled in a race row on the BBC's actuality TV programme this season

Contestants additionally claimed that Lottie mentioned the a part of Somerset she grew up in had a low crime price ‘because not many black people live there’.

Lottie claims that the revelations of the non-public WhatsApp dialog, along with the ‘cynical editing’ of her footage within the present, has led her to develop into a hate determine.

She says she has been trolled on social media, spat at on the street, verbally abused in wine bars, and has been despatched hyperlinks to web sites displaying methods to finish your life – and has reportedly needed to report two demise threats to police.

‘I have had people abusing my looks, my character, threatening to beat me up, everything,’ she beforehand mentioned. ‘The judgment the public has made of me from ten hours of edited footage has been savage. I know I am a forthright character and not everyone likes that so I expected some negative criticism, but it is the level of it that I wasn’t ready for.

Upon showing on this 12 months’s The Apprentice, Lottie got here in for criticism after telling fellow contestant Lubna Farhan (pictured), 33, to ‘Shut up Gandhi’ and warning ‘I’ll f*** you up’ in a WhatsApp group dialog

‘It has been much worse than anything I could have imagined. Whatever The Apprentice say about caring for the people on their show, they have effectively abandoned me. I just feel they don’t care in any respect. They obtained their viewing figures, a present they will promote around the globe and that’s all that issues.’

A spokesperson from The Apprentice instructed the Day by day Mail earlier this month: ‘Each present is a good and balanced illustration of occasions. Lottie’s declare that she was intentionally edited to misrepresent her is fake, as is her declare that music was specifically chosen to misrepresent her. Candidates’ views included within the sequence are their very own.

‘The wellbeing of the candidates that participate in The Apprentice is of paramount significance, and the manufacturing workforce has an intensive and strong responsibility of care protocol in place which incorporates an skilled community of assist for Candidates earlier than, throughout and after filming. Lottie has persistently been supplied assist at a location handy to her, she has failed take up this supply.

‘It isn’t the case that the manufacturing has deserted Lottie, the manufacturing workforce has repeatedly supplied her numerous types of assist which she has failed to answer.

‘Whereas Lottie’s feedback had been made on a non-public messenger service as soon as filming had concluded, the BBC and the manufacturing firm nonetheless nonetheless count on the candidates to behave appropriately. Boundless appeared into the difficulty and reported again to the BBC. Lottie was knowledgeable by the manufacturing firm that her feedback had been unacceptable. The destructive press protection stemmed from Lottie’s language to a different candidate, not the actions of the manufacturing.’