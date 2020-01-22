Within the 50 years since its first passenger flight, the Boeing 747 grew to become essentially the most dominant and recognizable craft for industrial air journey. The Onion seems again on essentially the most vital moments within the Boeing 747’s historical past on its 50-year anniversary.

September 30, 1968:

Boeing designs 747 after engineers envision an airplane, solely huge.



February 9, 1969:

First profitable take a look at flight with monkeys flying aircraft.



January 21, 1970:

Forward of first industrial flight, Boeing executives place bets on potential casualties.



January 22, 1970:

To ease passengers’ nerves on the primary industrial 747 flight, takeoff is delayed for seven hours.



August three, 1971:

Boeing revolutionizes industrial air journey once more by including seats to all 747s.



July 18, 1985:

10,000th chook sucked into Boeing 747 engine.



February 2, 1990:

A 747 turns into Air Pressure One, comfortably seating over 400 presidents.



January 18, 2005:

Airbus A380 passes the 747 as world’s largest civilian airplane by including a spire on prime.



January 28, 2015:

U.S. Air Pressure publicizes subsequent presidential plane can be a really, very, unbelievably fucking costly Boeing 747.



2019:

Oh wait, that was a distinct form of Boeing aircraft that crashed. The 747 continues to be good.

