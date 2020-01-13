The county lines girl who never stood a chance: JASON FARRELL follows the downward spiral of Lucy

Within the second a part of his investigation into the evil county strains commerce, Jason Farrell follows the terrifying downward spiral of little Lucy, a teenage drug runner who peddles crack cocaine and heroin on the streets of Southampton…

Lucy is 16 years outdated and has the face of an angel. She’s 4ft 9in, blonde with blue, pool-sized eyes and will move for a main faculty pupil.

She is about as far faraway from my picture of a drug vendor as anybody I’ve ever met. However she is a crucial a part of the county strains course of.

She carries medication from London to Southampton for a drug-running gang, so it’s maybe extra correct to explain her as a mule.

The person working the gang is understood to just one or two of its members — and Lucy by no means meets him.

Lucy will get the prepare from Victoria to do drop-offs alongside the road to the south coast. Then she brings the cash again. A inventory photograph is used above for illustrative functions solely [File photo]

Like many youngsters concerned on this enterprise, she was focused whereas in care. She’d lived along with her heroin-addict mom and gambling-addicted father till her early teenagers.

Her mother and father, when collectively, had been at all times combating. She says house life turned ever extra unstable, however particularly when, aged 13, Lucy turned pregnant. Her boyfriend, the kid’s father, was 15 and was a violent gang member.

He obtained Lucy working errands. Aged 13 and pregnant, she was carrying parcels she suspected contained medication or weapons to assembly factors — generally to hub stations in London.

Her boyfriend’s gang was concerned in robberies and Lucy could be requested to cover stolen items.

However her boyfriend was typically violent. In addition to lots of verbal abuse, Lucy was crushed up, left bruised or given black eyes.

‘I was often black and blue when I was pregnant,’ she says.

She is about as far faraway from my picture of a drug vendor as anybody I’ve ever met. However she is a crucial a part of the county strains course of. She carries medication from London to Southampton for a drug-running gang, so it’s maybe extra correct to explain her as a mule. A inventory photograph is used above for illustrative functions solely [File photo]

Nobody at house appeared to take a lot discover, however after Lucy gave start to a boy, her drug-addled mom discovered that taking care of a battered daughter and a screaming child grandson was all a bit a lot — so, aged 14, with a six-month-old child, Lucy was ‘kicked out’ of the household house.

Homeless and with a baby, she was excessive on the record for social companies to deal with and within the quick run they discovered her a spot on the Isle of Wight, the place she had no household or assist community.

After a short time she was rehomed along with her child in Bournemouth, the place she was nearer to household, however after a 12 months, she was thought-about too younger and unstable to take care of her baby.

They had been separated. The newborn went to stay with the abusive boyfriend’s grandmother and Lucy went into care in Worthing. West Sussex. At this level she had given up on the boyfriend.

‘I just couldn’t take the shouting. He by no means hit me in entrance my child. However I knew that when he obtained older, perhaps the newborn would have seen it.’ And it was on the care house the place Lucy says she started to ‘get involved with the wrong people’.

Though, it’s arduous to think about any ‘right’ folks that had been concerned in her life to date.

A stab wound to the underside is a standard punishment in these circles, as it’s thought-about an space of the physique the place a deep reduce is unlikely to be deadly. It’s additionally a humiliating space of the physique, because it’s some time earlier than the sufferer can sit comfortably once more. A inventory photograph is used above for illustrative functions solely [File photo]

‘I was 15 years old and living in a care home, and I met some wrong older guys,’ she says. ‘They obtained me concerned in drug working.

‘Whenever you’re in care, once you stay with them and you realize them and they’re in care as effectively, they might, you realize, they might, like, get me to do stuff.’

‘Presumably there is some kind of curfew at the care home?’ I ask.

We’re sitting in a park in South London having this dialog. I can’t emphasise how harmless she appears — she has the face of an harmless younger woman.

Nothing popping out of her mouth matches the face that’s saying it.

‘Yeah, but people in care do go missing. Because, often it’s about medication and incomes cash.’

‘OK, so you’re 15, residing in care, and also you’re being requested to do what precisely?’

‘Sell drugs. Sell heroin. Crack. Cocaine. Everything.’

‘And the place are you going to do that?

‘Southampton.’

Lucy will get the prepare from Victoria to do drop-offs alongside the road to the south coast. Then she brings the cash again.

It’s turn into extra frequent now that baby runners get despatched directions on Snapchat, and are noticed by geo-tracking gadgets on their telephones whereas doing the run — though they might by no means meet the individuals on the prime controlling the operation.

Lucy says she’s by no means had any contact with ‘the main guy’, however she obtained to know the common prospects and she or he additionally had contact with ‘the dealer’ in Southampton — not at all times a nice man.

She would journey down as soon as a day. The very best shoppers would pay just a few hundred kilos, and Lucy says she might ‘do quite well’ for herself, making £200–300 in a day. However early on Lucy obtained robbed of her medication, and that’s the place issues began to go badly improper.

‘I’d gone to do a regular drop-off and I obtained robbed for the medication. I am going again and say: “I’m this much short.” ’

The vendor in Southampton was livid and determined Lucy wanted to be punished. They wanted to make an instance of her.

No one loses cash or medication with out going through penalties. ‘I got stabbed,’ says Lucy. ‘He just took out a knife and stabbed me in my a**e.’

‘And that was a punishment?’

‘Yeah, it was.’

A stab wound to the underside is a standard punishment in these circles, as it’s thought-about an space of the physique the place a deep reduce is unlikely to be deadly. It’s additionally a humiliating space of the physique, because it’s some time earlier than the sufferer can sit comfortably once more.

Some gang members assume it’s protected to plant a knife within the higher thigh — not realising that severing an artery within the leg may cause a sufferer to bleed out in minutes.

A stab to the leg could be simply as harmful as a knife within the coronary heart or neck. Happily, in Lucy’s case, the wound was deep however not deadly. It was stitched up in hospital, the place she was interviewed by the police however refused to inform them what had occurred.

‘They tried to get me to make a statement, but I said nothing.’

The arduous actuality is that Lucy was in all probability arrange. The vendor who stabbed her as a punishment was nearly definitely himself behind the preliminary theft of the medication from her.

This can be a means of ‘debt-bonding’ the kids to the gang. ‘Now you owe us,’ they’re advised. ‘You lost our drugs — you lost us money. You’ll must work it again.’

It’s a merciless trick, a cold-hearted, inhuman ploy to take care of self-discipline over the widening provide routes. The kid now is aware of what’s going to occur in the event that they make errors once more, or attempt to get away.

The impact is to place her or him right into a state of bondage, tied like a slave to the gang leaders and unable to flee.

This was definitely the case when a London gang established a community of addicts in Portsmouth and — simply as with Lucy — plucked youngsters from care houses as runners to make as many as 300 drug deliveries a day.

In court docket final 12 months, simply a kind of children was courageous sufficient to present proof towards three males charged with trafficking.

From behind a display screen, the 19-year-old advised of all types of humiliation and intimidation after a consumer stole £100 in money and £100 of medication from him. He was subjected to a mock execution by different gang members, stripped bare and a gun positioned in his mouth.

The person working the gang is understood to just one or two of its members — and Lucy by no means meets him. Like many youngsters concerned on this enterprise, she was focused whereas in care. A inventory photograph is used above for illustrative functions solely [File photo]

As with Lucy, the London gang had in all probability themselves organized for the medication to be stolen.

Principally it’s boys slightly than ladies that the sellers decide on to take advantage of as mules and runners.

The women are fewer in quantity however they’re in larger hazard of sexual exploitation, as Lucy came upon to her price.

She tells me: ‘Numerous ladies get entangled as a result of they just like the considered having a foul boy from a gang. The boys get them utterly drunk, rape them and the whole lot and simply go away them in a park or on a bench.

‘It occurred to me after I had to surrender my child and was promoting medication. I used to be ingesting rather a lot and I assumed I used to be really being actually, actually cautious.

‘This one boy that I felt I trusted, he simply obtained me utterly drunk, paralytic. Then he had intercourse with me.’

‘How old were you?’

‘I was 15.’

As I’m her, and she or he is simply so small and candy natured, her options betray nothing of what she’s been via. She’s making an attempt to be fairly informal about it, however I’m certain it nonetheless hurts.

I ask: ‘Do you recognise that, because you are under-age, that is rape? Do you look back now and accept you have been sexually exploited?’

‘Yeah, it’s horrible,’ she acknowledges, ‘but it’s one thing I attempt to maintain to myself. I simply block it out.’

I ask: ‘Do you think some young girls see gang life and drug running as glamorous? Or is it the money? These guys have plenty of cash . . .’

‘It’s not at all times simply the cash,’ she replies. ‘I think some girls are easily tricked. These guys act seriously genuine. And it’s simply scary. They appear so real. So, it’s a lesson, actually — simply don’t combine with older boys.’

The sexual abuse of ladies has turn into infused into gang tradition; drill music movies posted on YouTube by younger males in gangs glamorises disrespect for women, making it nearly modern to deal with them like possessions.

That is nothing new. The hyper-realised existence adopted from American rap movies and video games reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto have lengthy been skewing aspirational tradition, making the idea of working for a residing appear as if it’s for mugs.

Males are judged on the bragging rights of their sexual prowess and wealth, and a lady’s solely foreign money lies in how she measures as much as an impossibly proportioned sexualised physique.

However actual life isn’t like that. And the truth of ‘shotting’ [selling drugs] on the streets of Southampton is a really great distance from the shiny ‘lux life’ of fictional fun-lovin’ criminals in West Coast USA.

Lucy’s expertise echoes what baby care professionals are observing throughout the UK.

A youth employee quoted in a report final 12 months by The Youngsters’s Society talks about battling towards the percentages to assist youngsters: ‘You work behind the tide every single day. As soon as you think you’ve understood one thing, it has modified.

‘And because of the level of violence that’s perpetrated in the direction of our kids, the worry and threats that they stay with makes it nearly not possible for them to just accept assist.’

It’s terrifying to assume Lucy’s expertise is only one of 1000’s occurring throughout the nation.

Peer grooming into county strains typically takes place in faculties, through social media, and in the neighborhood. The strategies used lead a baby to imagine they’ve made an lively option to turn into concerned. On the identical time, the scenario leaves them feeling frightened, unable to see a means out, and unable to refuse to do what they’re advised.

Though they might fall into it casually, they’ll quickly turn into hyper-vigilant and should carry a weapon for defense.

This all-pervasive worry of retribution makes for a excessive degree of stress that may in the end influence on their psychological well being.

They’re at elevated threat of anti-social character dysfunction, nervousness, psychosis and substance misuse in comparison with different younger individuals.

I ask Lucy for her observations in regards to the world she’s been residing in. ‘Do you feel you’ve been exploited? Or do you are feeling responsible?’

‘I definitely feel exploited. I’ve been on a medicine programme and home violence programs and other people have advised me it’s undoubtedly not OK, what’s occurred to me.’

‘What’s the ambition now?’

‘My ambition is to get my child again. Go to varsity. Not combine with anybody, simply being utterly on the straight and slender. Issues are a lot better.

The hyper-realised existence adopted from American rap movies and video games reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto have lengthy been skewing aspirational tradition, making the idea of working for a residing appear as if it’s for mugs. A inventory photograph is used above for illustrative functions solely [File photo]

‘I started dating someone who is decent. They take me out all the time and there’s no shouting and I’m not, like, being pushed to do issues I don’t need to do.’

Lucy advised me she’d given up the drug working, however mates of hers advised me she hadn’t.

Maybe she does it much less typically, however she was nonetheless taking medication to Southampton. She was additionally nonetheless smoking lots of weed.

Six months after our interview, I’m sorry to report that Lucy was dedicated to a psychiatric ward in a mental-health hospital.

I hope and pray she will get out the opposite facet. I’ve by no means met anybody so broken, so younger.

Sadly the harm doesn’t cease along with her. I discover out later that Lucy has an 11-year-old brother, and he has lately gone down the identical path.

From Nevres Kemal, a social employee who blew the whistle on the Child P baby abuse scandal in Haringey, North London, and who now runs a charity serving to individuals in the neighborhood with social issues, I study the brother stayed together with his addict mom after Lucy went into care and was basically uncared for in the identical means.

One might need anticipated that, as soon as Lucy’s issues got here into focus, social companies would have paid consideration to her little brother as effectively, however they didn’t.

They left him with a mom they knew used to smoke crack when he was a child.

He went feral, roaming the streets and promoting medication — ‘both streetwise and vulnerable at the same time’, as Nevres places it. He was finally put into care, however, like his sister, he then met ‘bad people’ and joined a gang.

Nevres says: ‘Care can be like prison — you meet people with contacts. They don’t must exit recruiting. They’re residing in the identical place. So, this little boy, blond, blue eyes, he’s a wise child. They provide him stuff. He will get a pair of trainers and, what’s extra, he now belongs someplace.

‘Anyway, he’s on the streets — stealing, promoting medication — and generally he goes again to his dad’s home. However social companies inform the dad he mustn’t take him in as a result of that may solely encourage him to run away from the care house.

‘So, for two months the kid slept under the swings in a playground near his father’s home. Nobody got here to get him.’

The boy was finally despatched to a residential care house in Wales, and is now underneath round the clock care. ‘He is locked up under 24-hour supervision,’ says Nevres, ‘but the damage is done.’

She provides: ‘It is really, really messed up’ — which might effectively be the epitaph for the entire county strains enterprise and the best way its tentacles of evil are spreading via our society, damaging lives.

Tailored from County Strains: The New Breed Of Drug Exploitation Plaguing Our Streets by Jason Farrell, revealed by John Blake at £eight.99. © Jason Farrell 2020

To order a replica for £7.20 (supply legitimate to January 21; P&P free), go to mailshop.co.uk or name 01603 648155.