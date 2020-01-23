The best Picard episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Premiering in 1987, Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology revitalized a franchise whose solely new huge or small display tales got here within the type of movies each few years with an growing older solid. The success of TNG paved the best way for much more spinoffs, like Star Trek: Deep Area 9, Star Trek: Voyager, and the retrospective sequence Star Trek: Enterprise.
Some of the vital pats of the method that made TNG successful was the captain of its new Enterprise — Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Older than William Shatner’s Kirk is within the unique Star Trek sequence, he is extra hesitant in relation to beginning a combat and he would not hunt down romance fairly as a lot as his predecessor, however Picard proves no much less adventurous. The newer, balder captain brings with him a various solid of fascinating new characters.
All through TNG‘s seven seasons, sure episodes targeted extra on a single character. There have been episodes coping with Information’s (Brent Spiner) ongoing quest to develop extra human. There have been these specializing in the challenges the Klingon officer Worf (Michael Dorn) confronted being raised amongst people and wanting acceptance from his personal individuals. A few of the greatest, nevertheless, went no additional than the captain’s chair. From awkward first contacts to sudden romances and unusual visions of the long run, lots of the most memorable episodes of TNG are Picard episodes.
Listed below are our decisions for the very best Picard episodes of Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology.
Starship Mine
The sixth season’s 18th episode, “Starship Mine” is just about Die Exhausting on a spaceship — besides not like Die Exhausting‘s John McClane, who will get in hassle when he exhibits up for a celebration, in “Starship Mine” Picard will get in hassle by making an attempt to keep away from a celebration.
The Enterprise makes a scheduled upkeep cease at an area station. The upkeep contains bathing the ship with baryon particles which may very well be lethal to any individuals uncovered to it, so the ship is evacuated for the length. Picard and the remainder of his officers are invited to a gathering with the station’s commander, who has a status for tedious small speak. When the commander mentions horse trails on the planet under, Picard seizes the chance to return to the ship and retrieve his saddle earlier than the baryon sweep begins, however on his approach out he discovers a small group of thieves is stealing trilithium resin from the ship’s warp core. One after the other, Picard takes out the formidable thieves who he initially believes are terrorists however — identical to Die Exhausting – are actually simply after making a buck.
Despite being fairly by-product, “Starship Mine” makes the checklist for being a uncommon probability for Picard to be an motion hero in a suspenseful, enjoyable episode. And as a bonus, Tim Russ — higher generally known as Star Trek: Voyager‘s Vulcan safety officer Tuvok — performs the primary thief Picard runs into. Fittingly, Picard takes him out with the Vulcan neck pinch.
The Massive Goodbye
TNG‘s first season is not with out its blemishes, however one of many standouts is “The Big Goodbye,” the sequence’ 12th episode.
Picard is burdened after making ready for his assembly with the Jaradans, a technologically superior species demanding ridiculously strict protocol for all communications. So as to chill out, Picard indulges in his affinity for the tales of Dixon Hill, a fictional non-public detective primarily based on the novels of noir writers like Raymond Chandler and Dashiel Hammett. Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden), Information, and a minor character named Whalen be part of Picard in his fictional recreation. Issues get difficult when an invasive probe by the Jaradans messes with the holodeck so Picard and co. cannot discover a approach out.
“The Big Goodbye” just isn’t solely the primary time we be taught of Picard’s affinity for Dixon Hill, it is also the primary of what proves to be a prolonged custom of holodeck-gone-wrong tales that proceed all through each TNG and a lot of the TNG-era sequence. Despite the primary season’s imperfections, “The Big Goodbye” stays one of many single funniest episodes of TNG. There’s Picard’s hilarious supply of the Jaradans’ conventional greeting on the finish of the episode, and the best way Picard and his companions act within the holodeck. They arrive off like condescending vacationers tickled pink by the 20th century’s strangeness. Information and Whalen spout off dumb strains in foolish accents. Picard cannot cease smiling and complimenting the holodeck characters as he is grilled by an offended cop in an interrogation room.
Q Who
Season 2’s “Q Who” might be greatest remembered because the episode introducing the Borg, however what’s really memorable about is what unfolds between Picard and Q (John de Lancie).
Q claims the Q Collective kicked him out and asks to hitch the Enterprise‘s crew, saying he is a needed information within the new components of the galaxy Picard is simply starting to discover. When Picard refuses, Q does his factor and sends the ship over 7,000 lightyears into unexplored territory.
“Q Who” exposes a few of Picard’s unintentional vanity and naïveté. Despite asking Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) her recommendation as a result of her individuals come from the a part of the galaxy wherein the ship finds itself, Picard does precisely the other of all the things she advises. Rewatching the episode is irritating with Picard and his officers responding to the Borg’s a number of assaults by — moderately than turning round and heading residence as quick as they will — having conferences.
There are few Q episodes wherein you wind up agreeing extra with the trickster than in “Q Who.” After Picard lastly admits he was unprepared to face the Borg and Q sends the ship again to the place it began, Picard criticizes Q for letting 18 of his crew die. Q responds, “If you cannot take a bit bloody nostril, perhaps you ought to return residence and crawl beneath your mattress. It is not protected out right here.” As harsh as he’s, it is powerful to not agree with him.
The Drumhead
“The Drumhead” offers with the form of witch hunt that characterised the notorious period of McCarthyism wherein concern of Communism led many harmless individuals to be branded as traitors.
Retired admiral and authorized professional Norah Satie (Jean Simmons) is shipped to determine if there is a conspiracy on board the Enterprise. A Klingon alternate officer is found to have been sneaking secrets and techniques off the ship and across the similar time there is a mysterious explosion within the warp engine room. Issues come up when, even after Information and Geordi (Levar Burton) uncover the explosion was a real accident, Satie continues to insist there are traitors aboard the Enterprise and particularly targets a younger medical officer when she discovers he is half Romulan.
As soon as Picard steps in to guard his crew, Satie targets him, going as far as to suggest that Picard’s loyalties are with the Borg. When Worf rises to defend his captain, despite how intently Satie has been working with the Klingon, she instantly activates him, calling him “the son of a traitor.” Picard calmly recites the phrases of Satie’s personal father, the late Aaron Satie, who warned “The first speech censured, the first thought forbidden, the first freedom denied, chains us all irrevocably.” Admiral Satie’s ensuing outburst exposes her fanaticism and ruins her plans to increase her witch hunt.
“The Drumhead” is the form of genuinely highly effective storytelling that reminds us precisely how the highly effective can use concern to justify the strangling of freedom.
Captain’s Vacation
It is takes lots of nudging by the remainder of the crew, and even the specter of a return go to type Deanna Troi’s (Marina Sirtis) overbearing mom, however in “Captain’s Holiday,” the clearly overworked Captain Picard agrees to a trip. We take our first journey to the pleasure planet Risa, the place Jean-Luc finds himself neck-deep in an journey that proves to be precisely what the physician known as for.
Shortly after arriving on Risa, Picard is greeted with a kiss by the mischievous Vash (Jennifer Hetrick) who claims to have mistaken him for another person, however in fact is making a distraction for the Ferengi Sovak (Max Grodénchik). Quickly Picard just isn’t solely hounded by the jealous Sovak and manipulated by Vash, however he is receiving visits by two aliens claiming to be time vacationers. It is throughout a relic from the long run known as the Uthat. Feeling like equal components heist movie and Indiana Jones, “Captain’s Holiday” brings Picard journey, some much-needed romance, and stunning twists.
It additionally brings us the good Horgon sensible joke. Earlier than Picard leaves for Risa, Riker (Jonathan Frakes) asks Picard to choose him up a horgon. After he is approached by a number of girls propositioning him, Picard finally learns that carrying the horgon is the normal Risa technique of signaling that you simply’re in search of intercourse. Picard shortly hides the horgon as soon as he finds out, and we simply want we may very well be there within the Prepared Room when he confronted Riker about the entire thing.
Chain of Command, Half 2
The primary half of the two-part “Chain of Command” is not essentially a Picard-focused episode. Together with Worf and Dr. Crusher, Picard is assigned to find a lethal Cardassian WMD and neutralize it. By the top of Half 1, we be taught the WMD by no means existed and was a entice designed to seize Picard. The entice works, although Worf and Dr. Crusher handle to flee.
Half 2 of “Chain of Command” is the place Patrick Stewart will get to shine. As a Cardassian prisoner, Picard is subjected to dehumanizing torture, together with being stripped bare in entrance of the Cardassians. His interrogator Gul Madred (David Warner) makes use of horrific ache, starvation, and lies to bend Picard to his will, together with famously flashing 4 lights in entrance of Picard and insisting he agree there are 5.
By the top of the episode we’re satisfied of each ounce of struggling Picard is feeling. Madred finally guarantees to free Picard if he’ll simply say there are 5 lights. Picard appears on the lights and appears to contemplate, however earlier than he can say something the information arrives he’s to be freed. Picard defiantly and famously yells, “There! Are! 4! Lights!” But when he returns to the Enterprise he confides in Counselor Troi that when he thought-about giving in on the finish, it wasn’t a lot that he was tempted, however that after all the things he endured he truly believed he noticed 5 lights.
Household
“Family” follows the hit two-parter “The Best of Both Worlds,” wherein Picard is captured and assimilated by the Borg. Within the following episode, the captain takes a short break from the Enterprise to go to his household in France. Whereas he is there, an previous buddy tries to recruit him away from the Enterprise, and his cussed older brother proves to be precisely the medication Picard wants after his experiences with the Borg.
Whereas Worf and the Crushers have vital moments in “Family” as properly, it is Picard’s confrontation together with his brother that give the episode its energy. It is the primary time within the sequence we see Picard so totally weak. After Robert (Jeremy Kemp) provokes Jean-Luc into a brief fistfight, the latter breaks into tears recounting the trauma he is skilled. Not solely does it present us a aspect to Picard we have by no means seen earlier than, it is debatable subsequent Borg episodes and even Star Trek: First Contact would not have been potential with out “Family.” For these later tales to be informed and believed, we wanted to see precisely how deeply the Borg reduce into Picard.
We might additionally really feel remiss if we did not take this chance to elucidate why you will not discover “The Best of Both Worlds” on this checklist. Whereas lots of crucial issues occur to Picard within the two-parter, the story would not actually concentrate on him. In truth it is Riker, not Picard, who takes up most of that earlier story’s focus.
Tapestry
In “Tapestry,” Captain Picard learns how nugatory regrets are.
After an assault throughout a diplomatic mission, Picard is delivered to sick bay in important situation. He awakens to Q, who tells Picard that he has died and that his synthetic coronary heart is basically guilty. His actual coronary heart was changed many years earlier after being stabbed throughout a brawl. When Picard expresses remorse over the recklessness of his youth, Q transports Picard again in time with the possibility to vary issues.
Again in Starfleet Academy, Picard pursues a romance with one previous buddy and does all the things he can to cease one other from getting payback towards the Nausicaans who cheated him. Picard succeeds at avoiding the fateful combat, and Q rewards him by sending him again to the modified current. Picard’s nonetheless aboard the Enterprise, however as an alternative of the captain he is a junior science officer tasked with writing and delivering stories. When he speaks to Riker and Troi in regards to the possibilities of promotion, they make it clear he is performed it too protected throughout his profession to get observed.
Picard calls out to Q, saying he would moderately die as who he was than reside as who he is turn into. Q sends him again to relive the combat that gave him his synthetic coronary heart. Despite Q’s claims about Picard’s demise, the captain wakes up in sick bay alive and extra complete than he was earlier than, accepting his errors as a part of what makes him who he’s.
Darmok
Star Trek makes use of a “universal translator” straightforward button which magically makes it so each race the Enterprise encounters speaks and understands excellent English. TNG‘s “Darmok” is an excellent exception, and revolves round a failure to speak between two teams who’re clearly doing their greatest.
Assembly with the Tamarians for negotiations, the Enterprise crew are capable of perceive particular person phrases the aliens are saying, however not their which means. To assist repair this, the Tamarian captain has himself and Picard transported to the planet under and provides Picard a knife and his solely clarification: “Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra.” Picard wrongly thinks Dathon is inviting him to a duel and so refuses the knife. We finally be taught Tamarians communicate and assume by way of metaphor, utilizing tales from their tradition to speak. For instance, if one Tamarian desires to precise failure, they are saying “Shaka, when the walls fell.” When Dathon says “Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra,” he is referencing a narrative in his tradition about two strangers who type a bond preventing a beast and he’s inviting Picard to do the identical with a harmful beast dwelling on the planet.
Sadly Dathon would not survive the battle with the beast. Due to his sacrifice, people and Tamarians appear just a bit bit nearer to understanding each other by the top of “Darmok” and we’re left to consider the fascinating potentialities the story brings up by way of the significance of tales and the probabilities of communication.
All Good Issues…
Opinions will at all times differ, however there is a sturdy case to be made for TNG‘s sequence finale “All Good Things…” being the only strongest and satisfying finale within the franchise’s lengthy historical past. And actually? It may be among the finest TV sequence finales, interval.
“All Good Things…” bounces between the previous, current, and future as Q sends Picard again to the occasions of the primary TNG episode, “Encounter at Farpoint,” in addition to many years into the long run when he is an older man affected by the degenerative sickness Irumodic Syndrome. The plot is wealthy with time journey paradox, as we finally be taught that not solely are Picard’s time jumps needed to avoid wasting humanity, however are concurrently the explanation humanity is in peril.
Up to now we get see Denise Crosby reprise her position as Tasha Yar, and sooner or later we see what turns into of the members of the Enterprise crew. It is an ideal sendoff that not solely celebrates the present’s wealthy historical past, however does precisely what Star Trek has at all times completed — look to the long run.
Among the best issues in regards to the episode is, predictably, the interplay between Picard and the mischievous Q. In Q’s last TNG scene, Picard asks Q if he is making an attempt to inform him one thing. In what’s arguably the character’s most honest second, Q leans over to Picard’s ear and appears able to reveal one thing desperately vital, however pulls away on the final second together with his trademark smirk.
The Interior Mild
Maybe the very best Picard episode of TNG, and indisputably one of the emotionally highly effective episodes of any Trek sequence, is the 25th episode of TNG‘s fifth season, “The Inner Light.”
Moments after the crew discovers an unidentified probe, Picard collapses on the bridge. He wakes up in an unfamiliar residence the place a girl named Eline claims he is her husband. Initially, Picard thinks the girl is behind one thing nefarious. His solely aim is to search out out the place he’s and the right way to get again.
Years later, Picard all however forgets the Enterprise. He learns to play the flute and has two kids with Eline. He’s an previous man when his time on Kataan ends. His daughter brings him out to look at the launch of the identical probe Picard’s ship encountered so a few years in the past. As Picard waits to look at the launch, he lastly learns what’s been occurring. The individuals of Kataan died a millennia in the past. Realizing their finish was coming, they launched a probe that may maintain the reminiscence of their tradition alive, and it is that probe that has precipitated Picard to expertise life on Kataan. Whereas Picard has felt the passage of years, lower than a half hour has handed on the bridge of the Enterprise.
After the probe frees Picard, it deactivates. The crew retrieves the probe and Riker brings Picard what was discovered inside. You will know what it’s earlier than you see it, and it’ll break your coronary heart.
