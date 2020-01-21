The Denver Post is seeking columnists for its opinion pages

The Denver Submit is in search of no less than two columnists to jot down for our opinion pages on a contract foundation. We’re in search of writers with robust voices, robust opinions and the power to fulfill a weekly or every-other-week deadline. Candidates ought to be capable to determine subjects which are of curiosity to Colorado readers and deal with the subject in a considerate and fascinating method.

Our columnists write on a wide range of topics together with in style tradition; regulation and order; Colorado politics and coverage; schooling; transportation; and nationwide politics and coverage. We ask that almost all of our columnists’ submissions be centered on Colorado points and subjects. Writers will write conventional columns of about 750 phrases, but additionally sometimes will coordinate with their editor to jot down longer columns with extra in-depth reporting and analysis for the quilt of our Sunday Perspective sections.

The Denver Submit values having all kinds of voices on our pages, and we’re in search of each conservative and liberal writers. We don’t have any sort of political litmus take a look at for our columnists — which means they maintain and specific all kinds of opinions — on a weekly foundation.

To use, ship a canopy letter, resume, writing examples and 5 column concepts to [email protected]

To ship a letter to the editor submit on-line or try our tips for the right way to submit by e-mail or mail.