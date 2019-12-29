The award I won for Mahanati is blessing from Savitri amma, says Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy SureshInstagram

Keerthy Suresh is on cloud 9 after receiving the Nationwide Award in Greatest Actress class for her efficiency in Mahanati. The actress took to Instagram to share that she had goosebumps whereas receiving the award from Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu.

Keerthy’s mother and father Suresh and Menaka, and her elder sister Revathy have been additionally current on the award ceremony. Her mother and father are tremendous pleased with the heights their daughter has scaled. The actress stated that she grew to become emotional seeing the response of her mother and father and sister.

In an interview given to a number one day by day afer the awards ceremony, the actress stated, “I believe that this is happening only because of Savitri amma’s blessings. I dedicate this award to her. I thank all the people responsible for me achieving this feat. My mom is the first person who inspired me to become an actor. Whatever I have achieved is because of her. The second person is my uncle Govind (mom’s brother), who pushed me to take up Mahanati, when I had rejected the film initially. He was confident that I could pull off Savitri amma’s character.”

Keerthy Suresh receiving award from Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu.Twitter

Mahanati is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt. Keerthy Suresh thanked Nag for reinforcing her confidence and being persistent that she may pull off the function.

2020 is a packed yr for the actress. In Telugu, she has Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi and Rang De. In Malayalam, she has Mohanlal’s Marakkar and Arabikadalinte Simham, a biopic by Priyadarshan.

In Tamil, she has Penguin and Thalaivar 168. The actress has accomplished taking pictures few of the above-mentioned movies and is but to start taking pictures for a couple of of them.