The biggest unanswered questions in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Warning! SPOILERS for the CW crossover occasion Disaster on Infinite Earths comply with!

Nicely, it is lastly over. The CW’s Disaster on Infinite Earths – combining the tales of Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow – has concluded. The heroes’ mixed efforts defeat the Anti-Monitor, although Oliver Queen is pressured to as soon as once more sacrifice himself. The multiverse is restored, but it surely would not look precisely the identical. Whereas beforehand among the sequence’ heroes lived on totally different, alternate variations of Earth, now all of the heroes of the Arrowverse have been introduced collectively on Earth Prime. The fusion permits them to lastly type a bunch that appears just like the Justice League with out having to contact one another throughout dimensions.

We might be kidding if we claimed all our questions have been answered. The fact-warping nature of Disaster on Infinite Earths brings up a great deal of questions on not solely the Arrowverse, however the worlds past the CW’s sequence. By the top of Disaster, the story has given us peeks on the narratives of nearly each live-action DC comics adaptation. And contemplating the multiverse is annihilated on the finish of Half three of Disaster and reborn into one thing totally different on the finish of Half four, there is no means for us to know precisely what sort of multiverse we have been left with.

A few of these questions could also be answered within the coming months, and a few might by no means be answered in any respect. Regardless, listed here are the most important unanswered questions now we have about Disaster on Infinite Earths.