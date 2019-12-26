The best New Year’s Eve 2019 live music to see in Denver and beyond

Confetti rains over Decadence 2015. (Steve Hostetler, Particular to The Denver Put up)

Whereas end-of-year celebrations are inclined to burst forth on Dec. 31, music followers know the times main up New Yr’s Eve are simply as fruitful.

Listed here are among the finest, multi-night music runs round (and on) New Yr’s Eve within the Denver metro space and past. Reveals are 21 and up except in any other case famous.

In a city beset with whiplash-inducing cultural modifications, the mighty Slim Cessna’s Auto Membership provides a comfortingly stable, old-Denver celebration for New Yr’s Eve. This bizarre, ornery and lacerating band (also known as gothic nation, which is simply partly true) has been working from the Mile Excessive Metropolis because the early 1990s, and its years of touring and bringing down homes is clear in its stage prowess. Count on, by turns, orgiastic, mournful, darkly humorous and relentlessly compelling units. 9 p.m. Dec. 30-31 on the Hello-Dive, with Child Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds, Hold Rounders. 7 S. Broadway. Tickets: $20-$40. hi-dive.com

DeVotchKa, one other internationally acclaimed and long-running Denver band, will convey its polyglot tunes to the Bluebird Theater for its personal rousing, hometown assist session. Whereas the members have been off instructing, penning movie scores and translating rock ‘n’ roll into orchestral sheet music for acts like The Flaming Lips, the band’ newest — 2018’s “This Night Falls Forever” — continues its moody mixture of aching ballads and instrumental bliss. eight p.m. Dec. 28 and 31 at 3317 E. Colfax Ave., with the Copper Youngsters (Dec. 28) and Banshee Tree and Kiltro (Dec. 31). 16-and-up. Tickets: $25.50-$29. axs.com

Rasputina, the cello-driven New York band recognized for its obsession with the Victorian period, will convey the “Roaring 1820s New Year’s Eve Ball” to the Marquis Theater for a jam-packed present that additionally options The Midnight Marionettes, DJ Julian Black and DJ Katastrophy. Costume up like your favourite steampunk or Gothic character — or don’t! This all-ages evening guarantees to be one of many metropolis’s most welcoming NYE affairs. 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at 2009 Larimer St. Tickets: $26.50. lndenver.com

Chicago’s LowDown Brass Band has the chops and songs to make Dazzle Jazz Membership’s New Yr’s Eve Gala the sparkly affair it purports to be. If you wish to get began early, arrive round 7 p.m. to assist the band rejoice its new single, “Guy in the Sky,” with a “secret,” one-hour set ($15-$25; $30 minimal meals buy). In any other case, save room for the included (i.e., obligatory) three-course meal and champagne nearer to midnight. 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at 1512 Curtis St. Tickets: $110. dazzledenver.com

Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven, two influential and storied alt-rock bands that show totally different sides of singer David Lowery’s persona, discovered awhile in the past that Colorado holds considered one of its most ardent fan bases. It’s not a shock, however actually heartening, that the band is honoring that with a New Yr’s Eve present at one of many metro space’s best-sounding, least-appreciated venues. 9 p.m. Dec. 31 on the Dirty Dove Underground, 7401 E. 1st Ave. in Lowry. Below 21 with dad or mum or guardian. Tickets: $55-$75. eventbrite.com

New York funk-dynamo Turkuaz is taking part in a quartet of Colorado dates round New Yr’s Eve. (Offered by Crown Jül)

Idea-heavy, nine-piece Brooklyn funk band Turkuaz is a part of a brand new breed of jam-friendly acts that flout style boundaries the way in which most of us do pace limits. Bubbly and commanding, its closely harmonized stage present is core to its attraction, which makes this multi-night, multi-venue Colorado run price trailing from city to city (for those who’re into that type of factor). Dec. 27 on the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins ($30, aggietheatre.ticketforce.com); Dec. 28-29 at 10 Mile Music Corridor in Frisco ($20, evenbrite.com, all ages); Dec. 31 on the Boulder Theater ($25-$35, bouldertheater.com, 21-and-up). All reveals with Swatkins & the Constructive Agenda.

Mission Ballroom, everybody’s favourite new venue (for reserving, not ticketing) will host dependable jam-band draw Leftover Salmon on Dec. 31 for a considerably surprisingly single-night present in a room — and city — that would appear to in any other case assist a multi-night run (the band can be taking part in Dec. 27-28 at Crested Butte’s Heart for the Arts). Nonetheless, it’s an incredible venue, and the band is celebrating three many years collectively, so anticipate a number of deep cuts and covers. 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at 4242 Wynkoop St. 16-and-up admission. Tickets: $30-$100. axs.com

Decadence has for years been a beacon on Denver’s EDM calendar, and 2019 shines simply as shiny. The glut of world-class reserving necessitates promoters to listing the DJs, producers and different acts by alphabetical order, however highlights this yr embody Arty, Bassnectar, Boys Noise, Clozee, Diesel, Feed Me, Graves, Jai Wolf, Louis the Youngster, Steve Aoki, Tiësto and Zeds Lifeless. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 30-31 on the Colorado Conference Heart, 700 14th St. 18-and-up. Tickets: $119-$339. decadencenye.com

