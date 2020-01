The ending of I See You explained

A standard theme all through the movie is Greg’s abuse of energy as a police officer, constantly utilizing his place and affect to kill with impunity. The primary occasion of this happens at first of the film after Greg is positioned in command of the police seek for Justin Whitter. Understanding that Greg is the abductor, it is simple to see how this enabled him to direct the investigation away from key proof.

One other instance surfaces after Jackie involves Greg asking for assist in coping with her lover’s corpse. After Jackie shares her suspicion of Connor, Greg says that in the event that they discuss to the police and paramedics about her suspicion, there can be no method for him to guard their son. After all, Greg does not say this to guard Connor, however as a substitute to defend himself. And later, when Greg kills Mindy, he phases her physique to make it seem like she was breaking into his home and attacking him. In doing so, Greg makes use of his information of how crimes are processed to make his murders seem like pure self-defense after the very fact.

Greg even tries to make use of his job as leverage when Alec is pointing the gun at him. He says that the arresting officers will see him as a punk who shot a cop in his own residence. Although this does not work out for Greg in the long run, his energy as an officer has allowed him to evade seize and assign blame to an harmless man for years.