The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

On prime of this, there's a powerful again catalogue of traditional exhibits, like The Sopranos, Deadwood and Dexter.

Plus, Sky is on a roll of late, with latest big-hitters Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose having wowed audiences and critics alike.

Present Me A Hero

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac takes the lead position on this drama from The Wire's David Simon, primarily based on the factual e book by Lisa Belkin. The story explores a landmark case wherein an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout the town.

Westworld

Extensively touted as HBO's subsequent massive factor now that Sport of Thrones has wrapped up, Westworld is a science-fiction sequence that takes place in a Western themed amusement park populated by robots.

The Night time Of

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars on this darkish crime drama as a pupil who's falsely accused of killing a younger girl. The Night time Of follows his determined makes an attempt to show his innocence and the individuals affected by his case.

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom lately returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke latest viewing data. If the hour-long festive episode has left you hungry for extra, you may revisit the unique three seasons of their entirety on NOW TV proper now.

Watchmen

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's 1987 graphic novel will get a well timed, twisted sequel courtesy of Misplaced co-creator Damon Lindelof. The sequence lately concluded to vital acclaim, with our very personal sci-fi editor saying: "It's a significant achievement for Lindelof and his team to have made something so original out of a decades-old IP."

True Blood

This fantasy horror sequence ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has acquired recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards.

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is the most recent critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, choosing up the award for Finest Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The sequence follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by a quiet suburban life along with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis).

The Handmaid’s Story

This tough-hitting drama sequence relies on Margaret Atwood's novel of the identical identify and stars Elisabeth Moss in a powerhouse lead efficiency. The darkish world of The Handmaid's Story sees the USA was a totalitarian regime the place the few remaining fertile girls are subjugated and horrifically abused. Moss performs June, now often called Offred, whose robust will makes her a risk to the brand new world order.