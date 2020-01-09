The Flash renewed for season 7: What’s next for Barry Allen?

Arrow — “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four” — Picture Quantity: AR808B_0399r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J’onn J’onzz, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl — Photograph: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2019 The CW Community, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The CW formally introduced that The Flash can be renewed for one more season. The query being requested now could be what’s forward for Barry Allen and the remainder of Crew Flash in season seven.

As one in every of The CW’s most-popular superhero sequence, The Flash being renewed for a seventh season comes as no shock to us. Arrow ranks as the highest present within the conveniently titled Arrowverse, however the sequence is wrapping up later this yr. That strikes The Flash up within the rankings.

Nonetheless, The Flash receiving a renewal for season 7 means there are extra adventures for the Scarlet Speedster on the way in which.

The present disaster has introduced into query whether or not or not Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will make it out alive, however it’s secure to say he hasn’t been killed off now that one other season is greenlit. There’s an opportunity Barry will die because the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) predicted, after all, however it’s possible that Crew Flash will resurrect their fallen pal sooner or later between season 6B and season 7.

Heroes apart, the extra intriguing side of season 7 is which villain will take heart stage. Season 6A concluded with Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy) being captured, and no different metahumans are operating rampant in Central Metropolis. It’s doable season 6B will introduce the following antagonist, so followers ought to keep tuned.

One principle circulating on-line has proposed that Iris West (Candace Patton) and The Citizen are going to unravel the thriller behind the clandestine group utilizing metahumans as assassins. Allegra’s cousin was one in every of their brokers and it goes to cause there are extra operating about.

If true, The Flash season 7 will in all probability characteristic new metahumans and whoever is controlling them. Our guess is it’s a G-man just like Black Lightning’s Agent Odell (Invoice Duke). He too controls a steady of metahuman prisoners who’re utilized as assassins. Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) is definitely one in every of them; she’s Black Lightning’s metahuman daughter.

One other subplot that must be addressed is Cisco (Carlos Valdes) getting his powers again. Breacher (Danny Trejo) knowledgeable his metahuman apprentice that repressing his powers would trigger critical issues for him, and it turned out he was right. Cisco overcame his energy issues however that doesn’t imply he’s at peace with the matter.

To be clear, Cisco hasn’t willingly returned to his life because the metahuman Vibe. A activity was thrust upon him by the Monitor in the course of the disaster, however now, Cisco can resolve for himself whether or not he needs to pursue a profession as a vigilante or return to working within the lab.

No matter he decides, he’s not the one metahuman who has an intriguing future forward of them. Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) and Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) are additionally on the cusp of coming into their very own as superheroes, although it’s unclear the place their tales are headed. Allegra will possible develop into extra concerned with investigations at The Citizen, however that’s about all we will deduce for now.

What are your expectations for The Flash season 7?