The ‘free from’ aisle CON: Health snacks that are dairy, gluten or wheat free are packed with sugar

You could be fooled into considering meals in grocery store ‘free from’ aisles are wholesome as a result of they do not include dairy, gluten or wheat.

However MailOnline can reveal dozens of the part’s in style merchandise have the next sugar proportion content material than most chocolate biscuits.

The NHS says any meals made up of greater than 22.5 per cent of whole sugars per 100g is an excessive amount of.

However some gadgets within the free from aisle, together with well being bars, vitality treats and dairy-free baked items, had greater than double that quantity.

Nakd’s Blueberry Muffin bar, which is comprised of the fruit, served up 18.2g of the candy stuff (52 per cent) in a single tiny 35g bar.

That’s the identical as 4 McVitie’s Chocolate Chip Hob Nobs (four.2g) or 4 Digestive Darkish Chocolate biscuits (four.6g).

A side-by-side comparability of the free from aisle and biscuit part in Sainsbury’s confirmed 30 merchandise marketed as ‘wholesome’ had the next sugar proportion than a packet of McVitie’s Chocolate Hob Nobs.

The declare is ‘well being’ snacks are higher for us as a result of they’re made up of ‘pure sugars’ from fruit, versus refined sugars in biscuits.

However the NHS warns that every one sugar is unhealthy in excessive doses as a result of it acts on the physique in the identical method.

Consultants say it is higher to get pure sugars from wholefoods equivalent to fruit, reasonably than merchandise with different components.

Dr Aseem Malhotra, a marketing consultant heart specialist and co-founder of Motion On Sugar, advised MailOnline the utmost every day consumption needs to be ‘not more than six teaspoons of sugar a day – no matter whether or not they’re pure or free sugars’.

‘They each have the identical impact on rising coronary heart illness danger if consumed in excessive focus,’ he stated.

Dr Yvonne Bishop, a medical dietary therapist, stated free from does not essentially imply wholesome.

She added: ‘I discover, on daily basis, that my shoppers are horrified by the quantity of sugar in snacks they selected as a result of they seemed like wholesome selections, and have been displayed within the Free From or well being meals sections of the grocery store.

‘The Free From part could also be free from the allergen that wants avoiding however is usually filled with sugar.

‘We’d like quick-to-understand meals labels and I believe we should always label the sugar in our meals by teaspoons as we are able to all visible that.

‘Totally different sugars are processed barely in a different way within the physique, and so convey barely totally different well being dangers.

‘However typically sugar continues to be sugar and overeating it brings well being dangers together with weight problems, diabetes and coronary heart illness.’

Dr Bishop stated customers ought to keep away from well being bars which are made with principally dates or raisins.

She added: ‘Utilizing fruits as a substitute of sugar does in fact convey some highly effective, health-boosting antioxidants.

‘Nevertheless it’s necessary to decide on fruits with a decrease glycaemic load as this determines how rapidly we’ll launch the sugar in our portion of meals, and the way disruptive the blood sugar excessive and low shall be.

‘Dates and raisins are the preferred selections for purchased and home-made snack bars, however they arrive with a excessive glycaemic load.’

Evaluation confirmed Trek’s Peanut Energy Wholefood bar was full of 21.1g of sugar. That is nearly 4 occasions the quantity in a McVitie’s Caramel Chocolate Digestive (5.3g)

Having an excessive amount of sugar within the blood for lengthy intervals of time may cause severe well being issues if it is not handled.

Often known as hyperglycemia, it may injury the vessels that offer blood to to important organs, which may improve the danger of coronary heart illness, strokes and kind 2 diabetes.

Dr Bishop stated: ‘Snacks made with these [high glycaemic loads] can typically have half of their energy coming from sugar.

‘As a substitute, search for bars sweetened with low glycaemic load fruits like cherries or plums.

‘Good outdated dried plums should not be forgotten, they’ve a pleasant low glycaemic load and so they’re filled with nutritional vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.’

HOW MUCH SUGAR IS TOO MUCH? The quantity of sugar an individual ought to eat in a day relies on how outdated they’re. Youngsters aged 4 to 6 years outdated needs to be restricted to a most of 19g per day. Seven to 10-year-olds should not have any greater than 24g, and kids aged 11 and over ought to have 30g or much less. In the meantime the NHS recommends adults have not more than 30g of free sugars a day. Common snacks include a shocking quantity of sugar and even a single can of Coca Cola (35g of sugar) or one Mars bar (33g) comprises greater than the utmost quantity of sugar a toddler ought to have over an entire day. A bowl of Frosties comprises 24g of sugar, which means a 10-year-old who has Frosties for breakfast has most likely reached their restrict for the day earlier than they even go away the home. Youngsters who eat an excessive amount of sugar danger damaging their enamel, placing on fats and changing into chubby, and getting kind 2 diabetes which will increase the danger of coronary heart illness and most cancers. Supply: NHS

Evaluation confirmed Nakd’s Strawberry Sundae, Banoffee Pie, Gingerbread, Caramel Fruit & Nut Nibbles and Lemon Drizzle flavours have been all made up of greater than 50 per cent sugar.

They every had upwards of 17g of the candy stuff – greater than 4 teaspoons – per 35g bar.

Livia’s Salted Caramel Millionaire Squares contained 27.1g of sugar – greater than 5 teaspoons – per 60g packet. It means 45.1 per cent of its complete substances are sugar.

Equally, the agency’s Chocolate Orange flavour has 26.8g of sugar, accounting for 44.6 per cent of its substances.

Evaluation confirmed Trek’s Peanut Energy Wholefood bar was full of 21.1g of sugar.

That is nearly 4 occasions the quantity in a McVitie’s Caramel Chocolate Digestive (5.3g).

A gluten-free Eat Pure Darkish Chocolate with Cranberries & Macadamias (45g) was made up of 35 per cent of sugar, round 16g.

By comparability, a Sainsbury’s Darkish Chocolate Digestive has 4g of sugar, making up 24 per cent of its substances.

Dr Abbi Lulsegged, a marketing consultant doctor who specialises in diabetes, stated: ‘Out of all the main meals teams, sugars get absorbed faster into the blood stream than protein and fat.

‘This fast arrival of sugar into the blood stream can probably trigger an excessive amount of insulin, the hormone that reduces blood sugars and prevents diabetes, to be launched.’

A Which? investigation in September discovered sugar was additionally being more and more hidden behind innocuous-sounding aliases, making it more durable to identify and keep away from.

Its report found the white stuff was being disguised as coconut blossom nectar, oat syrup, agave, date syrup and grape sugar on labels.

Different types of sugar have been listed as hydrolysed starch, dextrose – a sugar produced from corn – and levulos, basically one other identify for fructose.

These are sometimes present in meals which may be perceived as more healthy choices, equivalent to protein balls or vitality bars.

A few of these sugars might barely differ of their nutrient make-up, color or style.

Nevertheless it doesn’t matter if the label says nectar or syrup, refined or unrefined, brown or white – all of them pose the identical dangers to the physique if consumed in excessive doses.