The best kids’ movies to watch on Netflix

Minions
Despicable Me's lovable yellow sidekicks get their very own film on this prequel that sends a trio of intrepid Minions to Sixties London seeking a really evil chief…
Learn our full Minions assessment
The Lego Batman Film
"Quite possibly the best Batman film, ever," we are saying. What might beat the Caped Crusader in brick type?
Learn our full The Lego Batman Film assessment
Shrek
Mike Myers voices the ugly, delinquent inexperienced ogre who should rescue a human princess (Cameron Diaz) in an effort to appease evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) and rid his swamp of an infestation of conventional fairy-tale characters on this animated fantasy comedy from DreamWorks…
Learn our full Shrek assessment
Shrek 2
Mike Myers' huge inexperienced ogre could have misplaced his means in later movies, however the first two are fairytale-skewering classics constructed for repeat-viewing.
Learn our full Shrek 2 assessment
Klaus
Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) and Oscar-winner JK Simmons present the voices for this charming Christmas animation about Jesper, a spoilt younger postman stationed above the Arctic circle.
When Jesper meets a kindly outdated toy-maker, he begins to find his seasonal cheer on this Netflix Authentic film – one of many streaming service's first forays into feature-length animation.
Netflix's Klaus voice solid revealed – plus what the Christmas film is about
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Nearly as good because the 1995 unique, director Jake Kasdan's rip-roaring motion journey takes the naked bones of Chris Van Allsburg's 1981 e book and provides modern twists whereas downplaying the jungle animal perils…
Learn our full Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle assessment
The Darkish Crystal
Though The Darkish Crystal emerged from the darker aspect of Jim Henson's creativeness, it's nonetheless a mesmerising image that can enchant older kids and adults alike. A survivor of a near-extinct race is given a harmful quest as his world approaches an astronomical occasion that can determine its future…
Learn our full The Darkish Crystal assessment
Matilda
Roald Dahl's story of a intelligent little lady who takes on her mother and father and a headmistress.
Learn our full Matilda assessment
Free Willy
This entertaining kids's image a few boy and his whale is aware of precisely what strings to drag and when. Australian director Simon Wincer combines animatronic fashions with pictures of Keiko, the real-life killer whale that performs Willy, with nice ability.
Learn our full Free Willy assessment
