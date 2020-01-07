The best SNL cast members of the past decade

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Pictures

By the tip of the 2010s, Kenan Thompson grew to become the longest-running solid member in Saturday Night time Reside historical past, with a whopping 16 and a half seasons below his belt earlier than the present took its year-end break in December of 2019. A dependable staple of SNL since becoming a member of the present in 2003, Thompson, who received his begin within the ’90s on Nickelodeon’s All That (one other sketch present that took loads of inspiration from SNL), is likely one of the most versatile comedians working immediately. From his pitch-perfect Steve Harvey impression to his Black Jeopardy! host, Thompson has grow to be the guts and soul of the present, and it is not misplaced on the crew behind the scenes. In 2014, Brian H. Tucker, the pinnacle author on the time, mentioned that when the writing employees did not have a joke helpful, they’d merely write “Kenan reacts” on a cue card. Lorne Michaels has additionally mentioned he depends on Thompson greater than every other solid member.

Thompson has dabbled in different initiatives throughout his SNL tenure, together with some function movie work, however he is mentioned that SNL is his “forever plan,” and it is easy to know why. In 2019, SNL‘s fixed lastly received an Emmy for his work on the present; alongside one 2018 nomination for Finest Supporting Actor in a Comedy, he picked up a statue for the unique music “Come Back Barack,” which he wrote with Likelihood the Rapper.