The entire Witcher timeline explained

Netflix’s The Witcher is a number of enjoyable, nevertheless it is not at all times simple to comply with. You could not understand it at first, however the first season of the collection is break up into three separate timelines. Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri’s adventures all occur at completely different occasions — till, in fact, they do not.
This is not explicitly defined by the present, both, and plenty of informal viewers are getting misplaced. Between the varied Witcher monsters, the international customs, the political rivalries, and all the motion, this collection is already very busy. Making an attempt to piece collectively three completely different timelines on high of that’s simply an excessive amount of.
Nonetheless, The Witcher presents some clues as to its chronology for followers who’re paying shut consideration. With work, you’ll be able to piece roughly your entire timeline collectively. There are nonetheless some questions and ambiguities, however the total image works simply high-quality. Here is what you’ll want to know.
Geralt’s childhood
Confusingly, the earliest scenes in The Witcher do not really arrive till the season’s last episode. Whereas Yennefer is busy battling Niflgaard at Sodden, Geralt spends his time in “Much More” lounging on the again of a product owner’s cart, preventing off a supernatural an infection.
As Geralt fights for his life, he experiences visions from his childhood. By Geralt’s flashbacks, we meet his organic mom, Visenna, and watch as she abandons Geralt at Kaer Morhen, the place he meets his mentor Vesemir (talked about, however not seen onscreen) and begins his witcher coaching.
These visions happen a century earlier than the occasions of “Much More,” The Witcher‘s first season finale. In an interview, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed that Geralt is already 100 years previous within the first episode, “The End’s Beginning.” That implies that younger Geralt’s scenes should’ve occurred on the very starting of The Witcher timeline — earlier than Yennefer was even born — and kicked off the entire saga.
Yennefer goes to highschool
Of The Witcher‘s three essential timelines, Yennefer’s origin story comes first. Yennefer is not more than 20 years previous when Tissaia buys her from her father in episode two (in actual fact, she might be a lot youthful), and all of Yennefer’s early days — her struggles to turn into a proficient mage, her love affair with Istredd, and her brutal sacrifice — occur earlier than the remainder of the primary plot.
We do not know the way lengthy Yennefer spends at college, nevertheless it would not appear to be a lot. Hunchback Yennefer, who ought to age like a standard human, would not present many bodily adjustments throughout her research, though each her confidence and her skills develop in leaps and bounds.
Nevertheless, in keeping with Hissrich, Yennefer’s story in season one spans about 70 years. After ascending, Yennefer spends 30 years within the court docket at Aedirn, and one other 10 or so kicking round as an unbiased sorceress earlier than the Battle of Sodden. That leaves 30 years unaccounted for. Both Hissrich had her numbers incorrect (and, to be truthful, her assertion leaves fairly a little bit of wiggle room) or Yennefer trains at Aretuza for lots longer than it appears. Both approach, it is sort of irrelevant. All you’ll want to know is that these items occurs first.
Renfri, the stygian, and the striga
Geralt’s first three adventures happen subsequent. It isn’t clear precisely how lengthy it takes Geralt to turn into often called the Butcher of Blaviken or how lengthy it took Jaskier to make “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” a success. Nonetheless, information would not journey that quick on the Continent — it isn’t like they’ve cellphones or the web.
Provided that Geralt’s total story in season one is about 20 years lengthy, and that 12 move between Geralt’s two visits to Cintra, an eight-year interval between episode one and episode 4 is sensible.
We will additionally surmise that Geralt’s battle with the striga takes place about 30 years after Yennefer’s transformation. At Yennefer’s ascension ceremony, the place King Foltest of Temeria is could be seen pestering his sister Adda, the monarch is just round 10 years previous. When Geralt meets him, Foltest is in his 40s (Shaun Dooley, who performs Foltest, is 45), and Adda has been useless for years.
Geralt visits Cintra, Yennefer goes unbiased
Yennefer and Geralt’s tales in episode 4, “Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials,” appear to occur at across the similar time. Yennefer claims that she’s been at Aedirn for 3 many years earlier than the murderer’s assault convinces her to strike out on her personal. That is about how a lot time has handed for Foltest in Geralt’s timeline in episode three. Additional, Geralt’s popularity is firmly established by the point that he first enters Queen Calanthe’s court docket. At most, Yennefer and Geralt are just a few years aside.
At any charge, until you have been paying shut consideration, that is the primary episode that makes it clear that we’re following three separate timelines. In “Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials,” Eist is unsuccessfully courting the queen, Nilfgaard is a joke, and Ciri’s mom is newly pregnant. Within the first episode, although, Calanthe and Eist are married, Ciri is 12 years previous, and Nilfgaard is a mighty army pressure.
Everybody seems youthful than the final time we noticed them, too. Mousesack has much less gray in his beard, and each Eist and Calanthe are way more spry. Naturally, neither Geralt nor Yennefer age, due to magic (Jaskier, alternatively, merely appears to be very well-preserved).
Yennefer and Geralt meet, combat, fall in love, and combat some extra
It takes half a season, however two of The Witcher‘s timelines lastly come collectively. In “Bottled Appetites,” the star-crossed lovers Geralt and Yennefer meet for the very first time, courtesy of some Jaskier-fueled shenanigans, a djinn in a bottle, and Yennefer’s misguided try and have all of it.
Sufficient time passes between “Bottled Appetites” and “Rare Species” for Geralt and Yennefer to construct up fairly a little bit of historical past. Their bickering references quite a few encounters past the one we have already seen, they usually appear to have spent fairly a little bit of time collectively. Yennefer and Jaskier know one another fairly effectively at this level, too — they usually do not appear to get alongside.
Though Geralt and Yennefer half methods on the finish of “Rare Species,” their timelines coincide going ahead. They might not cross paths once more in season one, however from right here on out, they’re on the identical web page.
Cintra falls
Lastly, Ciri’s story begins — however, because the seventh episode, “Before a Fall,” reveals, there’s extra happening throughout Cintra’s collapse than the pilot lets on. Within the leadup to Nilfgaard’s assault, Yennefer joined the Brotherhood of Sorcerers as they debated whether or not or to not save the mage-averse kingdom, whereas Geralt went on to Cintra to attempt to rescue Ciri, who he is chargeable for.
In truth, Geralt was in Cintra when Calanthe rode into battle, Nilfgaardian forces breached the partitions, and Ciri fled the town. He even noticed Ciri simply earlier than Cintra fell, though he did not comprehend it — the lady was disguised as a commoner in an effort to play with the opposite youngsters. Sadly, Geralt missed out on a lot of the motion from the primary episode: Calanthe locked him in a Cintra dungeon to maintain him from working off with Ciri. That did not work out effectively for anybody.
At any charge, Ciri’s storyline in episode one and Geralt and Yennefer’s plots in episode seven occur on the similar time. We’re getting shut to at least one, unified timeline, however we’re not there fairly but.
Ciri’s adventures
Based on Hissrich, Ciri’s story in The Witcher‘s first season unfolds over the course of a few weeks. Ciri meets Dara shortly after escaping Cintra, and solely spends a little bit little bit of time within the refugee camp earlier than Nilfgaard assaults. A number of days later, she enters Brokilon Forest, the place she’s protected by Queen Eithne of the dryads. Good factor, too, as a result of the Nilfgaardian Cahir and the sorceress Fringilla are sizzling on Ciri’s tail.
After just a few nights in Brokilon, the doppler, disguised as Mousesack, arrives to “rescue” Ciri and Dara. Ciri discovers the deception and frees herself quickly afterwards. From there, Ciri fends for herself. She tries to pawn off her jewellery for money, stops some previous “friends” from attacking her, and is finally provided a house by a kindly lady with a home within the woods.
All of this unfolds within the time between Geralt’s second go to to Cintra in episode seven and his arrival on the former refugee camp in episode eight. It isn’t a number of time, however Ciri managers to cowl a number of floor.
The battle of Sodden and Ciri and Geralt’s first assembly
By the start of episode eight, “Much More,” all three timelines are in sync. Whereas Yennefer and her fellow sorcerers are preventing Nilfgaard at Sodden, Geralt is preventing for his life on the again of a product owner’s cart and Ciri is chilling in a cabin with the product owner’s spouse.
All of this occurs a couple of week after Ciri fled the refugee camp — when Geralt first meets the service provider, the person is cleansing up the our bodies the Nilfgaardian military left behind. It additionally takes a few days. The sorcerers do not head straight into battle, for instance. They arrive at Sodden and prep their defenses. The following battle begins at evening, takes the entire day, and ends simply earlier than daybreak.
In truth, it is the morning after the battle when Geralt and Ciri meet for the primary time, bringing everybody collectively — effectively, virtually. Yennefer disappears after utilizing a ton of magic to channel fireplace on the Nilfgaardian military, however she’s in all probability not gone for good. Because the season ends, Yennefer is the one everybody’s speaking about.
