The biggest concerts coming to Denver in 2020: Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Mötley Crüe and more

Billie Eilish performs at Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre on June 5, 2019 in Morrison. (Seth McConnell, Particular to the Denver Submit)

Denver is assured a specific amount of massive concert events every year, given the town’s geographic significance in regional tour-routing.

In different phrases: If you happen to’re taking part in this a part of the nation, performing within the metro space is important to recouping your journey prices.

However Colorado’s fame as an all-around stellar market — from multi-night runs alongside the Entrance Vary to coveted “boutique plays” in mountain cities — has solely inflated the scale and status of Denver’s hundreds of annual concert events.

There’s far more to come back, on condition that large venues reminiscent of Fiddler’s Inexperienced Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village (capability: 18,000) haven’t but revealed a single present for this yr. Listed below are just some of the metro space’s largest reside music occasions — which means crowds of 5,000 individuals or extra — which have been introduced for 2020 as of press time, in chronological order.

Winter on the Rocks at Crimson Rocks

Icelantic’s annual Outside Snow Present-adjacent live performance, Jan. 31 at Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre, will characteristic reside music from Zhu, They, SNBRN and DJ Matt Cassidy. (axs.com)

Miranda Lambert on the Pepsi Heart

A part of Lambert’s Wildcard Tour 2020, this Feb. 1 present with Cody Johnson and LANCO is an opportunity for pop-country followers to assemble beneath a extra generalist banner (i.e. neither willfully escapist nor overtly political) and have a good time Lambert’s Nov. 1 Sony launch, “Wildcard.” (altitudetickets.com)

Submit Malone performs at Pepsi Heart on Nov. 10, 2019 in Denver. Submit Malone introduced his Runaway tour to a sold-out Pepsi Heart on Sunday evening. (Seth McConnell, Particular to The Denver Submit)

Submit Malone on the Pepsi Heart

Sure, he was simply right here (on Nov. 10) and no, he isn’t going away anytime quickly. Warmth-seeking Malone, a.okay.a. 24-year-old rapper Austin Richard Submit, might most likely make it a hat trick — with a 3rd Pepsi Heart present in a 12-month interval — and it could nonetheless pack the joint. This March 12 date additionally consists of Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. (altitudetickets.com)

Celine Dion on the Pepsi Heart

Grammy-winner Dion’s March 24 live performance on the Pepsi Heart follows years of the Canadian powerhouse honing her stagecraft in Las Vegas. And its rarity ensures the devoted will prove for the Dion’s first Colorado look in awhile (notably, she opened the Pepsi Heart with its first-ever reside occasion on Oct. 1, 1999). (altitutdetickets.com)

The Eagles on the Pepsi Heart

The cantankerous execs in The Eagles have by no means been recognized to go up an attention-getting tour. That features 2020’s “Hotel California”-rooted jaunt, which includes a full set from that album — with accompanying orchestra and choir — adopted by a full best hits set, March 26 and 28 on the Pepsi Heart. (altitudetickets.com)

Billie Eilish on the Pepsi Heart

If 2019 was the yr of Billie Eilish, what is going to 2020 be? Nonetheless touring to enraptured crowds, the 18-year-old pop queen and significant darling returns to Colorado April 1 with the indoor model of final yr’s June 5 headlining cease at Crimson Rocks. (altitudetickets.com)

Ice Dice performs at Crimson Rocks Amphitheatre on April 18 throughout Snoop Dogg’s annual 420 Wellness Retreat. (Seth McConnell, Particular to The Denver Submit)

Ice Dice, Technique Man & Redman at Crimson Rocks

Together with Motion Bronson, legendary West Coast rapper Ice Dice and Wu-Tang Clan giggle-buddies Technique Man & Redman will return to have a good time the hashish vacation of 420 at Crimson Rocks, as is their annual wont each April 20. Additionally search for huge musical headliners to be revealed for the annual 420 celebration at Civic Heart park in downtown Denver for a similar weekend. (axs.com, milehigh420competition.com)

Sturgill Simpson on the Pepsi Heart

Grammy-winning country-rocker Simpson has a strong (if not at all times exploratory) new album and an April 25 headlining date on the Pepsi Heart. You’ll be capable to hear the impassioned sing-alongs from Wyoming. (altitudetickets.com)

Maroon 5 on the Pepsi Heart

Tattooed action-figure Adam Levine and his dance-pop band return for a June 5 live performance on the Pepsi Heart, for many who can’t get sufficient of the ever present frontman or his infinite poses. (altitudetickets.com)

Justin Bieber performs on the Pepsi Heart in Denver, Colorado on April four, 2016. (Seth McConnell, The Denver Submit)

Justin Bieber at Empower Area at Mile Excessive

Whether or not he’s the article of affection, pity or ridicule, 25-year-old Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has confirmed himself a survivor. That’s netted him a variety of attention-getting collaborations and gigs, together with this large 2020 world tour. He visits Empower Area at Mile Excessive on June 13. (Ticketing information TBA; justinbiebermusic.com/tour)

Avett Brothers at Crimson Rocks

Not novel however nonetheless spectacular in its crowd-drawing consistency, the Avett Brothers’ July 10-12 run at Crimson Rocks cements the savvy, tuneful folk-pop band as one among Colorado’s favourite summer season actions. (axs.com)

Beethoven’s ninth at Crimson Rocks

Colorado Symphony & Refrain will carry out Beethoven’s wonderful, immortal Symphony No. 9 on July 26 at a venue that handily lives as much as these adjectives. This may very well be probably the most dramatic classical music present of 2020, right here or anyplace else. (axs.com)

Inexperienced Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer at Dick’s Sporting Items Park

Recalling each the ill-fated Mile Excessive Music Competition and Phish’s annual, wildly profitable Labor-Day runs in Commerce Metropolis, this July 28 pop-punk extravaganza will undoubtedly draw one of many largest music crowds of the yr to the far northeast metro space. (altitudetickets.com)

Tame Impala on the Pepsi Heart

As followers who had been shut out of the band’s 2019 Denver concert events know, the demand for this Australian psych-pop act simply justifies the sports-arena reserving. So will everybody who needs to see them get the possibility on July 30? We’re watching. (altitudetickets.com)

Kenny Chesney at Empower Area at Mile Excessive

If there’s a extra passively descriptive music-moniker than Kenny Chesney’s Chillaxification Tour 2020, we’re not conscious of it. The 51-year-old Tennessee nation star will carry out beach-minded celebration anthems at Colorado’s largest stadium on Aug. eight with Florida Georgia Line and Outdated Dominion. (ticketmaster.com)

Harry Kinds performs at Denver’s Pepsi Heart on July three, 2018. (Offered by Columbia Information)

Harry Kinds on the Pepsi Heart

Style magnet and all-around fetching man Harry Kinds is having an prolonged second (one we hope by no means ends), and his Aug. 15 live performance on the Pepsi Heart is an opportunity so as to add to his legion of followers. (altitudetickets.com)

Camila Cabello on the Pepsi Heart

Having opened for Taylor Swift on her final Denver cease, of-the-moment pop star Cabello — nonetheless smarting from a latest social media controversy over previous racist posts — will get the headlining nod on the Pepsi Heart on Aug. 16. (altitudetickets.com)

Nathaniel Rateliff at Crimson Rocks

What’s outdated is new once more as Denver singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff pivots from full-band neo-soul with backing act The Night time Sweats to the introspective acoustic tunes he made his title with for a brand new album, due Feb. 14. His Aug. 26 Crimson Rocks present can be his first “solo” headlining gig there, however anticipate acquainted faces in tow. (axs.com)

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett at Coors Area

Butt-rock, hair-metal, glam-pop — no matter you name it, the Aug. 30 live performance at Coors Area can be heavy on theatrical testosterone and lightweight on nuance or selection (that’s what Joan Jett is for, we presume). (ticketmaster.com)

Black Crowes at Crimson Rocks

Regardless of a deep, well-demonstrated hatred for an additional prior to now, musical brothers Chris and Wealthy Robinson are getting the band again collectively for a pair of exhibits Aug. 30-31 at Crimson Rocks. (axs.com)

Bikini Kill at Crimson Rocks

Additionally on the reunion entrance: influential Pacific Northwest indie-punk band Bikini Kill has an enormous (by any customary) present at Crimson Rocks on Oct. 21, with some no-doubt killer openers to be introduced. (axs.com)

