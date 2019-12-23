The ending of The Witcher explained

Netflix’s The Witcher delivers on its promise of high-fantasy monster looking, but it surely’s not all the time straightforward to comply with. The present takes place throughout a number of timelines. It has three protagonists, none of whom are ever all collectively in the identical scene. It is simply as political as Recreation of Thrones, however there are much more warring factions to maintain monitor of and everybody’s title is unattainable to pronounce.
If you happen to made it to the top of the primary season — and if you have not, notice that this is stuffed with spoilers — and really feel just a little misplaced, it is not your fault. The Continent is a bizarre place, and making sense of all of it — particularly in the event you’ve by no means learn Andrzej Skaposki’s books or performed CD Projekt Pink’s Witcher video video games — is not any easy job. The Witcher units up many intriguing concepts for season two (which, fortunately, is already a go), which ought to be rather more streamlined, however you may want to know how season one ended to get probably the most out of it. Here is what you’ll want to know.
The Witcher timeline, defined
You most likely picked up on this already, however The Witcher is unfold throughout three separate timelines, and you’ll want to know what occurred when with a purpose to perceive the story. The present begins dropping hints about its unconventional construction as early because the second episode, and makes the timeline cut up fairly clear in episode 4, but it surely’s nonetheless not fairly clear how a lot time is passing between episodes (it does not assist that no one aside from Ciri — not even the common human characters — appear to age a lot).
Yennefer’s time on the magic academy in Aretuza and her 30-year stint within the court docket of Aedirn occur at the beginning else. When Queen Kalis and her child die and Yennefer decides to go unbiased, Geralt catches up along with her. By episode 5, they’re on the identical timeline.
Geralt’s story comes subsequent and lasts for over a decade. Geralt is an skilled witcher by the point he rolls into Blaviken, and his subsequent few adventures appear to happen a couple of months aside — his fame grows quick, however not that quick. Geralt first visits Cintra in episode 4. When he returns in episode seven, 12 years have handed, that means episodes 5 and 6 are doubtless years aside.
Ciri’s story solely lasts for a few week, and begins 12 years after Geralt’s first go to to Cintra. By episode seven, Geralt and Yennefer’s tales are solely a few week behind Ciri’s. By the finale, every little thing is going on on the similar time.
Lastly, everybody collectively — nearly
Although “Much More,” the ultimate episode of The Witcher‘s first season, is going on in a single more-or-less united timeline, our characters do not cross paths till the very finish. Ciri spends the majority of the episode with a kindly commoner who discovered the princess handed out within the area, and needs to undertake Ciri as her daughter.
In the meantime, Geralt begins the episode in the identical refugee camp that Ciri visited in episode two, the place a neighborhood service provider is clearing out useless our bodies. Geralt defends the service provider from some zombie-like monsters, however is wounded within the course of. The service provider — who occurs to be the commoner’s spouse — places Geralt on his cart and begins towing him to security whereas the Witcher succumbs to a flurry of visions.
Yennefer, whose journey takes up many of the episode, makes a stand with 22 different mages at Sodden, the place they struggle to defend the north from the Niflgaardian military. It is a brutal, bloody battle with many casualties on either side. Within the aftermath, Tissaia magically calls out for Yennefer. Ciri hears her and heads to the woods, the place she meets Geralt for the primary time. She asks the witcher who Yennefer is, however earlier than he can reply the credit roll.
Nilfgaard rises
Why, precisely, did Nilfgaard invade the north, raze Cintra, and switch Sodden right into a bloodbath? It is after extra than simply Ciri. If you happen to monitor Nilfgaard’s historical past over The Witcher‘s three timelines, you may truly see the story of a humiliated nation that rises from the ashes with a purpose to restore its misplaced glory, albeit in probably the most violent means doable.
Early on, earlier than Yennefer’s ascension, Nilfgaard is a joke. Its king, Fergus, wastes the dominion’s cash on ladies and different frivolous pursuits. The Brotherhood of Sorcerers hope court docket mage may help deliver Fergus underneath management. As an alternative, someday round Geralt’s story in episode three, somebody referred to as the Usurper organizes a revolt, overthrown Fergus, and takes the crown.
The Usurper’s reign does not deliver a lot honor to Nilfgaard. When a Nilfgaardian lord asks to marry princess Parvetta in episode 4, Queen Calanthe makes enjoyable of him and dismisses him out-of-hand. 12 years later, Nilfgaard will get its revenge. Someday between episodes 4 and 7, Geralt time, Fergus’ son Emhyr reclaims the Nilfgaardian throne and sends his military out to beat the north. That is when Cintra burns, and the way Sodden turns into the positioning of the mages’ final stand.
A story of two mages
Fourteen of the 22 mages at Sodden lose their lives, thanks largely to a sorceress named Fringilla. Whereas Fringilla does not play an enormous half within the present till the ultimate episode, she’s instrumental to the ultimate battle — and her rise is all Yennefer’s fault.
Years earlier than the Usurper takes energy, the Brotherhood of Sorcerers wish to ship Yennefer to Nilfgaard to function the court docket mage. They assume that Yennefer’s robust character will assist deliver reckless King Fergus underneath management, and understand that sending Yennefer to her dwelling kingdom of Aedirn could be a political catastrophe. Cintra, a rustic that has hates mages and elves, is Aedirn’s major buying and selling associate. Assigning Yennefer, as a mage with elvish ancestry, to Aedirn could be seen as a serious affront by Cintran authorities.
So, the Brotherhood decides to ship Yennefer to Nilfgaard and Fringilla to Aedirn. Nonetheless, Yennefer intervenes. After her Ascension, Yennefer makes use of her newfound magnificence to get in good with Aedirn’s king, and finally ends up taking Fringilla’s place.
Fringilla goes to Nilfgaard as an alternative. Over 30 years later, she’s nonetheless there. In reality, as an alternative of stopping Emhyr’s conquest, Fringilla takes his facet. That is why she’s on the entrance traces at Sodden: She’s been Nilfgaard’s ally for many years. If Yennefer had merely completed what the Brotherhood requested and gone to Nilfgaard in Fringilla’s place, not one of the deaths at Sodden would’ve occurred.
King Foltest to the rescue
Amazingly, the mages — those who reside, anyway — handle to carry Sodden till assist arrives from one of many northern kingdoms. You realize that king who arrives, driving a white horse with a military behind him? That is King Foltest of Temeria, and if that title sounds acquainted, it ought to. You’ve got met him earlier than.
It is arduous to make out who Foltest is in “Much More” — he is solely onscreen for a second — however that is the identical king Geralt met in “Betrayer Moon.” Y’know, the man who slept together with his sister, who then died and gave beginning to the striga that Geralt needed to struggle? Yeah, that is him.
Foltest reveals up because of Triss Merigold, the mage assigned to his court docket, who appears to die on the battle of Sodden (though if the present follows the books, it is just a little extra sophisticated than that). The king nonetheless owes Triss for serving to Geralt save his daughter. It is simply too unhealthy that he took his candy time getting there.
Is Yennefer useless?
“Much More” ends on a few cliffhangers. Ciri and Geralt meet for the primary time and, extra importantly, Yennefer appears to have disappeared. After unleashing some main magic on the Nilfgaardian military, Yennefer roughly vanishes. The final we hear of her, Tissaia is worriedly calling out her title.
Provided that “Much More” clearly establishes that utilizing highly effective magic can kill an individual, it is trigger for alarm. Throw in Borch Three Jackdaws’ warning in episode six that Geralt will lose Yennefer irrespective of how arduous he tries to maintain her, and issues do not look good for our favourite sorceress.
Don’t be concerned an excessive amount of. Yennefer is a serious participant in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, and except the present is planning to deviate fairly radically from its supply materials (which, given how trustworthy the present has been thus far, could be fairly shocking) the sorceress ought to pop up in season two. It’d take a short time — a seek for Yennefer looks like an excellent plot to kick off the following journey — however we’re nearly sure she’ll be there.
The mysterious healer
Let’s discuss Geralt’s visions. Whereas Yennefer is defending the north from Nilfgaard’s advance, Geralt spends many of the season finale laying behind a hay cart, struggling poison-induced flashbacks to his previous.
The most important revelation to return out of these visions is that Visenna, is likely one of the mages combating at Sodden, raised Geralt when he was a small boy. In reality, whereas the present does not make it fully clear, Witcher lore dictates that Visenna is Geralt’s organic mom. Apparently, each sorceress turns into infertile via use of magic — bear in mind, Yennefer was forcibly sterilized as a part of her Ascension — and it is not clear if Visenna even attended the varsity at Aretuza.
Visenna did not maintain Geralt for lengthy, although. When he was nonetheless younger, she deserted him at Kaer Morhen, the place Witchers reside and are skilled. In “Much More,” Geralt comes face-to-face together with his mom for the primary time in many years because of some magic, however does not have a lot time to ask her why she left. Visenna heals Geralt’s wounds and departs, leaving Geralt to cope with his future on his personal.
Introducing Vesemir
The opposite main determine launched in Geralt’s visions is Vesemir. After Visenna disappears, it is Vesemir who involves lil’ Geralt’s assist, and Geralt utters his title a couple of occasions throughout his poison-induced delirium.
The Witcher does not clarify who Vesemir is, however followers of the franchise know him fairly effectively. Like Geralt, Vesemir is a witcher. He lives on the witcher stronghold, Kaer Morhen, and is likely one of the oldest and most revered members of the fraternity. Because of a previous journey gone awry, Vesemir hardly ever leaves Kaer Morhen. Nonetheless, he is among the finest instructors the witchers have — he is the explanation why Geralt is so good with a sword — and he capabilities as a de facto father determine to Geralt.
Not less than, that is the case within the books. The Witcher will most likely make a couple of modifications to the story, however the season finale has already put the fundamental items in place. Count on Vesemir to pop up throughout season two.
Household issues
In the end, the primary season of The Witcher is about three individuals looking for a household. Not simply any household, although. The proper household. We do not realize it till the finale, however the Geralt we meet at first of the present was deserted by his mom. Yennefer is bought off by her foster mother and father and disadvantaged of the flexibility to have kids. Ciri’s household is killed within the very first episode.
Every one in all these characters has the chance to discover a new household over the course of the season, and every one rejects it. Yennefer tradies a cushty life with Istredd for extra energy. Ciri might’ve settled down with the dryads in Brokilon or the type household within the woods, however one thing retains her transferring ahead. Geralt sides towards Renfri and finally drives Jaskier away (though we’ve got a sense the irascible bard shall be again finally).
As an alternative, our three heroes discover consolation in one another. Whether or not Yennefer desires to confess it or not, she and Geralt have a deep, significant connection. Geralt and Ciri, linked by future, lastly meet. Within the books, the trio kind a makeshift nuclear household, with Geralt enjoying dad and Ciri serving because the youngster Yennefer cannot technically have. The present is not there fairly but, however in the event you’re paying consideration, it is very clear the place it is going.
What comes subsequent
By the top of “Much More,” The Witcher has blown via the primary ebook within the collection, The Final Want, and coated a lot of the fabric within the second, Sword of Future. These are each quick story collections, which explains The Witcher‘s monster-of-the-week format.
Blood of Elves, the following ebook, appears prefer it’ll be the premise of season two (Sword of Future ends when Geralt and Ciri meet). In contrast to the earlier books, Blood of Elves is a correct novel. It kicks off what’s referred to as the “Witcher Saga,” a five-book collection specializing in Geralt, Ciri, Yennifer, and their struggles towards Nilfgaard. The Witcher‘s first season was largely backstory. With the items in place, the present is able to transfer on to Blood of Elves and past.
After all, technically, the ultimate Witcher ebook revealed, Season of Storms, takes place throughout Geralt’s early adventures, earlier than he and Ciri formally crossed paths. Whereas Season of Storms is not a brief story assortment, it’s pretty episodic, and components of it may very well be tailored into some standalone adventures for Geralt and the gang. Given the present’s trajectory, although, we’ll most likely transfer straight on to the saga. Buckle up, people. The Witcher is simply getting began.
