The best Picard episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Premiering in 1987, Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology revitalized a franchise whose solely new huge or small display tales got here within the type of movies each few years with an growing older solid. The success of TNG paved the best way for much more spinoffs, like Star Trek: Deep Area 9, Star Trek: Voyager, and the retrospective sequence Star Trek: Enterprise.

Some of the vital pats of the method that made TNG successful was the captain of its new Enterprise — Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Older than William Shatner’s Kirk is within the unique Star Trek sequence, he is extra hesitant in relation to beginning a combat and he would not hunt down romance fairly as a lot as his predecessor, however Picard proves no much less adventurous. The newer, balder captain brings with him a various solid of fascinating new characters.

All through TNG‘s seven seasons, sure episodes targeted extra on a single character. There have been episodes coping with Information’s (Brent Spiner) ongoing quest to develop extra human. There have been these specializing in the challenges the Klingon officer Worf (Michael Dorn) confronted being raised amongst people and wanting acceptance from his personal individuals. A few of the greatest, nevertheless, went no additional than the captain’s chair. From awkward first contacts to sudden romances and unusual visions of the long run, lots of the most memorable episodes of TNG are Picard episodes.

Listed below are our decisions for the very best Picard episodes of Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology.