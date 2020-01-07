‘THE BEST NIGHT’: Auston Matthews makes cancer-stricken Leafs fan’s dream come true

Donna Thomson has met her hockey “hunk.”

The 71-year-old, who’s battling Stage four lung most cancers, had assembly Toronto Maple Leafs ahead Auston Matthews on her bucket checklist — and on Monday night time her dream got here true.

The Toronto Solar had written about her dying want to meet the Leaf star, and when Matthews noticed the story, he stepped as much as make it occur by arranging a collection at Scotiabank Enviornment for Thomson and three pals to observe the sport, adopted by a face-to-face.

“I got to meet my hunk and give him a kiss. I’m just glad he wasn’t wearing his skates because I’m so short,” Thomson stated Tuesday morning earlier than heading dwelling to the Trenton space.

“I don’t remember what I said. It was just so nice to meet him and I won’t forget it. It was fabulous, the best night.”

Her night time on the rink for the sport between the Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers began with Thomson fist-pumping the Toronto gamers as they headed to the ice.

Lots of the gamers instructed her, “Nice stash.”

Thomson received’t watch a Leafs sport with out sporting a pretend moustache she purchased to appear like Matthews.

The 22-year-old star knew who she was when he noticed the stash, and gave her a smile as he entered the ice.

And, as if seeing her favorite younger hockey participant wasn’t sufficient, Thomson had an opportunity assembly with the Nice One, Wayne Gretzky, who stopped for an image together with her as she headed to the personal suite organized by Matthews.



Donna Thomson, centre, with neighbour Grant Joseph Haire, who spearheaded the marketing campaign to have her meet Auston Matthews, poses with Wayne Gretzky at Scotiabank Enviornment on Jan. 6, 2020. Provided photograph

After the sport, Matthews got here to the suite to fulfill Thomson in individual.

“It was amazingly wonderful. He is very down-to-earth, kind and a gentle giant,” she stated.

On Tuesday morning, from her penthouse room comped by the Westin Harbour Citadel, Thomson stated was fortunately exhausted.

She stated she was wanting ahead to reviewing all of the pictures and movies her pals had taken of her Monday night time.

“There are no words.”

