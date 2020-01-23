The best new Amazon Prime Video arrivals of February 2020

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. By utilizing our Providers, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

The brand new yr and decade is right here, and February is shut behind. As resolutions fall by the wayside and the gyms begins to empty, Amazon Prime Video could have a various new batch of choices streaming beginning February 1.

The feather in Prime’s February cap is the brand new unique sequence Hunters, starring Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman. The sequence follows a bunch of personal residents — put collectively by Offerman, a focus camp survivor — who band collectively to convey justice to Nazis in 1977’s New York Metropolis.

The previous few months on Prime have featured a reasonably heavy dose of horror. Amazon dials again the screams a bit in February whereas providing traditional favorites for all tastes. Motion followers could have new choices from main males like Arnold Schwarzenegger and martial arts grasp Jackie Chan. In case you’re on the lookout for laughs, there’s an ’80s Cheech & Chong traditional together with a more moderen dramedy starring Awkwafina. Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore shall be there to reminds us that love can survive from past the grave, and there is nonetheless loads of screams and thrills if that is what you are on the lookout for.

Here is the most effective of Amazon Prime Video’s new arrivals for February 2020.