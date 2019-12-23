The cutest creatures in The Rise of Skywalker

When C-3PO reveals that he cannot relay the coordinates the Resistance desperately wants as a consequence of an unlucky programming rule that forbids him from translating Sith, there’s just one factor to do — take him to a droidsmith who will hack into his mind and extract the knowledge they want. Poe says he is aware of somebody on the planet Kijimi who might be able to get the job accomplished, who seems to be the diminutive Anzellan Babu Frik. With fingers which can be proportionally big in comparison with his Smurf-sized physique, Babu pokes round in C-3PO’s wiring and efficiently manages to retrieve the coordinates, though he wipes the protocol droid’s reminiscence within the course of.

Later, when the Closing Order destroys Kijimi as an illustration of their energy, Poe assumes meaning all of the folks he knew on the planet have been killed, together with Babu Frik. However in a pleasant shock in the course of the closing battle, we study that Babu should have escaped Kijimi in some unspecified time in the future with Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell), who we would beforehand assumed was caught on the floor after giving her ticket offworld to Poe. We do not know when or how Zorii left Kijimi, or why she took Babu along with her, however none of that mattered when he popped up excitedly beside her within the cockpit of her ship. The Skywalker saga could also be over, however we’re crossing our fingers that this is not the final we have seen of Babu, and that we’ll get to listen to his raspy little voice ship extra gems of endearing dialogue in future movies.