The BBC’s Dracula adds a huge twist to a classic character

When making an adaptation of traditional vampire novel Dracula, it doesn’t matter what sort of story you’re telling, folks count on sure issues.

A pointy-toothed, suave and black-suited Rely, loads of stakes, some helpful garlic and a crucifix or two, actually – but additionally the presence of the Rely’s nemesis Van Helsing, the fearless vampire hunter who has been part of the mythos for over a century.

And because it seems, the brand new BBC model of Dracula from the creators of Sherlock has an intriguing new twist on Van Helsing, which was stored secret earlier than the primary episode aired – and should you don’t wish to know precisely what that twist is but, we advise you look away now and meet up with the episode first.

Inside first episode The Guidelines of the Beast the brand new tackle Van Helsing is revealed round 15 minutes earlier than the tip, as Claes Bang’s Dracula tries to seek out out the reality about his stunning new foe Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells), the nun who rescues his sufferer Harker (Jon Heffernan) earlier than taunting the vampire exterior the gates of her convent together with her personal spilled blood.

“Who are you?” Bang’s Dracula ponders, earlier than shortly divining sister Agatha’s first title to little response.

“Mother Superior used my name, you heard her. You’ll have to do better than that,” Agatha replies, equally unimpressed when Dracula accurately divines her Dutch background (which he seems to be taught from the style of her blood).

“Well you can tell as much from my accent, I think. I bid you good night,” she concludes.

However with a last lick of her blood, Dracula quickly has the entire fact – as a result of in truth, Agatha’s full title is one among specific significance to the Dracula story, and should point out she even has some historical past with the vampire.

“Helsing! Van Helsing!” Dracula cries. “What is your interest in me, Agatha Van Helsing? Who are you?”

Dracula (Claes Bang) and Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)

For these not conscious, in Stoker’s authentic novel Abraham Van Helsing is an aged Dutch scientist and physician who finally ends up a key foe of Rely Dracula, teaming up with the suitors of sufferer Lucy Westenra within the latter half of the e-book and utilizing his data of the occult to battle and kill the vampire.

Since then the character has advanced in well-liked tradition to turn into a sort of skilled vampire hunter, performed onscreen by actors together with Peter Cushing, Edward van Sloan, Laurence Olivier, Anthony Hopkins, Christopher Plummer and (in a poorly-received blockbuster primarily based very loosely on the character) Hugh Jackman amongst many others.

In actual fact, there have been practically as many Van Helsings on TV and movie as there have been Draculas – together with a feminine Van Helsing, performed by Kelly Overton, within the SyFy collection of the identical title – however that is undoubtedly one of many largest adjustments to the character but.

In line with collection co-creator Steven Moffat, nevertheless, he and co-writer Mark Gatiss actually didn’t got down to make a giant change, as a substitute discovering Agatha’s voice throughout the scriptwriting course of in an try and make scenes between her character and Harker’s early within the episode extra attention-grabbing.

“It came about a different way – it wasn’t really that,” Moffat stated when requested in regards to the determination to make Van Helsing a girl. “Sister Agatha is [a character] within the e-book, although she’s acquired a tiny, tiny little bit of the e-book. She’s acquired a significantly better agent now, clearly.

“We had been making an attempt to work out learn how to write these scenes and make them attention-grabbing – as a result of you understand, it’s a useless man speaking to a nun, it’s not probably that riveting. So we got here up with the concept of atheist nun – we simply known as her atheist nun, the nun who didn’t actually consider in something and simply made plenty of jokes.

“And that character instantly leapt to the highest of the script. You simply thought ‘Oh my God, that’s nice.’ And really, in a short time we simply thought nicely… that’s Van Helsing, isn’t it? We don’t want anybody else. We simply want the nun.

“And then you think, nuns are more or less dressed in a superhero outfit for fighting vampires, aren’t they?” he added. “They’re wearing a sodding cross! Why didn’t Bram think of that one?”

Sister Agatha in Dracula (BBC)

As soon as they’d landed on the concept, although, Gatiss and Moffat had been eager to maintain it a secret, and even Wells wasn’t knowledgeable of the complete extent of her position to start with.

“No I didn’t know, not at the beginning,” she stated. “I knew she was a loopy cool girl, as a result of the audition scene was the convent, the 2 scenes. And I believed that is the best girl I’ve ever seen on the web page – it was so thrilling.

“But I didn’t know she was Van Helsing. I knew I really wanted to be her. I’m a little bit Dutch, and I went to a convent school, so I was like come on. I wanted to be a nun until I was about twelve.”

“It’s Sister Agatha Van Helsing, and that’s what we’re doing with Van Helsing,” Moffat concluded. “So could you not tell anyone please?”

On the shut of the primary episode, the complete fact of Agatha’s background remains to be unknown. Is she only a curious nun who occurred to run right into a vampire, or is Dracula proper that she has a private curiosity in his destruction?

And with that in thoughts, is it potential that the unique Van Helsing, Dr Abraham, does or did exist sooner or later (maybe as Agatha’s father?), and presumably perished by the hands of a vampire, or Dracula himself? In different phrases, is there extra than one Van Helsing to be revealed within the collection? Definitely, she appeared to have picked up loads of data about vampires basically, and Dracula particularly, by the point of this episode..

For now, it’s unclear simply what historical past Agatha both does or doesn’t have with Dracula, and we’ll have to attend till the following episode to seek out out precisely what we’re getting with this new Van Helsing (or, should you want, Van Wellsing).

However for our half, we undoubtedly hope she has a private stake in placing Dracula within the floor endlessly…

Dracula continues on BBC1 on Thursday 2nd January and Friday third January at 9pm