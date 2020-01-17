The Archers | Jim faces a tough decision as Lilian digs her heels in

This week on The Archers, it’s lastly time for Jim (John Rowe), Alistair (Michael Lumsden) and Jazzer’s (Ryan Kelly) highway journey and Alistair decides to make himself the butt of jokes in a determined large to distract Jim from what he’s heading to. Nevertheless, as the massive second will get nearer and nearer, can Jim discover the braveness to place his previous behind him or will his demons proceed to get in the way in which?

Many shall be eager to see what it’s occurring on the Bull in Ambridge, contemplating the modifications are certain to trigger issues. Final week, Lilian (Sunny Ormonde) needed to ship some information to Peggy (June Spencer) however was taken again by her mom’s perspective. It doesn’t appear to be the state of affairs has resolved itself an excessive amount of, as subsequent week sees Lilian digs her heels in, solely to seek out some critical competitors. What’s extra, Jolene Archer (Buffy Davis) finds herself torn in two and with the opposition fierce, who will come out triumphant?

BBC

In the meantime, Kirsty (Annabelle Dowler), who remains to be reeling from the arrival of her mom, Megan, continues to wrestle so a involved Philip (Andy Hockley) takes the daring transfer to fall on his sword and makes a controversial suggestion with a view to make her happier than she has been of late. Nevertheless, Helen (Louiza Patikas) finds out what the pair are planning and she or he has no different alternative to supply some powerful love. Will Kirsty go forward and comply with Helen’s recommendation or do The Archers followers have extra drama in retailer?

As if that wasn’t sufficient turmoil for one village Ian enlists some Gray Gables spies to report again to him about how Hugh is progressing together with his kitchen – we’ll all be shocked on the lengths he’ll take to get some fact about his rival. Ian’s week will get much more drastic as his first assembly with Lee doesn’t go fairly as deliberate.

And in the meantime, poor Rex has to say goodbye to his beloved pigs, however a shock afterward within the day takes him fully unaware.

Additionally in Ambridge, Tracy takes benefit of a state of affairs, Eddie thinks drastic motion is known as for and an sudden encounter results in a stunning and emotional confession…

The Archers airs weeknights on BBC Radio four at 7pm