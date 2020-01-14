The Bella Twins Reveal Original Names They Wanted To Use In WWE

WWE handed The Bella Twins names that had been very near those they’ve in actual life. The twins had a special concept that might have included nicknames for them as nicely.

There was no Brie Mode pitched by the Bella Twins to WWE. Brie revealed on Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls” that they initially pitched two names that had nothing to do with being a Bella.

“We thought it would be really cool, like a tag team. Actually, our first names that we came up with were Nicole Fo-Sho and Breizy Fo-Sheezy. They didn’t buy it.”

Clearly WWE didn’t like that concept and went a special means with issues. It’s in all probability a very good factor WWE had their very own concept for the twins too. Their profession longevity may not have been the identical if their names had been Fo-Sho and Fo-Sheezy.

Due to 411 Mania for the quote