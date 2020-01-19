The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Sky’s on-demand streaming service NOW TV is our port of name for every part that HBO – the unique status TV community within the USA – places out into the world. Huge Little Lies, True Detective, Westworld – all of it comes by means of right here first.

On high of this, there’s a powerful again catalogue of traditional reveals, like The Sopranos, Deadwood and Dexter.

Plus, Sky is on a roll of late, with latest big-hitters Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose having wowed audiences and critics alike.

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Regulation stars as newly elected, tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Younger Pope, a visually beautiful sequence from arthouse movie director Paolo Sorrentino. A sequel sequence titled The New Pope has lately began airing and can also be out there to stream.

Present Me A Hero

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac takes the lead function on this drama from The Wire's David Simon, primarily based on the factual e-book by Lisa Belkin. The story explores a landmark case during which an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout the town.

Westworld

Extensively touted as HBO's subsequent huge factor now that Recreation of Thrones has wrapped up, Westworld is a science-fiction sequence that takes place in a Western themed amusement park populated by robots.

The Evening Of

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars on this darkish crime drama as a pupil who's falsely accused of killing a younger girl. The Evening Of follows his determined makes an attempt to show his innocence and the folks affected by his case.

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom lately returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke latest viewing data. If the hour-long festive episode has left you hungry for extra, you'll be able to revisit the unique three seasons of their entirety on NOW TV proper now.

True Blood

This fantasy horror sequence ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has acquired recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards.

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is the newest critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, selecting up the award for Greatest Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The sequence follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by a quiet suburban life along with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis).

The Handmaid’s Story

This tough-hitting drama sequence relies on Margaret Atwood's novel of the identical title and stars Elisabeth Moss in a powerhouse lead efficiency. The darkish world of The Handmaid's Story sees the USA become a totalitarian regime the place the few remaining fertile girls are subjugated and horrifically abused. Moss performs June, now often called Offred, whose sturdy will makes her a risk to the brand new world order.