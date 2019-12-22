The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Sky’s on-demand streaming service NOW TV is our port of name for all the things that HBO – the unique status TV community within the USA – places out into the world. Huge Little Lies, True Detective, Westworld – all of it comes via right here first.

On high of this, there's a formidable again catalogue of basic reveals, like The Sopranos, Deadwood and Dexter.

Plus, Sky is on a roll of late, with latest big-hitters Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose having wowed audiences and critics alike.

Watchmen

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's 1987 graphic novel will get a well timed, twisted sequel courtesy of Misplaced co-creator Damon Lindelof. The sequence lately concluded to essential acclaim, with our very personal sci-fi editor saying: "It's a significant achievement for Lindelof and his team to have made something so original out of a decades-old IP."

The Handmaid’s Story

This difficult-hitting drama sequence relies on Margaret Atwood's novel of the identical title and stars Elisabeth Moss in a powerhouse lead efficiency. The darkish world of The Handmaid's Story sees the US became a totalitarian regime the place the few remaining fertile ladies are subjugated and horrifically abused. Moss performs June, now often called Offred, whose robust will makes her a menace to the brand new world order.

Silicon Valley

This comedy sequence is about on the coronary heart of the cutting-edge tech world in San Francisco, the place 5 younger males try and get a startup firm off the bottom. Silicon Valley acquired a heat reception from critics throughout its six season run, and was co-created by Mike Choose whose earlier work contains Beavis and Butthead and King of the Hill.

Sharp Objects

Hollywood star Amy Adams takes the lead function on this intense drama sequence as a troubled reporter who returns to her hometown to research the homicide of two younger ladies. Patricia Clarkson gained a Golden Globe for her supporting efficiency right here as Adams' mom.

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries relies on Elizabeth Strout's novel of the identical title, chronicling 25 years within the lifetime of a retired faculty trainer going through a number of private points. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title function of Olive Kitteridge, incomes but extra approval for her unimaginable appearing expertise.

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set within the gold-mining camp of Deadwood within the yr 1876. Regardless of a critically acclaimed preliminary run within the mid-noughties, this sequence was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn't discover a big sufficient viewers. Nonetheless, due to intense fan curiosity, it returned this yr for a much-lauded movie adaptation.

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the lead function on this five-part sequence, which follows a person from a privileged but abusive background, who develops extreme issues with drug habit later in life. The acclaimed sequence relies on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and gained a BAFTA award for greatest miniseries in 2019.

Killjoys

This science fiction sequence starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for 5 seasons during which it amassed an avid fanbase. The present follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves throughout a interval of political turmoil. They'll need to confront lethal foes and their very own troubled pasts alongside the best way…

Catherine the Nice

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part sequence about Catherine the Nice, Russia's longest-ruling feminine chief and probably the most highly effective feminine monarchs in historical past. The drama follows Catherine in the direction of the tip of her reign and places the highlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, performed by Jason Clarke.

True Detective

All three seasons of HBO's True Detective can be found to stream, every one telling a distinct darkish crime story that includes heavyweight appearing expertise together with Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Mahershala Ali and Rachel McAdams.

Chernobyl

A harrowing, very important re-telling of the 1986 catastrophe that noticed a Ukrainian metropolis destroyed by an incident at a nuclear energy plant. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley star.