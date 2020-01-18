The fist bump killers: Moment teenagers celebrate after stabbing 18-year-old to death

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

That is the sickening second two youngsters give one another a fist bump after stabbing an 18-year-old to dying.

William Haines, 18, and a 17-year-old youth had been filmed after killing Yusuf Mohamed with Rambo knives exterior a meals store in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

Haines has been discovered responsible of homicide and possession of a blade following a trial on the Outdated Bailey, whereas the 17-year-old, who can’t be named attributable to his age, was discovered responsible of manslaughter and having a knife.

The pair will probably be sentenced subsequent month for the assault on June 26 final yr and are anticipated to be jailed for all times.

Yusuf Mohamed, 18, (left) was stabbed to dying by the pair for, what the prosecution termed as ‘no apparent cause’. Attacker William Haines (proper) and a 17-year-old, who can’t be named attributable to his age, will probably be sentenced subsequent month

Mr Mohamed had been strolling on Uxbridge street with buddies when he was focused ‘for no apparent cause’, the court docket heard.

Prosecutor Invoice Emlyn Jones mentioned: ‘Instantly, and for no apparent cause, the 2 defendants crossed the street in the direction of Yusuf and his buddies.

‘Yusuf Mohamed had no time to run away, he had no time to do something to guard himself. In contrast to his attackers, he was not carrying a weapon. He stood no probability.’

Haines, who reached him first, acted with ‘brutal effectivity’ as he swung his blade on the sufferer and stabbed him in his coronary heart.

The prosecutor advised jurors: ‘Seeing Yusuf collapse to the ground, and as Yusuf desperately tried to retreat, crawling backwards on his elbows, (the 17-year-old) took out his personal knife and adopted him, stabbing him within the leg as he lay defenceless.

Cops are seen gathering proof exterior the comfort retailer the place Mr Mohamed was stabbed to dying final yr

‘As the 2 younger males ran away, tucking their knives again out of sight, they gave one another a fist bump as if to say, ‘Effectively performed us’.’

Mr Mohamed died later the identical night time regardless of the efforts of medics.

Jurors had been proven ‘distressing’ CCTV footage of the assault on Mr Mohamed exterior the Intercontinental Meals store.

Haines, of Acton, west London, had accepted being the particular person within the CCTV footage however claimed he couldn’t bear in mind the incident within the footage as a result of he had had a drink.

Following the verdicts, the defendants had been remanded into custody to be sentenced on February.