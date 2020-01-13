The Courteeners release final single ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’ before arrival of new album

The Courteeners have launched ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’, the subsequent single to be taken from upcoming new album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ – hearken to it beneath.

Learn extra: Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “It’s a miracle this album got made”

Introduced in September, the Manchester band’s new album arrives on Friday (January 17) and is made up of 10 tracks, together with beforehand launched singles ‘Heavy Jacket’, ‘Better Man’, and the ‘More. Again. Forever.’ title observe.

Now releasing ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’, the band unveiled the brand new music on Twitter, which would be the remaining launch earlier than the arrival of their sixth studio album.

Take heed to The Courteeners’ ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’ right here.

NEW TRACK – ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’ – as taken from the forthcoming album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ – is out now! You may stream and obtain the observe now on the following hyperlink https://t.co/QqIyePMBT4 pic.twitter.com/Yvf4uWuyjz — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) January 13, 2020

Talking to NME in 2018, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray mentioned the band’s new materials was “explosive” and designed to “blow you away live.”

Including that the album sounds a “bit LCD Soundsystem and groove-based,” he mentioned: “It’s more dancey, but obviously with real players and a human element. You can hear the fucking breath on the hi-hat, rather than everything being programmed.”

‘More. Again. Forever.’ is out there to pre-order right here.

The album’s tracklisting is as follows:

1. ‘Heart Attack’



2. ‘Heavy Jacket’



three. ‘More. Again. Forever.’



four. ‘Better Man’



5. ‘Hanging Off Your Cloud’



6. ‘Previous Parties’



7. ‘The Joy Of Missing Out’



eight. ‘One Day At A Time’



9. ‘Take It On The Chin’



10. ‘Is Heaven Even Worth It?’

December noticed Courteeners play an emotional homecoming present at Manchester Area, the place they lined fellow hometown heroes Oasis with a efficiency of ‘Live Forever’.

After the band have been accompanied on stage for a string part for a brief section of the present, frontman Liam Fray then carried out an acoustic solo set earlier than returning for a full band encore. Throughout his acoustic part, Fray delivered an unplanned rendition of Oasis ‘Live Forever’.