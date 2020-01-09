The Flash movie could reboot the entire DCEU with this huge storyline

Warner Bros’ upcoming The Flash film might operate as a reboot for the DC Comics cinematic universe.

First introduced approach again in 2014, The Flash has had a troublesome journey to the display screen, lagging far behind its authentic launch date as a result of a number of totally different administrators dropping out of the venture.

Nevertheless, the movie does look like lastly shifting ahead with Andy Muschietti on the helm, finest recognized to moviegoers because the director of Stephen King variations IT: Chapter One and Two.

Talking on an episode of That Hashtag Present, he confirmed long-circulating stories that the movie will adapt a very well-known comedian e-book storyline: Flashpoint.

The occasion sequence, first printed in 2011, sees Barry Allen (aka The Flash) journey again in time to forestall his mom from dying when he was solely a younger boy.

In doing so, he inadvertently creates a radically totally different world within the current day as his actions have surprising repercussions.

The storyline ends with The Flash utilizing his powers to create a completely new universe that includes youthful variations of the long-lasting DC characters. This model of actuality is often referred to in comedian e-book circles because the New 52.

It has been speculated by followers that this could possibly be one technique of tidying up the continuity problems with the DC universe, which is about to get much more complicated with the addition of a brand new Bruce Wayne/Batman performed by Robert Pattinson.

Nevertheless, it’s potential that the movie might go in a completely totally different path, significantly after Muschietti’s cryptic feedback on That Hashtag Present.

He stated the movie will function a “different version of Flashpoint than you’re expecting.”

That could possibly be interpreted in an infinite variety of methods, however the truth that the formidable storyline is being delivered to the display screen in any respect will probably be sufficient to excite many followers.

Ezra Miller is predicted to return because the title character, a job which he has beforehand performed in Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

The Flash is presently slated for launch on 1st July 2022