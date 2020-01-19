The Duke of Wellington is advertising for a ‘100 per cent trustworthy’ steward

The ninth Duke of Wellington is promoting for a steward to take care of his household pile, Stratfield Saye Home in Hampshire. However Arthur Charles Wellesley, 74, doesn’t need any previous Tom, Dick or Harry.

No, you’ll want ‘leadership skills, an interest in works of art and their care, experience of housekeeping, good management skills, flexibility to respond to short notice requests, exceptional team spirit, discretion, to be 100 per cent trustworthy, have an eye for detail, accept only the highest standards and be prepared to go that extra yard.’

When an analogous place was beforehand marketed, it was said you will must ‘lead and handle the employees who keep and take care of the property, put together the home for public opening and personal excursions, put together the exhibition within the steady block and the reception centre and clear and care of artworks and different contents of the home.’

The previous advert stated that you will must ‘put together the home for all occasions, organize further employees when crucial for features on the home, liaise with gardeners relating to flowers in the home for public visits and features and be capable to drive and have a clear driving licence.’

Pay and advantages had been previously stated to incorporate a aggressive wage, lodging on the Property and different advantages.

It emerged in September that the ninth Duke of Wellington, whose forebear routed Napoleon on the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, had resigned from the Conservative Get together within the Home of Lords and can henceforth sit as a ‘non-affiliated’ peer.

The 74-year-old, who succeeded to the dukedom on his father’s dying in 2014, was elected to the Lords the next yr in a by-election, after the retirement of a Tory hereditary peer.

The one voters had been different Tory friends, who could now assume that the Duke ought to stand down, enabling one other by-election to be held.

However Wellington, who’s married to Antonia von Preussen — a great-granddaughter of Kaiser Wilhelm II, who led Germany into World Battle I — had appeared a possible defector for a while.

He was one in all 19 Tory friends who voted towards Theresa Might in Might final yr, forcing her to reopen talks with the EU if MPs rejected her proposed take care of Brussels.

Tory MP and ardent Brexiteer Ian Liddell-Grainger was so angered by the Duke’s anti-Brexit shenanigans that he challenged the him to a duel — with kippers.

In July, Wellington argued that ‘leaving without a deal is, at best, very high risk and, at worst, would have dire consequences’.

In contrast to his father, who was awarded the Army Cross in World Battle II and ultimately retired as a brigadier, the Duke eschewed the Armed Forces in favour of a enterprise profession, turning into a director of tobacco large Rothmans and chairman of Dunhill, in addition to deputy chairman of Vendome Luxurious Group.

Other than his British dukedom, he holds a variety of hereditary continental titles, initially conferred on ‘the Iron Duke’.

In Spain, he’s recognised because the Duke of Ciudad Rodrigo. It was on the household’s Spanish estates close to Illora, near Granada, that his youngest daughter, Girl Charlotte, married Colombian-American billionaire Alejandro Santo Domingo in 2016.