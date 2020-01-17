The entire Avatar: The Last Airbender timeline explained

Avatar: The Final Airbender and its sequel, Avatar: The Legend of Korra, wove a wealthy tapestry of story over the course of their mixed seven seasons. Its fantasy world, by which choose people can management, or “bend” the weather of water, earth, hearth, and air, brushed tantalizingly near our personal whereas remaining altogether magical. Struggle raged, cultures clashed, and youngsters fell in love with the improper individuals — or the appropriate ones on the improper time. Avatar’s feats of bending would possibly have been all the time wondrous to behold, however they served the story and its characters above all, making a world that all the time felt shut sufficient to the touch, but vastly distant sufficient to dazzle.

As is the case with any intricately constructed fantasy world, Avatar‘s has a protracted, tangled historical past. Occasions which might be actually hundreds of years prior to now got here to bear upon Korra in her fashionable age of vehicles and skyscrapers, whereas Aang was inheritor to conflicts that had simmered many years earlier than his start. Add in issues like hybrid animals, metallic, lightning, and blood bending, and an oddly unstoppable cabbage service provider, and protecting the timeline straight could be overwhelming. Permit us to help in your Avatar appreciation with this account of the Avatar world’s historical past, from the legacy of the Lion Turtles to the meeting traces of Future Industries.