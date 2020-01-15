The biggest unanswered questions in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Warning! SPOILERS for the CW crossover occasion Disaster on Infinite Earths comply with!
Nicely, it is lastly over. The CW’s Disaster on Infinite Earths – combining the tales of Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow – has concluded. The heroes’ mixed efforts defeat the Anti-Monitor, although Oliver Queen is pressured to as soon as once more sacrifice himself. The multiverse is restored, but it surely would not look precisely the identical. Whereas beforehand among the sequence’ heroes lived on totally different, alternate variations of Earth, now all of the heroes of the Arrowverse have been introduced collectively on Earth Prime. The fusion permits them to lastly type a bunch that appears just like the Justice League with out having to contact one another throughout dimensions.
We might be kidding if we claimed all our questions have been answered. The fact-warping nature of Disaster on Infinite Earths brings up a great deal of questions on not solely the Arrowverse, however the worlds past the CW’s sequence. By the top of Disaster, the story has given us peeks on the narratives of nearly each live-action DC comics adaptation. And contemplating the multiverse is annihilated on the finish of Half three of Disaster and reborn into one thing totally different on the finish of Half four, there is no means for us to know precisely what sort of multiverse we have been left with.
A few of these questions could also be answered within the coming months, and a few might by no means be answered in any respect. Regardless, listed here are the most important unanswered questions now we have about Disaster on Infinite Earths.
How was that superior Flash cameo potential?
The primary three elements of Disaster deliver some unimaginable cameos, however the one which lit the web on fireplace was saved for Half four — Ezra Miller, who seems because the Flash in 2017’s Justice League together with cameos in different movies, comes face-to-face with Grant Gustin’s CW model of the character because the latter is touring by the Velocity Power. Neither of them have any thought of how the assembly is feasible, and the film Flash specifically appears fully oblivious, although the pair get a considerably awkward second appreciating every others’ costumes.
Because the TV Flash says, this should not be capable of occur. At this level the multiverse has been annihilated by the anti-matter wave. So if the DCEU movies are supposed to happen in the identical multiverse because the Arrowverse, the film Flash ought to be worn out together with the remainder of that Earth’s heroes.
One potential clarification is that point within the Velocity Power would not work the identical because it does on Earth. We have already seen that is the case in earlier seasons of The Flash. So, as complicated as it could appear, it could possibly be the film Flash entered the Velocity Power earlier than the multiverse’s dying and the Power’s unusual relationship with time is permitting him to fulfill the TV Flash after the top of all issues.
No matter the way it occurs, the second is more likely to stay a fan-favorite scene for years to come back.
What’s up with the Superman of Earth-96?
One of many coolest issues about Disaster on Infinite Earths is the reprisal of Brandon Routh within the function of Superman. In earlier chapters of Disaster he performs the Superman of Earth-96, who is basically based mostly on the 1996 miniseries Kingdom Come. Routh’s Earth-96 Superman has earned some grey hairs and his costume insignia incorporates the colour black — one thing unusual for the character outdoors of Kingdom Come. He is killed by Lex Luthor on the finish of Disaster Half three, however by the top of the occasion we study the restoration of the multiverse has resurrected the hero.
Through the decision of Disaster Half 5, we see snapshots of different corners of the multiverse, together with Earth-96. We discover a smiling Superman flying in orbit over the Earth. Curiously, his costume has modified. The black of his trademark insignia has been changed with yellow, and total his costume appears to be like far more just like the one Routh wore in 2006’s Superman Returns.
We do not know if the change is a aware selection on Superman’s half or a results of the modifications within the multiverse. One risk is that it is meant to indicate the character has discovered some peace. When he is requested concerning the black within the costume earlier in Disaster, he says it symbolizes that there is hope even within the darkest of instances. Maybe this model of the Man of Metal not finds himself within the darkest of instances, and determined to let it present.
What occurred to the Spectre?
Oliver Queen dies a second time on the finish of Disaster on Infinite Earths Half four, and this one would possibly simply stick. With the powers of the Spectre, Queen dies battling the Anti-Monitor and serving to to revive the multiverse. His sacrifice is lamented by all of the heroes in Half 5, and the President of america requires a second of silence in honor of his deeds.
Even when we settle for that is, lastly, the top of a personality who has already died and are available again a number of instances within the historical past of the Arrowverse, we’re left with the query of what occurred to the Spectre.
We do not know rather a lot concerning the Arrowverse’s model of the Spectre. He is launched in Disaster Half three when Jimmy Corrigan approaches Oliver Queen in Purgatory about appearing because the spirit’s new host, and by Half four Oliver has assumed his new function. Within the comics, the Spectre is the bodily embodiment of the wrath of God and probably the most highly effective superheroes of DC. If the Spectre of the CW is much like that of the comics, the dying of Oliver Queen would seemingly not imply the dying of the Spectre, however as a substitute the spirit would wish a brand new host. So, did the Spectre discover one? Did it return to Jimmy Corrigan? Or is it potential Oliver is not useless, and can proceed to behave because the Spectre within the shadows?
Is Ryan Choi destined to grow to be the subsequent Atom?
Disaster Half three introduces us to Ryan Choi, the Paragon of Humanity. He is one of many solely Paragons to be launched in Disaster, not less than so far as the Arrowverse is worried. However DC Comics readers are extra aware of the title.
Choi famously replaces Ray Palmer because the shrinking hero Atom within the short-lived All-New Atom comedian. Whereas Choi’s solo sequence did not final, he is remained a hero within the DC universe, most lately being recruited into an eccentric Justice League of America lineup that included the reformed villain Killer Frost and the alien bounty hunter Lobo. His look naturally had followers questioning if he’d be becoming a member of the super-powered membership by the top of Disaster, however Half 5 concludes with out Choi acquiring any shrinking powers or a swimsuit of armor much like Ray Palmer’s.
However that does not imply Choi could not play a bigger function within the Arrowverse’s future, and presumably as one other model of the Atom. As quickly as we meet him in Disaster, he makes it clear he is aware of Ray Palmer’s scientific breakthroughs and it is Choi who comes up with the thought of creating a tool that can neutralize the Anti-Monitor by making him shrink infinitely. Whether or not or not this can be a signal of issues to come back, solely time will inform.
What about the remainder of the multiverse?
Disaster Half 5 ends with the multiverse restored, however not precisely because it was. The varied heroes of the totally different CW Arrowverse sequence existed on a number of separate Earths earlier than Disaster, however they now share the identical world — Earth Prime. On the finish of the episode, once we go to totally different spots within the multiverse which have been saved, we revisit the Superman of Earth-96 who has undergone some costume modifications. What about the remainder of the multiverse? We do not revisit Earth-89, the place we noticed Robert Wuhl reprise the function of intrepid Batman-hunting reporter Alexander Knox. We do not get one other go to with the Robin of Earth-66. And we do not see the destiny of Earth-167, the place the occasions of Smallville happen.
It is seemingly we can’t see most of these worlds once more within the Arrowverse sequence, and actually, that is okay. In any case, it is unlikely anybody’s going to return and edit 1989’s Batman due to the CW’s Disaster crossover. What might have an effect on the Arrowverse going ahead are among the alternate Earths we visited earlier than Disaster. For instance, there’s Earth-X, which the CW heroes helped free from Nazi rule within the 2017 crossover Disaster on Earth-X. Characters from The Flash have truly dated characters from alternate Earths. Do these worlds stay intact? What about Earth-90, which was destroyed as a part of the 2018 crossover Elseworlds? Was the Barry Allen of the ’90s Flash present resurrected as a part of the multiverse’s restoration?
What did Constantine do to earn a favor from Lucifer
In Disaster Half three, Constantine, Diggle, and Mia journey to Earth-666 as a part of their quest to resurrect Oliver Queen. There, we meet Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar from the sequence Lucifer. From their forwards and backwards it is clear Lucifer and Constantine have had dealings earlier than, and specifically Lucifer says one thing which has had followers of the Arrowverse and Lucifer scratching their heads, telling Constantine, “I owe you for Maze.” Maze, or Mazikeen, is a daily character on Lucifer performed by Lesley-Ann Brandt. She’s a demon who was probably the most feared torturer in all of Hell.
However by the top of Half 5 we get no indication of precisely what Constantine did for Maze and Lucifer. Not even Lucifer showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich know what the previous monarch of Hell was speaking about. They informed EW the road was as a lot a shock to them because it was to the followers. If the problem is ever to be addressed on Lucifer, it must be in its upcoming fifth and ultimate season. In any other case, Lucifer and/or Maze must make yet another go to to the Arrowverse, or followers shall be left to surprise.
How did Lex grow to be the great man?
Early in Half 5 of Disaster, we study one of many largest modifications within the restored multiverse is that solely Supergirl and the opposite Paragons bear in mind Lex Luthor as being the villain everyone knows he’s. When Supergirl first awakens within the new Earth Prime, she’s late to cowl Lex being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and we quickly study he is one way or the other the top of the D.E.O. Even shut allies of Supergirl, like her sister Alex, look as much as Lex as some sort of benevolent philanthropist.
The more than likely reply to how this got here to be is that it was by Lex’s design. Simply earlier than Oliver Queen’s confrontation with the Anti-Monitor and the formation of the brand new multiverse, Lex reminds the opposite Paragons he nonetheless has a chunk of the Guide of Future which he’d beforehand used to homicide the Superman of Earth-96 and take his place. With the remaining items of the Guide of Future, coupled along with his personal mind, Lex might have figured a strategy to consciously will himself into a brand new function on Earth Prime.
No matter how he did it, Jon Cryer’s been successful in his portrayal of one in all DC’s chief villains, and it is good to know Disaster is unlikely to be the top of his time as Lex Luthor.
Who’re Lois and Clark’s sons?
Towards the top of Disaster Half 5, Lois Lane drops a bombshell — and Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman appears simply as stunned as the remainder of us. Lois calls Superman as he is flying by the clouds and tells him he must get to Metropolis, saying merely, “It’s the boys.” When Clark, confused, says “The boys?” Lois solutions “Yeah, honey. Your sons?” Superman dives towards the Earth, presumably on his means residence, however we by no means get to see these boys for ourselves.
The final time we left them, Superman and Lois had one youngster, Jonathan. The new child lends some a lot wanted humor to exposition scenes with The Monitor, as he retains interrupting the alien’s portents of doom along with his crying. However one way or the other the restoration of the multiverse has given Lois and Clark not less than yet another son. This can be a departure not solely from the pre-Disaster CW, however from the comics. Jonathan is the son of Lois and Clark within the comics — although he is the teenage Superboy and a member of the Legion of Tremendous-Heroes — however he is an solely youngster.
It is an attention-grabbing twist that is certain to trigger the pair issues down the highway. We’ll seemingly study who these sons are, what number of there are, and whether or not they’ve inherited any of their father’s talents both in future episodes of Supergirl or within the sequence Superman & Lois, by which Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch star because the couple.
Was Sara Lance actually the one who gave Jonah Hex his scar?
In Disaster Half 2, the heroes encounter the sooner model of a cowboy anti-hero they’ve had dealings with previously — Jonah hex, performed by Johnathon Schaech. They’re confronted by Hex in a mine on Earth-18 the place they’re on the lookout for a Lazarus Pit to resurrect Oliver Queen. Sara Lance and Mia battle and overpower Hex, who as of but would not have his trademark scar. When Jonah, restrained by Sara, refuses to yield and provides them permission to be within the mine, Sara says “Guess you were going to get this scar eventually,” and cuts into his face with a knife.
Within the comics, Hex’s scar comes from a fireplace and it would not appear like an damage knife would trigger all by itself. If that is truly meant to be the occasion that marks Jonah Hex for good, the truth that the multiverse primarily will get an enormous reboot would possibly undo it. Hex would not seem in any respect after Half 2 of the occasion, in order of but we don’t know whether or not or not he nonetheless has Sara to thank for his attractiveness.
What corrupted the Batman of Earth-99?
In Disaster Half 2, Batwoman and Supergirl journey to Earth-99 the place they consider they will discover the Paragon of Braveness — that world’s model of Batman. As an alternative, they discover an outdated, damaged Bruce Wayne who’s content material to let his world and the remainder of the multiverse die. We study in some unspecified time in the future this model of Batman crossed the road and killed one in all his enemies, after which killing finally turned his default. He even killed his world’s model of Superman.
However we by no means study what it was that pushed Batman over the sting. We get a number of darkish particulars, however all of them appear to have occurred after he went rogue. He mentions the Batwoman of Earth-99 died, however this appears to be like more likely to have occurred after Batman went dangerous, as a result of Bruce says his Kate first turned Batwoman as a result of she “thought she could succeed where I failed” — implying he’d already been corrupted earlier than she even turned a hero. His ultimate battle with Superman can be an unlikely supply, contemplating he would have already gone down a a lot darker highway in an effort to grow to be Superman’s goal.
If we completely needed to guess, then it appears a great wager it was the Joker who lastly drove the Darkish Knight to cross the uncrossable line. We all know the clown has introduced different variations of Batman near the brink earlier than. Nonetheless, the Bruce Wayne of Earth-99 dies with out ever mentioning specifics, so we’ll most likely by no means know for certain.
