The ending of I See You explained

Whereas Alec has a little bit of a violent streak, his actions pale compared to Greg’s. How so? Properly, after Alec’s well-aimed espresso cup crashes onto Todd’s head, Mindy panics and determines she and Alec must evacuate the home. The one drawback? All of their belongings are saved within the basement, the place Jackie had left her injured boyfriend. So Mindy sneaks downstairs and tries to stay unseen. However as she’s creeping alongside, an sudden particular person seems and murders Todd. Surprisingly, Todd’s killer is none aside from Greg, who makes use of a baseball bat to handle his spouse’s lover as soon as and for all.

However issues are about to worsen … an entire lot worse. So Todd’s useless, and Greg and Jackie go away the home to cover the physique. It is round this time that Alec knocks Mindy out by shoving her down the steps. The whole lot is escalating, and Alec decides to stow Mindy’s unconscious physique within the trunk of Greg’s automobile. However earlier than he can hop into the driving force’s seat and make an escape, Greg returns, finds Connor certain within the bathtub, after which jumps in his automobile and drives off with out understanding about Mindy.

Upon waking up within the trunk, Mindy begins trying by way of a bag at the back of the automobile, and that is when she makes a horrific discovery. Inside, she finds the garments that Justin Whitter, the lacking little one from the start of the movie, was recognized to be sporting when he disappeared. On high of that, Mindy finds a set of inexperienced pocket knives, cementing Greg’s id because the little one predator from years in the past.