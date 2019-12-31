The Biggest Loser winner Bob Herdsman on life after shedding 87.6kg in 2009

The Largest Loser winner Bob Herdsman, 67, has given his first interview in years, revealing how his life has modified since he misplaced a record-breaking 87.6kg in 2009.

Bob, who appeared on the primary ” sequence together with his daughter-in-law Tiffany, informed Every day Mail Australia he has labored laborious to maintain the load off over the previous decade.

Whereas many earlier contestants have struggled to take care of a wholesome life-style post-filming, Bob has managed to remain slim – however admits it is nonetheless a day by day battle.

Bear in mind him? The Largest Loser winner Bob Herdsman, 67, has given his first interview in years, revealing how his life has modified since he misplaced a record-breaking 87.6kg in 2009. Pictured left: initially of filming in 2008, and proper: when he was topped winner in 2009

‘For these of us who’ve struggled long run with weight problems, weight management will at all times be a difficulty. If you end up overweight you combat to beat it each single day, and when you might have misplaced it, you combat to take care of the loss,’ Bob stated.

‘It is the identical combat however higher to be on the different finish. As for me, it can at all times be a wrestle. I put it on and take it off in a unending cycle. There isn’t any straightforward repair.’

When Bob started filming The Largest Loser in 2008, he tipped the scales at 167.8kg. By the top of the sequence in April 2009, he weighed 80.2kg.

‘You combat on a regular basis to take care of the loss’: Bob, who appeared on the primary ” sequence together with his daughter-in-law Tiffany, informed Every day Mail Australia he has labored laborious to maintain the load off over the previous decade. Pictured in 2019

It takes work! ‘For me, [weight] will at all times be a wrestle. I put it on and take it off in a unending cycle. There isn’t any straightforward repair,’ Bob stated. Pictured in 2014

It was a life-changing transformation for Bob – however issues may have turned out in another way if he hadn’t been so decided to succeed.

‘Our first coaching session was on the seashore on Fitzroy Island [29km south east of Cairns]. I collapsed from exhaustion and the medics felt that I ought to be taken out of the coaching. I knew that this was a pivotal second for me,’ he stated.

‘To both lay there and the ache can be over, or to stand up and by no means go down once more. I made a decision to stand up. That call made all of the distinction.’

New man! When Bob began filming The Largest Loser in 2008 (left), he tipped the scales at 167.8kg. By the top of the sequence in April 2009 (proper), he weighed 80.2kg

Bob added that his philosophy throughout filming was impressed partly by a personality from the Star Wars franchise.

‘Motivation is simply the “reason” and it seldom lasts with out motion. On the present, I used the Yoda mantra: “Do or do not; there is no ‘try’.”

‘This nonetheless stands true in the present day. Simply decide to motion, as that alone will carry outcomes. Outcomes are motivating.’

After strolling away with the $200,000 prize cash, Bob turned a private coach and helped others with their weight reduction journeys.

‘Following the present, I studied and have become a private coach and [was] additionally contracted to an American Health gear firm for promotional work,’ he stated.

‘I continued the non-public coaching till my spouse and I made a decision that we wished to journey with our caravan round Australia.’

‘I collapsed from exhaustion’: Bob nearly stop The Largest Loser after collapsing throughout his first coaching session on Fitzroy Island, however he continued

Transformation: After strolling away with the $200,000 prize, Bob turned a private coach and helped others with their weight reduction journeys. Pictured left: in 2008, and proper: in 2009

Nowadays, as he enjoys a quieter life together with his spouse, Janet, Bob has a extra relaxed method to his personal well being and health – however remains to be very lively.

‘I consider it is very important take excellent care of your well being, and health is part of that. Train would not should be excessive to take care of health, until you’re an athlete. Maintain transferring, maintain lively and have a very good perspective,’ he concluded.

‘The perfect weight loss plan is the one which works for you. I consider that it’s best to decide on an consuming plan that’s effectively balanced in pure, complete meals however that reduces calorie consumption under power output to allow weight reduction. Maintain it easy and maintain it wholesome.’

Household: Bob has since given up private coaching to journey round Australia together with his spouse, Janet. The couple are pictured at a household get together in June 2019

‘Train would not should be excessive’: Nowadays, Bob has a extra relaxed method to his personal well being and health, however remains to be very lively and hopes to encourage others. Pictured in 2009

In the meantime, Bob’s daughter-in-law Tiffany, who positioned second on his season of The Largest Loser, has continued her personal transformation.

‘Tiffany misplaced 54.1kg, or 47.6 per cent of her beginning physique weight. Nobody in Largest Loser historical past has ever misplaced a better share that Tiffany. I believe that we each achieved one thing that we might be personally happy with,’ he stated.

Comply with Bob’s adventures and recommendation on his public Fb web page

Household: Bob’s daughter-in-law Tiffany, who positioned second on his season of The Largest Loser, has continued her personal transformation. Pictured: Tiffany initially of filming in 2008