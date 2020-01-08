The best cars you can buy to tow a caravan or trailer in 2020

With greater than half 1,000,000 touring caravans in use within the UK and Britons spending round £2million a 12 months on holidays in them, selecting the correct automotive to tow one is vitally necessary to many motorists.

Luckily, there’s an professional testing panel who can let you know which autos – massive and small – are greatest for pulling mild and heavy hundreds.

The Caravan and Motorhome Membership, which has in extra of 1,000,000 members, has tried all the most recent fashions and decided that are the perfect in every weight class.

On the pull: These automobiles have been named the perfect for towing a caravan or trailer in 2020. Learn on for a full rundown of the general winner and high selections in every of the remaining classes

To place all of the contenders for the title of Towcar of the Yr 2020 by way of their paces, the take a look at crew took 35 fashions to Millbrook Proving Grounds in Bedfordshire for plenty of assessments.

This contains the automobile’s capability to haul a caravan up a steep incline, measure acceleration and braking with a trailer hitched and efficiency throughout high-speed runs on the testing floor’s oval.

These are the fashions the Caravan and Motorhome Membership recommends in every of the totally different classes – and the general winner for 2020.

The Volvo XC40 gained the perfect tower within the 1,400 to 1,500kg caravan class – the second time in as a few years it was picked because the winner on this class

On high of being named the perfect in its class, the Caravan and Motorhome Membership determined the compact Volvo was the perfect trailer lugger of all for 2020

Volvo XC40

Towcar of the Yr and 1,400 – 1,500kg caravan class winner

Whilst you may suppose it might be a giant bruising 4×4 that will be topped the general winner, it was truly a comparatively dinky SUV that was named Towcar of the Yr.

The accolade for 2020 went to Volvo’s XC40, having been picked because the best choice within the class of 1,400 to 1,400kg caravan pullers for the second 12 months on the trot.

The mannequin examined was the £38,635 diesel D4 AWD in R-Design Professional spec, which has a comparatively low 187bhp however 295 lb/ft (pound-foot) of torque, that means heaps of pulling energy from low down within the revs.

The judges described it as ‘a keen and keen sporty SUV’ and added: ‘There’s one phrase that may sum up towing with this automotive and that is easy.

‘We rating on so many alternative standards and also you may get a automotive that scores extremely on some and never others. However this one is, throughout the board, nice.’

It was additionally praised for a way controllable it’s at low velocity, particularly reversing, stability at excessive speeds and for having a robust security file.

Earlier Towcar of the Yr winners 2019: Volvo XC60 (D5 PowerPulse AWD R-Design) 2018: Skoda Kodiaq (SE L 2.Zero TDI 4×4 DSG 190PS) 2017: Volkswagen Passat Property Alltrack (2.0TDI 4MOTION 150PS) 2016: Land Rover Discovery (HSE LUX) 2015: Seat Leon ST (FR 2.Zero TDI) 2014: Skoda Excellent (Magnificence Property 2.Zero TDI)

The Jaguar I-Tempo gained two separate courses – the perfect different gas towcar and the perfect for pulling a caravan underneath 1,150kg in weight

With a claimed vary of just about 300 miles on a full cost, the Caravan and Motorhome Membership stated the I-Tempo 400PS Electrical HSE can cowl as much as 115 miles when hitched

Jaguar I-Tempo

Below 1,150kg caravan and Finest alternatively fuelled automobile class winner

Being a completely electrical mannequin, the I-Tempo is restricted by way of what it may well tow – an allowance of a most trailer weight of 750kg, in actual fact.

That stated, it was nonetheless awarded the perfect tower within the underneath 1,150kg caravan class, in addition to the zero-emissions hauler of 2020.

With a claimed vary of just about 300 miles on a full cost, the Caravan and Motorhome Membership stated the I-Tempo 400PS Electrical HSE – which prices a whopping £74,995 – can cowl as much as 115 miles when hitched earlier than it wanted to be plugged into an influence provide.

Loads of boot house and ease of use when it got here to hooking up towing mirrors and electrics for a caravan.

Skoda’s Octavia Property was named greatest at towing a caravan with a weight of between 1,150 and 1,300kg

Testers additionally praised the Octavia Property for the convenience of becoming towing mirrors and the required removable electrical to tug a caravan

Skoda Octavia Property

1,150 – 1,300kg caravan class winner

The judges described the Octavia as a ‘full of life and entertaining little property’ – although it is price arguing that the Octavia is way from small.

A lot in order that its massive boot impressed the testing panel, who additionally made some extent of how useful details about towing within the proprietor’s handbook was.

Towing mirrors are stated to be straightforward to suit and the removable electrics had been conveniently positioned, just below the bumper.

The noseweight and roof load limits of 75kg had been deemed cheap for the £28,480 Sportline 2.Zero TDI computerized model examined.

The Ford Focus Vignale Property put by way of the take a look at crew’s intensive assessments was the two.Zero EcoBlue computerized, a mannequin that prices £31,195

The Vignale model is the posh-trimmed Focus with a giant boot, providing extra luxuries than the usual variations

Ford Focus Vignale Property

1,300kg – 1,400kg caravan class winner

Regardless of being smaller than the Skoda Octavia, the Ford Focus Property was deemed the perfect for towing a heavier caravan.

The variant put by way of the take a look at crew’s intensive assessments was the 2.Zero EcoBlue computerized, a mannequin that prices £31,195.

In addition to its ample pulling efficiency, the Focus was really helpful for having a beneficiant 541-litre boot – ideally suited for storing towing equipment.

The one let down was the shortage of a spare wheel, with fashions coming with tyre sealant as commonplace, which is not appropriate to restore a puncture when you’ve gotten a caravan hitched.

The second Volvo to choose up a Towcar of the Yr award was the Volvo XC60 Cross Nation – an property mannequin with a barely larger journey for tender offroading

The mannequin examined was the diesel D4 AWD Cross Nation Plus, costing £40,785

Volvo V60 Cross Nation

1,500kg – 1,700kg caravan class winner

Revered as being a ‘faultless’ towcar that is ‘superb in each manner’, the V60 Cross Nation was the second Volvo to gather an award from the Caravan and Motorhome Membership for this 12 months.

The mannequin examined was the diesel D4 AWD Cross Nation Plus, costing £40,785, which was deemed a very good compromise between efficiency and gas financial system, providing 295lb/ft of torque from the 186bhp engine and returning a median of 50mpg.

The testgers favored the electrically-retractable towbar – a £1,Zero75 non-obligatory additional – and the addition of a spare wheel, which consumers should fork out one other £150 to have.

With 282bhp and a large 443lb/ft of torque, hauling heavy hundreds is not any subject in a three.Zero-litre diesel VW Touareg

In case your caravan is on over 1,700kg in weight, that is the motor for you

VW Touareg

Over 1,700kg caravan class winner

In case your caravan is on the big measurement – and by massive we imply over 1,700kg in weight – then the automobile for you is the Volkswagen Touareg SUV.

It took the prize on this class, with the three.Zero-litre V6 diesel four Movement computerized in R-Line Tech spec impressing the judges.

With 282bhp and a large 443lb/ft of torque, hauling heavy hundreds is not any subject.

However the panel additionally favored the snug journey, progressive steering and dealing with in addition to a lot of stability at excessive speeds, even when pulling a twin-axle caravan.

It is not low cost, although. This particular instance is a dear £58,295.

The Skoda Kodiaq vRS was given the award as the perfect household choice – a automobile you used typically for towing however primarily as a each day runaround

The range-topping vRS model of the Kodiaq produces 236bhp, which is ample for towing a big caravan

Skoda Kodiaq

Finest massive household towcar

If hitching a caravan is one thing you do comparatively sometimes and desire a automotive that is equally pretty much as good for the varsity run as it’s tenting journeys, Skoda’s seven-seat Kodiaq is the selection for 2020.

The model really helpful – like most right here – is the top quality. On this case, meaning the new vRS 2.Zero-litre 4×4 diesel with the DSG computerized gearbox.

This motor produces 236bhp, which is ample for towing a big caravan. However the take a look at crew stated the £44,065 vRS is refined, clean and gives loads of sensible house, even when all seven of the seats are getting used.

A 230-litre boot can also be useful for procuring journeys in addition to towing gear.

That is the second 12 months working the Amarok has taken the pick-up class award within the Towcar gongs

With 368lb/ft of torque, it has loads of pulling energy to lug a caravan of just about any measurement as much as 1,972kg in weight

Volkswagen Amarok

Finest pick-up towcar

That is the second 12 months working the Amarok has taken this class award, proving its credentials as the only option of pick-up for towing – and generally, based on different take a look at studies.

The Caravan and Motorhome Membership examined the 201bhp Trendline three.Zero-litre V6 4MOTION diesel with an computerized transmission, which retails for £29,555.

With 368lb/ft of torque, it has loads of pulling energy to lug a caravan of just about any measurement as much as 1,972kg in weight.

Judges additionally praised how refined and composed it felt throughout laden driving, particularly by the requirements of pick-up vehicles, which are inclined to really feel comparatively agricultural.