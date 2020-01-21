The best hostels from around the world for 2020 revealed (and one costs just £2.70 per night)

Travellers do not normally anticipate finding video games rooms, rooftop bars, conventional cooking lessons or free strolling excursions in finances lodging costing as little as £2.70 per evening – however these are a number of the perks provided by this 12 months’s finest hostels around the globe.

Now in its 17th 12 months, Hostelworld.com’s annual awards, the Hoscars – just like the Oscars for hostels – charges finances properties across the globe, judging them on worth for cash, location, environment, services, safety, character and cleanliness. Judges additionally take into consideration evaluations from the web site’s 1.1million clients.

The hostels beneath have crushed greater than 17,700 properties in 180 international locations to say their gongs. Scroll down for this 12 months’s winners and begin planning your subsequent journey…

Greatest Hostel in Europe and Greatest Environment – 5 Terre Backpackers, Cinque Terre, Italy

The 5 Terre Backpackers boasts unimaginable views of Cinque Terre Nationwide Park in Italy

The 5 Terre Backpackers is near the luxurious Cinque Terre Nationwide Park in Italy’s La Spezia province.

In keeping with Hostel World, it is ‘an undiscovered paradise’.

Company can get pleasure from ‘wonderful’ panoramic mountain views and meet fellow travellers within the restaurant and bar, or loosen up within the patio and backyard space. The hostel even affords a day journey crusing alongside the attractive Riviera, which is peppered with picturesque villages.

Value: Dorms from £21.14 per evening. Ranking: 9.9.

Greatest in Oceania and Greatest Location – Journey Q2 Hostel, Queenstown, New Zealand

Excursions together with mountaineering and bungee leaping can be found at Journey Q2 Hostel in Queenstown, New Zealand

Journey Q2 Hostel goals to offer its friends with ‘the absolute best escapades in Queenstown’ by excursions akin to mountaineering, bungee leaping off Kawarau Bridge or snowboarding or snowboarding on Coronet Peak.

The hostel will even lend explorers a GoPro to seize all their adventures.

Pub crawls will be organized, whereas these searching for a quieter night can benefit from the lounge for film nights and PS4 gaming, or bask in a terrace barbecue.

Value: Dorms from £19.91 per evening. Ranking: 9.7.

Greatest in North America – Maya Papaya, Antigua, Guatemala

A standard Guatemalan breakfast is without doubt one of the highlights at Maya Papaya in Guatemala

The Maya Papaya is located in Antigua Guatemala, a brief stroll from the Santa Catalina Arch and 5 miles from the ‘hobbit homes’ within the distant mountainside village of Hobbitenango. Company can deal with themselves to a conventional Guatemalan breakfast, take a drink on the bar and meet fellow travellers in both the lounge or backyard space, says Hostel World.

Value: Dorms from £9.23 per evening. Ranking: 9.5.

Greatest in South America – Mapatagonia Outside Hostel, Puerto Varas, Chile

A century-old colonial home with a spacious backyard welcomes guests to Puerto Varas within the Chilean Lake District

Nestled in Puerto Varas within the Chilean Lake District, Mapatagonia Outside Hostel is situated in a 100-year-old colonial home (fortunately with Wi-Fi and energy showers).

‘Head out for days of outside actions together with rafting, kayaking, biking and mountaineering earlier than stress-free within the spacious backyard for scrumptious barbecues and a spot of sunbathing,’ says Hostel World.

Value: Dorms from £11.54 per evening. Ranking: 9.9.

Greatest in Africa – Rodamon Riad Marrakech Hostel, Marrakech, Morocco

The boutique-y Rodamo Riad Marrakech Hostel has a surprising swimming pool and a cocktail bar within the central courtyard

Hostel World says: ‘Travellers searching for an genuine Moroccan expertise ought to try the Rodamón Riad Marrakech Hostel, a brief stroll from the attractive Majorelle Gardens and busy Djemaâ El Fna Sq..’

There’s a rooftop terrace and bar with views of the Atlas Mountains and the Koutoubia Mosque, it provides, in addition to a restaurant and an on-site swimming pool.

The widespread areas have TVs, video games and laptops.

Value: Dorms from £15.43 per evening. Ranking: 9.5.

Greatest in England and Most Common in London – Hostel One Notting Hill, London

Hostel One Notting Hill: Free ‘scrumptious’ dinners and in one in every of London’s ‘most stunning neighbourhoods’

This 19th-century constructing is ‘situated within the coronary heart of one in every of London’s most stunning neighbourhoods’, says Hostel World.

It provides: ‘Hostel One Notting Hill is a stone’s throw away from vacationer points of interest together with Portobello Market, Hyde Park and Kensington Palace. After a day exploring the historic capital, spend the night stress-free and indulging within the free scrumptious dinner together with your fellow travellers.’

Value: Dorms from £20.88 per evening. Ranking: 9.5.

Greatest in Asia – Cheerful Hoi An Hostel, Hoi An, Vietnam

One of many perks of Cheerful Hoi An Hostel in Vietnam is its location within the coronary heart of the Historical City

Nestled within the coronary heart of Hoi An Historical City, Cheerful Hoi An Hostel affords ‘peaceable’ and centrally situated lodging a brief stroll from the Hoi An Historic Museum and fewer than two miles from Bang Seaside.

Company can expertise Vietnamese tradition with native meals and even be taught the native language by employees within the backyard, in keeping with Hostel World.

Value: Dorms from £four.62 per evening. Ranking: 9.9.

Greatest for Solo Travellers – 360 Hostel Barcelona Arts&Tradition, Barcelona, Spain

360 Hostel Barcelona Arts&Tradition has a solar terrace and a steam room

Providing ‘an actual flavour of one of the best of Barcelona’, 360 Hostel Barcelona Arts&Tradition was awarded Greatest for Solo Travellers. Right here, you’ll be able to snap arty images of Gothic structure on the free Previous City strolling tour, fulfill your urge for food at a paella-making class, or bond with fellow travellers over free tapas, says Hostel World.

For these seeking to loosen up, it provides, there’s a solar terrace and even a steam room. Company also can simply wander to the bohemian El Born neighbourhood to discover boutique outlets, quirky eating places and funky bars.

Value: Dorms from £15.33 per evening. Ranking: 9.7.

Greatest Solo Feminine Hostel – Hostel One Prague, Czech Republic

Hostel One Prague is situated within the ‘edgy’ district of Zizkov

Located within the ‘vibrant and edgy’ district of Žižkov, Hostel One Prague guarantees a memorable expertise the place friends can mingle, in keeping with Hostel World.

It provides: ‘There are strolling excursions and actions throughout the day, and the hostel’s personal bar, aptly named The Rave Cave, for these seeking to begin their evening off proper. For a quieter night, friends can watch a film, get pleasure from a guitar session within the communal lounge, or just chill within the backyard with a drink.’

Value: Dorms from £15.35 per evening. Ranking: 9.6.

Greatest Solo Male Hostel and Greatest Giant Hostel – Los Patios Hostel, Medellin, Colombia

The rooftop bar at Los Patios Hostel Boutique in Colombia affords panoramic views of the valley

You will discover Los Patios Hostel Boutique within the metropolis of Medellin, nestled in a tropical valley in Colombia, says Hostel World.

It provides: ‘Every distinctive flooring is designed to have a good time one in every of Colombia’s pure wonders: the mountains, jungle, ocean and plains, whereas rooms are named after the nation’s most-loved locations. Head to the rooftop bar to absorb some Colombian rays and share a drink with mates whereas taking within the jaw-dropping views, hit the onsite gymnasium, or chill within the video games room full with a PS4.’

Value: Dorms from £12.48 per evening. Ranking: 9.5.

Greatest for Pre-Uni Hole-Yearers (aged 18-24) –The Hat Madrid, Madrid, Spain

An amazing widespread space, restaurant and bar are a number of the highlights at The Hat Madrid

The Hat Madrid prides itself on having a ‘super-friendly’ vibe with ‘all the advantages of being situated within the buzzing Plaza Mayor’.

Hostel World says: ‘Located near in style websites such because the Puerta del Sol, Grand Through and La Latina, there’s lots to do close by. The Hat Madrid boasts a tremendous widespread space, a restaurant and a bar, in addition to an inviting rooftop terrace and solarium.’

Value: Dorms from £18.32 per evening. Ranking: 9.5

Greatest for Graduate Hole-Yearers (aged 25-30) and Greatest Medium Hostel – Sure! Lisbon Hostel, Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal’s Sure! Lisbon Hostel has a comfortable lounge and affords free metropolis strolling excursions

Sure! Lisbon Hostel is ‘a implausible spot for assembly like-minded travellers’ says Hostel World, ‘with widespread areas together with a comfortable lounge that includes board video games and a PS4, in addition to an on-site bar for drinks.’

It provides that there’s a free strolling tour round ‘the well-known cobbled streets’, and a restaurant for native delicacies and swapping journey tales with new mates.

Value: Dorms from £14.46 per evening. Ranking: 9.6.

Greatest for Profession Breakers (aged 31 ) – Dwelling Lisbon Hostel, Lisbon, Portugal

Dwelling Lisbon Hostel appears to be like extra like a stylish boutique lodge than finances lodging costing lower than £15 per evening

Dwelling Lisbon Hostel is a 200-year-old constructing discovered within the well-known Baixa neighbourhood within the coronary heart of Lisbon.

The hostel hosts occasions ‘designed to immerse friends within the metropolis’s historical past and tradition’, together with nightly dinners for one of the simplest ways to style ‘traditional Portuguese home-cooking’. Stroll the cobbled streets on a free strolling tour, take in some vitamin D on the patio or lounge round within the vibrant lounge.

Value: Dorms from £14.56 per evening. Ranking: 9.6.

Greatest New Hostel – Wombat’s Metropolis Hostel Venice Mestre, Venice, Italy

Combining the magnificence of the floating metropolis of Venice with the practicalities of a hostel, Wombat’s Metropolis Hostel Venice Mestre ticks all of the packing containers

The Wombat’s Metropolis Hostel Venice Mestre is ‘only a 10-minute practice journey from the floating metropolis and a simple bus journey to the airport’. This hostel combines ‘the magnificence of Venice with the performance of a hostel’, providing a communal lounge and ‘energetic womBar to plan your subsequent journey’.

Value: Dorms from £13.71 per evening. Ranking: 9.5.

Greatest Amenities – The RoadHouse Prague, Prague, Czech Republic

Run by seasoned backpackers, The RoadHouse Prague ticks all of the packing containers for finances travellers

The RoadHouse Prague is ‘run by seasoned backpackers who’ve made Prague their residence with the purpose of making lasting reminiscences for others’.

There are day by day actions, says Hostel World, and nightly household dinners designed to convey friends collectively in a ‘pleasant and welcoming’ environment.

It provides: ‘The comfy lounge has a TV and a variety of books and board video games for these lazy afternoons, whereas the native neighbourhood is known for its cafes, bars and eating places.’

Value: Dorms from £15.80 per evening. Ranking: 9.9.

Greatest Worth for Cash – Tropical Valley Homestay, Phong Nha, Vietnam

Household-run Tropical Valley Homestay in Phong Nha, Vietnam, affords finest worth for cash at £2.70 per evening

With sweeping river and mountain views, Tropical Valley Homestay in Phong Nha is run by an area household leading to a ‘homely’ environment.

The hostel has a restaurant serving native delicacies, a shared lounge and a big backyard, Hostel World explains. Company eager to discover the native environment can signal as much as day by day strolling and biking excursions by the caves and jungle.

Value: Dorms from £2.70 per evening. Ranking: 9.7.

Greatest for English Travellers – Cozy Nook Hostel, Da Lat, Vietnam

An amazing alternative for guests eager to expertise genuine Vietnam is the Cozy Nook Hostel, which affords cultural exchanges

Cozy Nook Hostel is a family-run lodging ‘with the only real purpose of offering an genuine Vietnamese expertise for his or her friends’.

This consists of the choice of eating with the household and participating in a cultural trade, Hostel World says.

Day by day actions embrace canyoning, trekking, and bike excursions to discover the pure magnificence and ‘relaxed vibe’ of Da Lat in southern Vietnam’s Central Highlands.

Value: Dorms from £5.73 per evening. Ranking: 9.6.

Greatest Small Hostel – Roy’s Villa Hostel, Sigiriya, Sri Lanka

Company at Roy’s Villa Hostel in Sigiriya, Sri Lanka, all get pleasure from lakeside views from their bedrooms and may participate in a complete host of excursions

Roy’s Villa Hostel is ‘the best place’ for these seeking to escape busy metropolis streets and lose themselves within the Sri Lankan wilderness.

This hostel affords lakeside views from every of the rooms and excursions to each Lion Rock, Pidurangala Rock, town of Dambulla and the traditional ruins metropolis of Polonnaruwa, and travellers also can spend time with native farmers of their rice fields or swim within the native lake.

Value: Dorms from £9.23 per evening. Ranking: 9.9.

Greatest Further Giant Hostel – Wombat’s Metropolis Hostel Vienna, Austria

Situated within the coronary heart of Naschmarkt market, Wombat Metropolis Hostel in Vienna is a superb alternative for these serious about artwork and structure

The Wombat’s Metropolis Hostel Vienna is within the coronary heart of town with Vienna’s greatest market, Naschmarkt, straight on its doorstep.

This hostel, says Hostel World, is a superb alternative for friends serious about artwork and structure because it’s simply south of the cultural quarter. Company can sip a drink or two within the womBAR and have a recreation on the pool desk, or head straight out to cultural hotspots such because the Vienna State Opera and the 13th-century Hofburg Palace.

Value: Dorms from £16.07 per evening. Ranking: 9.zero.