The cat who spied for the US – until he got run over

NUKING THE MOON

by Vince Houghton (Profile £9.99, 304 pp)

Conspiracy or cock-up? I’ve lengthy subscribed to the cock-up concept of human catastrophe myself, as a result of I imagine extra in issues going flawed than going very, very proper.

Vince Houghton, although, believes in each. He’s very interested by conspiracies, however solely within the ones that go utterly pear-shaped. His historical past of drastic espionage failures is amusing, stunning and, at instances, virtually past perception.

As an illustration, let’s contemplate Operation Acoustic Kitty which, like all of those tales, truly occurred. This was one dreamt up within the Sixties by American intelligence to unravel the issue of digital bugs.

The bugs of the time had been excellent at selecting up sound, however not like the human ear, they may not distinguish between completely different noises. So in addition to individuals speaking, you’ll get site visitors noises, canines barking, individuals scratching, somebody working a Hoover, something in any respect, so that you couldn’t essentially hear what the individuals had been saying.

What the bugs wanted was one thing just like the cochlea, the a part of the internal ear that helps you distinguish one sound from one other — and permits you, for example, to make out what another person is saying throughout a very loud heavy steel live performance.

Their concept then was to take an odd cat (cats have cochleas too), set up the listening gear underneath its fur, and ship it off to listen in on international nationals.

Cats, after all, aren’t interested by following orders, so it didn’t work till some boffin determined that, with additional digital modifications, a now virtually bionic cat could possibly be compelled to do what it was instructed. A cat was then chosen and suitably enhanced, at nice expense.

On the day of the nice take a look at, two ‘spies’ had been sitting speaking in a park and a U.S. authorities van was parked over the road. The cat was set free. To the scientists’ delight it headed straight throughout the road in the direction of the ‘spies’, as instructed. Till, on the final second, it was run over by a taxi cab. Operation Acoustic Kitty was quietly retired.

Throughout World Conflict II, many ingenious plans had been devised to kill Adolf Hitler. One such plan was when U.S. intelligence realized that Hitler and Mussolini had been going to satisfy on the Brenner Cross within the Alps.

They proposed to introduce some minimize flowers to the desk between them, the water of which contained an odourless, colourless poison that may seep into the tyrants’ eyeballs and blind them by atrophying the optic nerve. Then Hitler and Mussolini modified the venue of their assembly, which stymied that one.

One other plan was to introduce feminine hormones to Hitler’s meals, ‘to make his moustache fall out and his voice turn soprano’. I wager somebody obtained a medal for dreaming that up.

Do you know that on the peak of the Chilly Conflict, nuclear explosives had been hid underneath the bottom in components of rural West Germany?

So if the Soviets invaded, these could be set off, everybody (together with the locals) could be killed and the entire space could be uninhabitable for generations. What had been they considering?

The issue got here with the German winter, which may be brutal. The explosives wouldn’t work in the event that they turned too chilly, however British researchers seen there was sufficient area contained in the casing of every one for them to insert a dwell hen, which might assist hold the machine heat.

This was genuinely thought-about and may even have occurred if the concept of hiding large highly effective nuclear bombs with chickens within the German countryside hadn’t been rejected by the politicians, for being clearly bonkers.

And the guide’s title? Within the late 1950s, the Individuals severely thought-about sending an atomic bomb as much as the moon and blowing it up. They wished to do that (a) to indicate that they may, and (b) earlier than the Soviets did it, though there was no proof the Soviets had been even considering of doing it.

One other crafty plan that, I’m blissful to say, by no means made it off the drafting board.

Life isn’t like James Bond, and even John le Carré. It’s messy, flawed and sometimes ridiculous. Houghton, who is aware of this higher than anybody, seems to be the Curator of the Worldwide Spy Museum.

Like a whole lot of stuff in his guide, I very practically imagine this, however not fairly.