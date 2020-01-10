The Crown’s Victoria Hamilton says Harvey Weinstein ‘looked her up and down’ before first nude scene

By Hayley Richardson For Mailonline

Actress Victoria Hamilton has revealed she had a brush with Harvey Weinstein when he visited her in her trailer proper earlier than she filmed her first ever nude scene – and stated it was a godsend he did not fancy her.

The London-born star, who performed the Queen Mom in sequence one and two of The Crown, was 28 when she was solid within the function of Maria Bertram within the 1999 movie adaptation of Mansfield Park.

Now 48, Victoria described how the disgraced film mogul, who produced the flick, knocked on the door of her trailer and ‘appeared her up and down’.

She stated she was about to do a nude scene for the primary time and was ‘completely terrified’ – downing half a bottle of wine for Dutch braveness whereas she had her make-up performed.

‘There was an infinite knock on the door and this large man was all of the sudden in my tiny trailer, towering above me,’ she advised the Telegraph.

‘He appeared me up and down in my gown and stated: “D’you know what? We spent hours in rooms with people saying this part has to go to a beautiful actress. And I was the one who kept saying, “No, no, give it to the humorous child…”

‘I am certain he thought it was a praise – and earlier than I went on to do my first ever clothes-off scene – and I used to be like, “Wow. OK!” However now I believe thank God he did not fancy me or who is aware of what may have occurred.’

Victoria dismissed a latest hearsay that she’s anticipating a 3rd youngster. She is already mom to 2 sons, Tam, 10, and Hal, eight, with fellow actor Mark Bazeley.

Whereas taking part in the Queen Mom alongside Claire Foy because the Queen, she revealed she needed to put on a bosom constructed into the abdomen of her clothes.

‘I had my boobs, and the Queen Mum’s boobs hanging decrease down,’ she advised the publication. ‘It was very a lot a four-boob function.’

Victoria is ready to star in Cobra, a brand new six-part apocalyptic thriller for Sky, taking part in the function of Anna Marshall, a authorities chief of employees to Robert Carlyle’s prime minister.

She advised how her character ‘extremely’ has a intercourse life, one thing she identified was uncommon 10 years in the past for an on-screen lady over 40 as a result of they weren’t thought-about ‘engaging sufficient to be sexually lively’.

The actress stated the #MeToo motion, in addition to Scandi noir, has helped modified this outdated notion.

Victoria beforehand claimed viewers are turning off from dramas that function ‘pretend’ intercourse scenes and cosmetically-enhanced girls.

Final 12 months she stated there’s by no means been a greater time to be a feminine actor over the age of 40, with higher roles on provide for the primary time.

She advised the Guardian that folks now need to see ‘actual our bodies and actual individuals’, and credited hard-hitting dramas resembling The Killing.

Cobra airs on Sky One on January 17 at 9pm.