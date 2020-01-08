The Bachelor Is Getting A Music Spinoff Called Listen To Your Heart

The Bachelor universe is about to get slightly bit larger. The ridiculously standard actuality franchise, the place younger folks go to search out love and social media fame, is including a music-driven spinoff to its cadre of exhibits, for The Hollywood Reporter .

The present known as Hear To Your Coronary heart (blegh) and it’ll premiere it April. ABC stated that the present will “unite two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love” once they launched it at Tv Critics Affiliation press tour.

ABC Leisure president Karey Burke in contrast the present to A Star Is Born , saying: “The format is an evolution of The Bachelor . Contestants might be proficient musicians and folks whose lives and work revolve round music. [The series will] seize what everyone knows: love, emotion and music are intertwined. How folks discover one another by way of songwriting and singing is the thrust of the present. “

In idea, the present will characteristic its single contestants taking part in musical challenges and dwell performances that can, finally, present them who they’re in excellent concord with. In actuality, this may in all probability be like Tinder at a music pageant. Sounds chaotic!

Hear To Your Coronary heart will premiere on four / 13 on ABC.