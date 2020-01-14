The Falcon and The Winter Soldier forced to cancel Puerto Rico filming

Upcoming Marvel collection The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has cancelled a shoot in Puerto Rico after extreme earthquakes have struck the island over the previous few days.

The present, which is able to debut on streaming service Disney , had deliberate to movie on the island for 2 weeks with preparation initially set to begin tomorrow, Deadline stories.

Nonetheless, after earthquakes hit the nation on Tuesday and Saturday, measuring 6.four and 6.zero on the Richter scale respectively, the crew have needed to cancel their go to to the island.

In keeping with information company Reuters, Puerto Rico is going through a minimum of $110 million in property harm and a minimum of one fatality following the catastrophe.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising the title roles, is predicted to seek out another location to shoot the scenes. It’s unclear whether or not this can delay its premiere date.

Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp are returning to their roles as Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter, final seen in 2016’s Captain America: Civil Struggle.

Disney launched in the US again in November 2019, however the streamer received’t be arriving on UK shores till 31st March 2020, bringing with it the much-anticipated Star Wars collection The Mandalorian.

Marvel Studios are creating extra reveals for the service together with WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premier in late 2020.