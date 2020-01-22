The Crown season three has been watched by more than 23 MILLION Netflix viewers

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Printed: 19:25 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:06 EST, 21 January 2020

Greater than 21 million Netflix customers began watching the third sequence of The Crown in its first month, the streaming service has stated.

This implies greater than 73 million households have streamed no less than a part of the big-budget royal drama because it first launched in November 2016.

Whereas Netflix doesn’t launch viewing figures for all its content material, The Crown is regarded as certainly one of its hottest reveals.

Well-liked: Greater than 21 million Netflix customers began watching the third sequence of The Crown in its first month, the streaming service has stated

The one different present it has ever launched total viewing figures for was jail drama Orange Is The New Black, which was watched by round 105 million individuals over six sequence.

The third sequence of The Crown, which launched on November 17, noticed Olivia Colman take over the function of the Queen from Claire Foy.

In the meantime Helena Bonham Carter changed Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies took over the a part of the Duke Of Edinburgh from Matt Smith.

Success: This implies greater than 73 million households have streamed no less than a part of the big-budget royal drama because it first launched in November 2016

The solid was not too long ago named finest ensemble in a drama sequence on the Display screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, whereas Colman received the most effective actress in a drama prize on the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Foy additionally bagged a Golden Globe and SAG for her flip because the monarch, in addition to an Emmy, whereas Kirby received a TV Bafta for her flip because the Queen’s sister in 2018.

Ted Sarandos, chief content material officer at Netflix, stated: ’73 million households around the globe have made The Crown a part of the worldwide cultural zeitgeist.

Nicely obtained: Whereas Netflix doesn’t launch viewing figures for all its content material, The Crown is regarded as certainly one of its hottest reveals

‘Due to creator and author Peter Morgan and an exceptional solid and crew, the present’s recognition grows with every new season and, because the current SAG and Golden Globe Awards display, its high quality stays unsurpassed.’

The third sequence of the present adopted occasions together with the Aberfan mining catastrophe, the moon touchdown, the romance between Prince Charles and Camilla Shand and the investiture of Charles because the Prince of Wales.

The fourth sequence of the present is presently in manufacturing at Elstree Studios and places throughout the UK and can see the introduction of Diana, Princess of Wales, performed by Emma Corrin.