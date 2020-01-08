The Colorado Horsecare Foodbank once saved struggling horse owners with free hay but it closed Jan. 1 after its founder retired

Chief, a large Belgian/quarter horse, made a first-rate candidate for a slaughterhouse after he bucked his proprietor and confirmed concern of anybody however his coach, Cheyenne McCann.

McCann, determined to discover a residence for the horse, turned to the Colorado Horsecare Foodbank for hay to assist cowl Chief’s bills till he may very well be relocated.

“I felt like I was between a rock and a hard place,” McCann stated. “They had hay right when I came back with him. They did that for anybody.”

However that possibility for Colorado’s horse homeowners in want has come to an finish. After 10 years as an emergency equine meals financial institution, the nonprofit based mostly in Evergreen closed its barn doorways on Dec. 31.

The Colorado Horsecare Foodbank offered horse homeowners with three to 6 months of hay whereas they obtained again on their toes. The meals financial institution galloped to the rescue in 2013 when horse homeowners wanted assist after the Black Forest Fireplace in El Paso County and floods that ravaged Boulder County and different elements of the Entrance Vary. It served round 300 shoppers per yr till operations slowed in 2017.

Juliana Lehmanfounded the group after the 2008 recession when different horse homeowners struggled to maintain their animals after shedding jobs. With the assistance of a handful board members and volunteers all through the state, she ran the meals financial institution.

“No one should have to send a horse away forever because of a temporary problem,” Lehman stated.

Now, although, Lehman is able to retire. And there’s nobody else keen to take over the meals financial institution.

Denver Publish file On this 2013 file picture Bryson Mosher, then 5, performs on bales of donated hay whereas his household unloads a truck stuffed with donated horse feed on the the Colorado Horsecare Foodbank.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into this but it’s time,” Lehman stated. “I’m 67 years old and my husband and I are traveling.”

Liza Jackson was one other proprietor who was helped by the meals financial institution.

Veterinarians informed Jackson, 60, she ought to put down her chocolate-brown quarter horse, Nash. He’s diabetic and had bone chips in one in all his knees, Jackson stated.

Nash had two surgical procedures to take away the chips however one was botched. A shard was nonetheless in his knee, and Jackson wanted $15,000 to pay for a 3rd surgical procedure.

“I sold everything for Nash. By then, I was broke,” Jackson stated. “Someone told me about the Food bank and they gave us hay while I saved up for his surgery.”

The operation was profitable and Nash went again to being a remedy horse for particular wants youngsters.

“Their help meant the world to me,” Jackson stated. “He’s like a giant dog. He’s kind and he loves to play with cattle. I love him more than anything.”

Alternate options to the meals financial institution exist. Homeowners can get hay from the Dumb Mates League however not on the similar scale.

Lehman is pissed off that nobody has taken over the group from her. She understands that it appears daunting however doesn’t suppose that’s a motive to let it die.

“I’ve called individuals, other organizations. No one’s interested,” Lehman stated. “Why has no one bought it? That’s the million dollar question, let me know if you have an answer.”