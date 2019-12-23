The best new Amazon Prime Video arrivals of January 2020

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

In lower than a month, will probably be not solely a brand new 12 months however a brand new decade, and Amazon Prime Video is kicking issues off with tales specializing in ladies and women. Mid-January sees the premiere of the Amazon authentic Troop Zero a couple of younger woman reaching, actually, for the celebs. And towards the tip of the month Amazon presents the docuseries Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, telling the story of one in every of America’s most notorious serial killers from the viewpoint of the ladies who survived him.

However authentic programming is not all that Prime Video subscribers must sit up for. Motion followers will get to get pleasure from boxing sleuths, bloodthirsty barbarians, and their favourite treks by the celebs streaming in January. For extra scary and edge-of-your-seat fare, Prime could have loads of new horror and thriller entries to start with of the brand new 12 months a very gory sci-fi sequence and the most effective people horror movies ever made. And when you’re extra fascinated with a very good giggle, Prime could have you yelling, “Goonies never say die!”

Preserve studying to study extra about our picks for the perfect new Amazon Prime Video arrivals of January 2020.