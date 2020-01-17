The entire Avatar: The Last Airbender timeline explained

Avatar: The Final Airbender and its sequel, Avatar: The Legend of Korra, wove a wealthy tapestry of story over the course of their mixed seven seasons. Its fantasy world, by which choose people can management, or “bend” the weather of water, earth, hearth, and air, brushed tantalizingly near our personal whereas remaining altogether magical. Struggle raged, cultures clashed, and youngsters fell in love with the improper individuals — or the appropriate ones on the improper time. Avatar’s feats of bending would possibly have been all the time wondrous to behold, however they served the story and its characters above all, making a world that all the time felt shut sufficient to the touch, but vastly distant sufficient to dazzle.
As is the case with any intricately constructed fantasy world, Avatar‘s has a protracted, tangled historical past. Occasions which might be actually hundreds of years prior to now got here to bear upon Korra in her fashionable age of vehicles and skyscrapers, whereas Aang was inheritor to conflicts that had simmered many years earlier than his start. Add in issues like hybrid animals, metallic, lightning, and blood bending, and an oddly unstoppable cabbage service provider, and protecting the timeline straight could be overwhelming. Permit us to help in your Avatar appreciation with this account of the Avatar world’s historical past, from the legacy of the Lion Turtles to the meeting traces of Future Industries.
10,000 years BA (earlier than Aang’s start): The Avatar cycle begins
Roughly 10,000 years earlier than the beginning of Avatar: The Final Airbender, the world was a misty wonderland of spirits, people, and the Lion Turtles, the final of whom have been tasked with defending humanity. It was on their mammoth shells that people huddled collectively, venturing into the spirit wilds past solely when needed. To guard them on these occasional journeys, the Lion Turtles granted people the ability of bending all through their time within the wilds. The system was damaged, nonetheless, when a human named Wan used firebending for egocentric ends, and was banished to the wilds in punishment.
His exile turned a journey by which he encountered Raava, the primordial spirit of sunshine and peace, and Vaatu, the spirit of darkness and chaos. Wan, tricked into liberating Vaatu, merged with Raava in an effort to undo his mistake and hold Vaatu from flooding the world with malice. They succeeded, and their bond was made everlasting, making Wan the very first Avatar. Thus empowered, Wan sealed off the polar portals that linked the spirit and the human worlds. In so doing, Wan created the foundations for the world of Avatar as we all know it, and got down to safeguard its future.
1,000s of years BA: The 4 nations kind
1000’s of years handed between the period of Wan and that of Avatar: The Final Airbender’s heroes, by which the 4 nations as followers would come to know them coalesced into their acquainted shapes. The Water Tribe, initially concentrated within the North Pole, break up into two nations, with a splintered third settled within the Foggy Swamp. Centuries of tribal warfare, fortress-building, and subterranean exploration created the Earth Kingdom, united beneath a single monarch. The Solar Warriors, who would go on to show Aang and Zuko the Dancing Dragon kind, grew, declined, and eventually settled into the obscure existence glimpsed in “The Firebending Masters,” whereas the archipelago that will change into the Hearth Nation was introduced collectively in the course of the Unification Wars.
Within the midst of this upheaval, bending, as soon as attainable solely by means of the Lion Turtles, was rediscovered and refined. Firebenders realized by means of observing dragons, waterbenders by means of finding out the tidal pull of the moon, airbenders by means of their bonds with the sky bison, and earthbenders by means of the tunneling of badgermoles. Kinds, disciplines, and types have been created, explored, and superior, from lightning era to literal flight, within the case of the legendary Guru Laghima. Although a few years of this period are heavy with warfare and famine, so too are they bursting with exploration, journey, and spirituality.
300 years BA: The period of Avatar Kyoshi
300 years previous to the occasions of Avatar: The Final Airbender, Avatar Kyoshi rose to energy. Although she would change into a formidable enforcer of justice, she was born to an notorious pair of criminals who left her within the care of strangers who, upon studying of her dad and mom’ eventual dying, deserted her on the streets to starve. Years of deprivation, research, and battle ensued, molding Kyoshi into an Avatar as celebrated as she was feared.
Her most well-known exploits occurred later in her reign: the creation of Kyoshi Island and the founding of the Dai Li, the cultural authority of Ba Sing Se who, by the point Aang encountered them, acted as a brutal secret police pressure. The previous occasion, by which she bent the earth right down to its magma to separate off the tip of a peninsula and make it an island, was to maintain the village positioned there secure from Chin, a fearsome conqueror. The latter act was in response to a peasant rebellion, and would go on to be seen as considered one of Kyoshi’s best errors. She was a sophisticated determine, her legacy up for debate from all corners, however there isn’t a disputing the large impact she had upon our heroes, centuries after her dying.
100 years BA:The period of Avatar Roku
When Kyoshi’s lengthy life lastly got here to an in depth, the following Avatar was born: Roku, a noble son of the Hearth Nation. Rising up beside Sozin, his finest good friend and inheritor to the throne, his life was largely untroubled till he was revealed because the Avatar because the age of 16. Years of coaching ensued, throughout which Sozin turned Hearth Lord — and but the 2 remained as shut as brothers. They reunited, reconnected, and when the time got here from Roku to marry, it was Sozin who acted as finest man.
However Sozin’s ambitions had grown with each passing 12 months. He revealed his plans for world conquest to Roku, who was horrified, regardless of how benevolent Sozin claimed his intentions to be. The 2 break up, passing many years with out contact. When the volcano crowning Roku’s island residence erupted, Sozin did rush to his good friend’s assist — solely to let him die within the ashes, upon realizing that Roku’s dying would enable him to hold out his imaginative and prescient of globe-spanning rule. A whole bunch of miles away, a boy named Aang was born within the Southern Air Temple, heedless of the Hearth Lord’s intentions and the mess they’d make of his childhood.
12 years AA (after Aang’s start): the Avatar disappears
The years between Roku’s dying and Sozin’s destruction of the Air Nomads have been, from Aang’s perspective, peaceable ones. An keen pupil, he mastered airbending with enthusiasm and an progressive spirit, topping off his years of research with the invention of the air scooter. Raised by Monk Gyatso, residing in concord with the sky bison, enjoying video games together with his pals — these have been light days, delivered to a brutal finish when the temple’s elders, fearful of worldwide unrest, advised Aang of his Avatar future. Overwhelmed, Aang ran off alongside Appa, his bonded bison, solely to be thrown into the midst of a violent storm. Terrified, Aang went into the Avatar State, encasing himself and Appa inside a large iceberg.
Aang was, by all accounts, lacking. And so there was no Avatar to confront Hearth Lord Sozin when he harnessed the ability of the Nice Comet, later renamed Sozin’s Comet, to ship a devastating first strike within the Hundred Years Struggle: the genocide of the Air Nomads. Sozin, realizing they have been the nation to which the present Avatar had been born, destroyed them completely, an outrage that will spur the Earth Kingdom and the Water Tribes into motion in opposition to the Hearth Nation. But for all this slaughter, the prime goal remained at massive. Sozin would write, years later, of his failure to seize the Avatar, who he knew to be “hiding out there somewhere… the last airbender.”
12-112 years AA: The Hundred Yr Struggle
Aang proceeded to spend 100 years within the ice, leaving the world with out an Avatar in its time of best want. Hearth Lord Azulon succeeded Sozin, persevering with his marketing campaign of conquest with bloodthirsty zeal. The Southern Water Tribe was devastated throughout these years, topic to an assault that destroyed their central metropolis, kidnapped their waterbenders, and led to many years of violent raiding which might finally declare the lifetime of Kya, Katara and Sokka’s mom.
The Hearth Nation’s makes an attempt to destroy the Earth Kingdom went much less easily. Although huge swaths of the nation have been certainly decimated, subjugated, and put beneath Hearth Nation management, Ba Sing Se, the legendary capital metropolis, resisted seize. Normal Iroh, crown prince of the Hearth Nation, had acquired a imaginative and prescient in his youth that appeared to bode nicely: Himself, conquering Ba Sing Se finally. Empowered by this prophecy and on the apex of his legendary ability, he laid siege to town’s outermost wall with all of the would possibly of the Hearth Nation military behind him.
100 years AA: The Hearth Nation’s royal household splinters
Although the Earth Kingdom’s forces fought mightily, Ba Sing Se’s outermost wall was finally breached. This was hailed as an amazing victory — till Normal Iroh acquired phrase that his son had died in fight. Devastated, Iroh took inventory of his battered military, their flagging morale, and his personal demoralization. After 600 days, the siege was delivered to an finish, the Hearth Nation withdrew, and Ba Sing Se was left unconquered.
Ozai, Iroh’s youthful brother, sensed a possibility to advance his personal place amidst this tragedy. As Iroh was returning to the Hearth Nation in shame and missing an inheritor, he steered that their father, Hearth Lord Azulon, set up him because the inheritor to the throne. Azulon was outraged, and commanded Ozai to homicide his firstborn son, Zuko, in penance. Ursa, Zuko’s mom and Ozai’s spouse,conspired along with her husband in a determined try to avoid wasting her son, concocting a poison which killed Azulon in his sleep. Ozai was topped Hearth Lord, however Ursa was banished — leaving Zuko with out a protector. In a couple of quick years, Hearth Lord Ozai would punish his son for talking out of flip in his struggle room by going through him in a public duel, completely scarring his face, and sending him on what he believed to be a fruitless seek for the Avatar alongside his uncle Iroh. Ozai’s energy was cemented, and all who threatened his rule expunged.
112 years AA: The Avatar returns
When Aang was lastly woken from his century-long slumber, it wasn’t by the Hearth Nation forces so desirous to ferret him out of hiding, however by Katara, a lady out working towards the waterbending her mom had died to guard from the Hearth Nation’s clutches. Aang emerged onto a world completely not like the one he had left, but nonetheless he discovered himself as weighed down by duty — if something, extra so. When Katara confirmed him a captured Hearth Nation ship, introduced down many years in the past by waterbenders who could be kidnapped in retaliation, Aang reeled in confusion: Hadn’t he solely been within the ice for every week? A month, at most, if he actually needed to stretch it? Katara, incredulous, deduced that Aang had been successfully lifeless to the world for 100 years. The 4 nations have been in turmoil, and his absence was, partially, at fault.
And so started Avatar: The Final Airbender. Aang would go on to be taught of his individuals’s obliteration, the dominance of the Hearth Nation, and the lengthy, merciless attain of the struggle into even probably the most distant locations. Alliances would shift, battles have been fought, and spirits have been negotiated with. Some individuals, like Jet, turned casualties, whereas others, like Toph, emerged from the crucible of struggle as benders of unparalleled ability. Aang, because the Avatar, led all of them, the duty of his position finally assumed.
113 years AA: The Hundred Yr Struggle ends
Just one 12 months handed between Aang’s emergence from the iceberg and the tip of the Hundred Yr Struggle — however oh, what a 12 months it was. In its 365 days, the occasions of Avatar: The Final Airbender unfolded, from the siege of the Northern Water Tribe to the ultimate battle of Wulong Forest. On the finish of all of it, Hearth Lord Ozai was defeated, his bending taken away in an unprecedented use of the Avatar’s connection to the origin of all bending. In assembly a Lion Turtle who revealed the secrets and techniques of energybending, Aang hearkened again to the period of Raava, tens of hundreds of years prior to now, to avoid wasting his fashionable world. His 100-year absence might need thrown the world farther out of steadiness than it had ever been earlier than — however in his victory over Ozai, he restored it in legendary type.
Thus deposed, Hearth Lord Ozai was succeeded by Hearth Lord Zuko. Zuko’s ascension was dangerous, predicated on his price as a newcomer and “idealist,” as his uncle referred to him — not a advantage the Hearth Nation was then holding in excessive regard, and a dramatic departure from the final 4 Hearth Lords. However the throne was his, and so started a brand new age of restore, reconciliation, and above all issues, peace.
113-130 years AA: The postwar world takes form
As our heroes entered maturity, so too did they enter the world of diplomacy. The Struggle was received, however its aftermath would should be reckoned with for many years to return — and more often than not, in ways in which had nothing to do with who may finest who in a bending battle.
This period is basically chronicled within the Avatar comics, which occur over the course of the handful of years instantly following the TV collection’ finish. In these, we see the origins of Republic Metropolis, the multicultural metropolis that will change into residence to Avatar Korra, because the Hearth Nation colony of Yu Dao, by which Hearth Nation colonists and Earth Kingdom natives had change into so intertwined as to be inseparable. Ursa, Zuko and Azula’s mom, was additionally found and returned to her household — alongside Kiyi, her youngest baby by her second husband. Zuko’s reign was disturbed by the actions of the New Ozai Society, a shadowy group that sought Ozai’s restoration and Zuko’s homicide. Even the Southern Water Tribe, lengthy left behind within the march of progress, grew past its humble borders right into a thriving metropolis. These many years have been stuffed with trial and tribulation, however so too have been they the years by which Aang and Katara married and began their household, Toph established metalbending as a self-discipline, and the United Republic of Nations was formally created.
143 years AA: Yakone terrorizes Republic Metropolis
Roughly 40 years earlier than the occasions of The Legend of Korra, Republic Metropolis fell prey to Yakone, a waterbending crime lord. A canny, calculating man, Yakone wasn’t only a top-tier waterbender, nor even only a bloodbender: Yakone was a bloodbender who may use that terrifying ability throughout any moon section, at any time of day, with out transferring his personal physique. Basically, he was in a position to management anybody, at any time, with out revealing himself because the puppeteer pulling the strings. Years glided by by which he evaded seize and punishment, expanded his legal empire, and honed his bending to an ever-sharper level. Ultimately, nonetheless, the regulation caught as much as his methods, and Aang was pressured to take away his bending as he’d as soon as completed to Hearth Lord Ozai.
However Yakone’s community was not erased alongside together with his bending, and he was quickly damaged out of jail and spirited away to the North Pole. There, he underwent intensive cosmetic surgery to assemble a brand new face, married, and had two sons, Noatak and Tarrlok. Yakone educated the boys as bloodbenders, however Noatak, fed up with being handled as a “tool of [his father’s] revenge,” ran off into the polar darkness. Yakone’s desires of taking Republic Metropolis again by means of his youngsters died that day, and shortly sufficient, so did he. But his affect lingered in Tarrlok, who would change into a Republic Metropolis councilman, and Noatak, who would re-emerge because the fiendish Amon.
183 years AA: Avatar Korra emerges
The many years following Yakone’s exile have been comparatively quiet. When Aang died on the age of 66, that modified: the Order of the White Lotus have been despatched to go looking the Water Tribes for the following Avatar, Aang and Katara’s daughter Kya returned to the South Pole to help her mom, and Tenzin, all of the sudden the chief of the Air Nomads and the one residing airbender, stepped right into a management place not like some other. Korra, cognizant of her Avatar standing from a startlingly younger age, was discovered, put in in a coaching compound, and ready for her position because the bridge between worlds.
However because the occasions of The Legend of Korra’s first season revealed, that position had modified massively. The world was quickly industrializing, exposing a schism between benders and non-benders barely examined by Avatar: The Final Airbender. Amon seized this chance, main the Equalists, his motion to finish bending, to a frenzied peak of recognition centralized in Republic Metropolis. Although Korra, then fighting airbending, made quite a lot of missteps in dealing with Amon, her first main problem because the Avatar, she in the end stopped him and his followers alongside new pals Mako, Bolin, and Asami. The risk had handed, however Republic Metropolis was endlessly modified — and Korra, having briefly misplaced her bending to Amon, was as nicely.
184 years AA: Korra opens the spirit portals
The 12 months after Amon’s defeat was a really totally different one certainly. Whereas Amon and the Equalists offered Korra with an exterior downside to unravel, Unalaq, her uncle and chief of the Northern Water Tribe, represented an inside battle rooted in her personal reluctance to have interaction with the non secular. Unalaq, a schemer eager about seizing energy throughout the bodily and non secular planes, manipulated his niece into opening a polar portal to the Spirit World, sparking a civil struggle between the Water Tribes, and, in the end, undoing the work Avatar Wan accomplished hundreds of years prior to now.
This reached a disaster level when Unalaq was in a position to free Vaatu, spirit of darkness and chaos, from his imprisonment within the Tree of Time. He merged with the spirit, very like Avatar Wan did with Raava hundreds of years prior, and change into the world’s first and solely Darkish Avatar. An exciting battle ensued between the maliciously-empowered Unalaq and Korra, their spirits projected into Republic Metropolis’s bay as towering giants of sunshine. Although Korra vanquished the Darkish Avatar, Raava was torn from her, necessitating a reunion that did restore her Avatar spirit however severed her reference to the Avatars of the previous. Furthermore, Korra made the surprising resolution to maintain the spirit portals open. For the primary time in millennia, the spirit world and the mortal one have been linked, and the Avatar was now not the only real bridge between them.
185 years AA: The Pink Lotus strikes
With Vaatu defeated, Korra’s consideration turned as soon as once more to humanity and its many considerations. She’d identified that protecting the spirit portals open would change the world endlessly — however nobody may have understood how a lot. With the non secular and the mortal extra carefully linked than ever earlier than, non-benders discovered themselves all of the sudden in a position to bend air. Bumi, Aang and Katara’s solely baby, turned one of many present’s most outstanding examples, alongside Toph’s granddaughter Opal, a younger thief named Kai who would enter Korra’s orbit, and most fearsomely of all, a long-imprisoned radical named Zaheer. All of a sudden made an airbender, Zaheer escaped, reformed his anarchist cell, the Pink Lotus, and set his sights on slaying the Avatar.
His path to Korra was bloody and world-changing. Searching for to return the world to a extra chaotic and theoretically extra simply state, the Pink Lotus assassinated the Earth Queen, destroyed the Northern Air Temple, and poisoned Korra with mercury, searching for to kill her whereas within the Avatar State, thus destroying the Avatar cycle endlessly. Although the Pink Lotus have been defeated, the world, and notably the Earth Kingdom, have been in shambles — and Korra was extra deeply shaken by her expertise than something she’d ever undergone earlier than.
188 years AA: Kuvira leads the Earth Empire
Three years handed after Korra’s poisoning. Searching for to regain her confidence and ability, she returned residence to the Southern Water Tribe the place she labored with Katara, lived along with her household, and in any other case recuperated. However there was nonetheless one thing lacking — one thing she solely regained upon re-entering the world, coaching with an aged (but nonetheless cantankerous) Toph, and studying to face her fears of powerlessness head-on. She wanted her sense of self restored, and that will take years of bitter, needed work.
Kuvira, a metalbender of prodigious ability, had shaped a military whereas Korra was on the outs, and, after three years, she had a lot of the dissolute Earth Kingdom beneath her thumb. In her, Korra confronted a girl of ardour, stubbornness, and willpower — in essence, herself. The battle between the 2 was brutal, culminating within the explosion of a weapon that ran on spirit vitality. Korra bent the vitality itself, establishing a brand new spirit portal within the coronary heart of Republic Metropolis. The cosmopolitan coronary heart of probably the most fashionable metropolis round had been joined endlessly to the non secular airplane, and Korra’s closing act was to enter it, hand in hand with Asami, able to get pleasure from a well-deserved trip. Because the mud settled, one factor was clear: this story had actually been the legend of Korra, the Avatar who reshaped the world.
