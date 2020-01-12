The first contestant to leave Dancing on Ice 2020 has been revealed…

Trisha Goddard is the primary celeb to go away Dancing on Ice 2020.

The 62-year-old speak present host and her accomplice Łukasz Różycki misplaced out within the skate-off, with the judges unanimously selecting to avoid wasting to newsreader Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield.

Trisha struggled in her debut efficiency, falling on the ice mid-routine – however she was capable of get again up and stick with it, an achievement which the judges praised. Sadly she scored simply 13.5 factors, placing her on the backside of the leaderboard throughout each weeks one and two.

Having ended up within the skate-off, Trisha selected to carry out a routine to Proud by Heather Small – a tune with emotional resonance given her expertise with breast most cancers.

Lucrezia, who had scored 18.zero along with her first dance, fought again with a efficiency to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper.

“To be honest it was a very close decision for me tonight who to save,” Christopher Dean commented, “but one had the edge over the other.”

As she mentioned goodbye to the present, Trisha instructed host Holly Willoughby: “I achieved what I wanted to. Obviously I would have loved to achieve a lot more.”

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 19th January 2020 at 6pm on ITV