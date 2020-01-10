The Boomtown Rats – “Trash Glam, Baby”

Though now greatest identified for his function in organizing gigantic charity live shows like Dwell Assist and Dwell eight alongside fellow Irish rock star Bono, Bob Geldof first got here to prominence fronting the Dublin power-pop and new wave band the Boomtown Rats, whose “Rat Trap” was the primary UK # 1 hit by an Irish band. The group fashioned in 1975 amidst the punk explosion and disbanded in 1986, by which level Geldof's profession in activism was ascendant. Minus cofounders Johnnie Fingers or Gerry Cott, the Rats reassembled for some touring in 2013 and have been energetic within the studio for just a few years. Now that it's 2020 – the 12 months of the rat, in keeping with the Chinese language Zodiac – the band is releasing its first album in 36 years.

Due in March, Residents Of Boomtown contains 10 new Boomtown Rats songs carried out by Geldof plus Pete Briquette on bass, Simon Crowe on drums, and Garry Roberts on guitar. The album would be the seventh for the Boomtown Rats, to go together with seven Geldof solo LPs. It's being launched the identical day as Tales Of Boomtown Glory , a brand new Geldof-penned assortment of Boomtown Rats lyrics and the tales behind 28 songs. Within the meantime, you’ll be able to hear Residents Of Boomtown ’s lead single and opening monitor” Trash Glam, Baby “under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Trash Glam, Baby”

02 “Sweet Thing”

03 “Monster Monkeys”

04 “She Said No”

05 “Passing Through”

06 “Here's A Postcard”

07 “K.I.S.S.”

08 “Rock 'n' Roll Yé Yé”

09 “Get A Grip”

10 “The Boomtown Rats”

Residents Of Boomtown is out three / 13 on BMG.