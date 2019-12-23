The ending of The Witcher explained

You most likely picked up on this already, however The Witcher is unfold throughout three separate timelines, and you’ll want to know what occurred when with a purpose to perceive the story. The present begins dropping hints about its unconventional construction as early because the second episode, and makes the timeline cut up fairly clear in episode 4, but it surely’s nonetheless not fairly clear how a lot time is passing between episodes (it does not assist that no one aside from Ciri — not even the common human characters — appear to age a lot).

Yennefer’s time on the magic academy in Aretuza and her 30-year stint within the court docket of Aedirn occur at the beginning else. When Queen Kalis and her child die and Yennefer decides to go unbiased, Geralt catches up along with her. By episode 5, they’re on the identical timeline.

Geralt’s story comes subsequent and lasts for over a decade. Geralt is an skilled witcher by the point he rolls into Blaviken, and his subsequent few adventures appear to happen a couple of months aside — his fame grows quick, however not that quick. Geralt first visits Cintra in episode 4. When he returns in episode seven, 12 years have handed, that means episodes 5 and 6 are doubtless years aside.

Ciri’s story solely lasts for a few week, and begins 12 years after Geralt’s first go to to Cintra. By episode seven, Geralt and Yennefer’s tales are solely a few week behind Ciri’s. By the finale, every little thing is going on on the similar time.