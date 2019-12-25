The Denver Post’s best long reads of 2019 that are worth your time

Whereas these tales could not have been the most-read of the yr, these are the tales that our journalists spend months reporting that you just gained’t discover wherever else. Listed here are The Denver Submit’s finest lengthy reads which might be value your time:

Joe Amon, The Denver Submit Natalie Allen, new District four board member, outdoors her residence within the Thompson River Ranch neighborhood in Johnstown, Colorado on Oct. 15, 2019.

METRO DISTRICTS: DEBT & DEMOCRACY

After months of reporting, investigative reporter David Migoya explains how Colorado’s particular districts have created an unlimited quantity of debt, then put the accountability for cost onto owners who typically don’t know they’ll be paying off builders via rising property taxes for ever and ever.

Hundreds stay in Colorado’s greater than 1,800 metro districts, however few know the main points of how new developments are creating debt, holding elections and burdening future owners.

Colorado metro districts and builders create billions in debt, leaving owners with hovering tax payments

There’s little transparency for metro district charges which might be supposed to profit the neighborhood

Bruce Rau is likely one of the most elected males in Colorado however doesn’t stay in any of the metro districts he represents

Metro district debt is set lengthy earlier than residents transfer in, however some try to take again management

When the undertaking launched, we requested on your questions on Colorado’s metro districts. Then, Migoya answered the most typical ones we obtained to assist our readers higher perceive this subject. Learn extra from this investigation right here.

Hyoung Chang, The Denver Submit Develop tech Auxerre Adore waters hashish crops within the vegetative chamber at MedPharm Analysis warehouse in Denver.

STATE OF MARIJUANA

In January 2019, Colorado marked its fifth anniversary of legalized leisure marijuana. Reporters David Migoya, Jon Murray and Anna Staver tracked how and the place the tax cash from marijuana gross sales was used on this three-part collection.

Half 1: “Where’s all that marijuana money?” Colorado’s pot assist colleges, however possibly not as a lot as you suppose

“Where’s all that marijuana money?” Colorado’s pot assist colleges, however possibly not as a lot as you suppose Half 2: Colorado communities pocket massive bucks from authorized marijuana, however threats loom for some

Colorado communities pocket massive bucks from authorized marijuana, however threats loom for some Half three: Nearly half of Colorado’s marijuana cash can go wherever lawmakers want

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit Colorado state Sen. Brittany Pettersen, representing District 22 in Jefferson County, her husband Ian Silverii and their canine Ollie are photographed at their residence in Lakewood on Aug. 12, 2019. Pettersen is 4 months pregnant with the couple’s first baby. Pettersen can be Colorado’s first state lawmaker to offer beginning throughout a legislative session.

Payments and a child: Colorado Sen. Brittany Pettersen is breaking new floor

On the finish of the 2019 legislative session, Sen. Brittany Pettersen realized she was pregnant. With a due date on the finish of January, Petersen is about to be the primary Colorado state senator to offer beginning in workplace and the primary state lawmaker to take action throughout a legislative session.

“I think this goes in the bad planning column,” Pettersen joked.

However joking apart, her absence from the Senate chamber in the course of the 2020 session — the inevitable results of rising variety at Colorado’s legislature — may have actual coverage implications. Right here’s a glance from reporter Anna Staver at what a child within the statehouse will imply for Colorado within the coming session.

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit Tony Sanchez wipes tears from his eyes as he talks about his wrestle with Alzheimer’s illness.

MOURNING THE LIVING

For months our well being reporter Jessica Seaman frolicked with the Sanchez household, who’ve a number of diagnoses of Alzheimer’s illness. She got down to uncover what it’s like for a mean household to grapple with this devastating illness. As a part of this undertaking, we hosted a panel occasion for our readers to listen to from docs concerning the complexities of this illness. Watch the recording of the occasion right here.

Half 1: Alzheimer’s illness creeps from one era to the subsequent on this Colorado household

Alzheimer’s illness creeps from one era to the subsequent on this Colorado household Half 2: As Alzheimer’s illness preys on a Colorado household, dad fights whereas mother accepts her destiny

As Alzheimer’s illness preys on a Colorado household, dad fights whereas mother accepts her destiny Half three: Greeley household wonders who’s subsequent as they watch Alzheimer’s illness wind via generations

Nina Robinson, Particular to the Denver Submit Leslie Hays stands in her mom’s residence in Princeton, Minnesota, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. In 1985 Hays turned considered one of Chogyam Trungpa’s a number of “spiritual wives” and Hays says Trungpa was emotionally abusive throughout their relationship. Their marriage started when Ms. Hays was 24 and Trungpa was 45. He died in 1987.

Shambhala, the Boulder-born Buddhist group, suppressed allegations of abuse, ex-members say

For months our former intern Jackson Barnett investigated the Shambhala Buddhist group. By way of dozens of interviews and reviewing lots of of paperwork, he discovered the Boulder-born mindfulness neighborhood for many years suppressed allegations of abuse — from baby molestation to clerical abuse — via inner processes that always did not ship justice for victims.

That suppression got here within the type of worshipful vows college students mentioned they had been advised to take care of to the very lecturers they alleged abused them; in specific and implicit instructions to not report abuse; and thru a cultish reverence that served to guard Shambhala’s king-like leaders, Barnett reported in July.

RELATED: What’s Shambhala? Worldwide The Tibetan Buddhist neighborhood has deep roots in Colorado

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Submit On this photograph, residence buildings north of downtown Denver are seen from the air on Sept. 25, 2018. Aerial help for photographs was supplied by LightHawk.

THE DENSIFICATION OF DENVER

Greater than a century in the past, Denver’s leaders — impressed by the Metropolis Lovely motion — constructed towards the best of a “city within a park.” However the final 20 years have seen immense change, as Denver’s inhabitants has exploded and builders cowl increasingly more of town’s remaining nature.

On this collection, our environmental reporter Bruce Finley took a have a look at how improvement has reduce on inexperienced area within the Mile Excessive Metropolis and what’s being achieved to revive parks to the metro space.

Half 1: As improvement eats away at Denver’s inexperienced area, the “city within a park” is changing into a concrete metropolis

As improvement eats away at Denver’s inexperienced area, the “city within a park” is changing into a concrete metropolis Half 2: “We need more open spaces”: Denver residents feeling stifled by metropolis’s constructing increase search room to roam

“We need more open spaces”: Denver residents feeling stifled by metropolis’s constructing increase search room to roam Half three: “We are left with the dregs”: Heron Pond’s poisonous brew spotlights obstacles in Denver’s push to regain inexperienced area

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit On this file , Archbishop Samuel Aquila speaks throughout a press convention to deal with sexual abuse within the Catholic church on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Investigator finds 43 Catholic monks in Colorado sexually abused at the very least 166 youngsters

All through 2019, a third-party investigator reviewed sexual abuse allegations inside Colorado’s Catholic Church. Legal justice reporter Elise Schmelzer adopted the investigation and its fallout. In October, the investigator launched the report discovering that 43 monks in Colorado had abused at the very least 166 youngsters. Former Colorado U.S. Legal professional Bob Troyer, blasted the dioceses for poor record-keeping, ineffective reporting programs and a tradition that suppressed allegations and created a hazard to youngsters, Schmelzer reported in October.

Who’re the 40 monks named within the report?

No less than 11 monks accused of sexually abusing youngsters in Colorado report are nonetheless alive. The place are they now?

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Submit A pipeline for oil and fuel operations sits aboveground close to Kersey on Sept. 26, 2019.

Thirty months after deadly Firestone blast, Colorado’s widening internet of underground pipelines nonetheless not totally mapped

In October, we printed a narrative about how Colorado leaders did not ship on their pledged complete public pipeline maps and higher inspections to detect leaks just like the one which precipitated the deadly Firestone blast 30 months earlier. Because of the issue of finding strains and a failure of presidency businesses to take cost, corporations thus far solely have been requested to supply partial information on a subset of present strains.

Federal authorities and trade officers contend pipelines are much less dangerous and dangerous than the alternate options of shifting oil and fuel in tanker vehicles on public roads or by prepare, Finley reported in October. But pipelines nonetheless fail, typically inflicting catastrophic hurt, and oil and fuel corporations are resisting stricter controls.

Hyoung Chang, The Denver Submit John Campbell is pictured at his residence outdoors Montrose on August 1, 2019.

Tons of of males say they had been sexually abused throughout their time within the Boy Scouts. Now they need justice.

In a large lawsuit involving almost 700 males, former Boy Scouts are coming ahead alleging they had been sexually abused whereas in this system. The lads plan to sue the group and are demanding that the Boy Scouts be held accountable for hiding abusers from the legal justice system and enabling them to maintain preying on younger males. Among the many victims are 16 Colorado males. Reporter Sam Tabachnik talked with a number of of them for this story.

Whereas a lot consideration has been paid to the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse scandal, the Boy Scouts’ historical past of abuse dedicated by troop leaders and scoutmasters is now coming into focus.

SHROUDED JUSTICE

Our Shrouded Justice investigation technically printed on the finish of 2018, however in 2019 we had a significant replace. The Colorado Supreme Court docket was tasked with taking up the difficulty of secreted court docket circumstances just like the 1000’s that we reported on when our investigation printed in July 2018.

Paradoxically, the dialogue and determination on how courts would deal with Colorado’s suppressed circumstances occurred in secret with none members of the general public current. As a substitute, any proposed rule can be printed and public enter invited, together with public testimony earlier than the complete Supreme Court docket at a later date. We’re nonetheless ready for a call or proposed change.

Wish to help extra tales like these? One of the best ways to help our native reporting is to subscribe to the Denver Submit.