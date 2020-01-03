The entire Witcher timeline explained

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Netflix’s The Witcher is a number of enjoyable, nevertheless it is not at all times simple to comply with. You could not understand it at first, however the first season of the collection is break up into three separate timelines. Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri’s adventures all occur at completely different occasions — till, in fact, they do not.

This is not explicitly defined by the present, both, and plenty of informal viewers are getting misplaced. Between the varied Witcher monsters, the international customs, the political rivalries, and all the motion, this collection is already very busy. Making an attempt to piece collectively three completely different timelines on high of that’s simply an excessive amount of.

Nonetheless, The Witcher presents some clues as to its chronology for followers who’re paying shut consideration. With work, you’ll be able to piece roughly your entire timeline collectively. There are nonetheless some questions and ambiguities, however the total image works simply high-quality. Here is what you’ll want to know.