The Bad Boys For Life Soundtrack Looks Like The Dumbest Album Ever Made

17 years in the past, anyone obtained fortunate with the soundtrack for the movement image Dangerous Boys II . P. Diddy, who had spent a decade utilizing the phrase “Bad Boy” to nice impact, served as government producer for the soundtrack album, and it captured a second of extraordinarily flashy party-rap. That album had hits just like the Diddy / Nelly / Murphy Lee collab “Shake Ya Tailfeather” and Jay-Z’s “La-La-La.” The album went to # 1 and finally went platinum. The identical factor will most likely not occur with the soundtrack for the brand new Dangerous Boys film.

Dangerous Boys For Life , the third movie within the Dangerous Boys trilogy, as soon as once more options an more and more haggard and hit-hungry Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as wisecracking Miami law enforcement officials whose lives embody an ideal many explosions. Unique Dangerous Boys auteur Michael Bay doesn’t return, presumably as a result of he was too busy making the unbelievably shitty Netflix film 6 Underground . As a substitute, Belgian administrators Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are taking on. It doesn't look nice!

This time round DJ Khaled – who seems in Dangerous Boys For Life , taking part in a personality named Manny the Butcher – served as government producer on the soundtrack album. Meaning we're getting a complete lot of random collaborations, this time that includes a complete lot of city artists. There’s a Meek Mill tune with Farruko, a Rick Ross tune with Bryson Tiller, and a Pitbull / Lil Jon collab known as “Damn I Love Miami” that I can't wait to listen to. The entire thing seems to be an attractive, shimmering instance of what occurs if you throw a bunch of well-known folks onto an album collectively, the place the best-case state of affairs turns into a type of witless blur of sound.

The album's first single is the Fergieless Black Eyed Peas comeback that no person requested for. “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” options the omnipresent J Balvin and interpolates Corona's 1993 Euro-dance tune “The Rhythm Of The Night.” It got here out in October, and it's unhealthy. That tune seems twice on the album – in its unique type, and in a remix that options Will Smith's son Jaden. (Jaden Smith additionally has a solo tune known as “The Hottest” on the soundtrack. Is it potential for Jaden Smith to promote out?)

This week, we obtained the video for the following single, a collaboration from seasoned reggaeton dons Daddy Yankee and Dangerous Boys For Life star Nicky Jam known as “Muévelo. “The song is a perfectly acceptable, not-very-exciting piece of big-money reggaeton with an interpolation of the na-na-na bit from Ini Kamoze's” Right here Comes The Hotstepper. “The entertainingly ridiculous video takes place in a type of fantasy worlds the place repressive police wish to cease handsome various teams of younger folks from dancing. The perfect half is when anyone does a flip off of a riot cop’s protect. Right here it’s:

And right here's the soundtrack, by way of Billboard :

01 Meek Mill – “Uptown II” (Feat. Farruko)

02 Metropolis Ladies – “Cash Battle”

03 The Black Eyed Peas XJ Balvin – “RHYTHM (Dangerous Boys For Life)”

04 Rick Ross – “Future Vivid” (Feat. Bryson Tiller)

05 DJ Durel – “Dangerous Strikes” (Feat. Quavo & Wealthy The Child)

06 Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee – “Muévelo”

07 Pitbull X Lil Jon – “Damn I Love Miami”

08 Jaden Smith – “The Hottest”

09 Buju Banton – “Murda She Wrote”

10 The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin & Jaden Smith – “RHYTHM (Dangerous Boys For Life) (Remix)”

The Dangerous Boys For Life soundtrack is out 1 / 17! It seems godawful!